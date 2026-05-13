The CEO of Najm for Insurance Services, Engineer Mansour Abu Athneen, confirmed to "Okaz" the importance of moving vehicles in minor accidents and not leaving them in the road lane, as this causes congestion and disrupts traffic flow.



Insurance Costs



He pointed out that the rights of the parties are preserved even after moving the vehicle to the side of the road and reporting the incident, concluding his message with the phrase: "Protect your vehicle first, then report."



Abu Athneen revealed that minor accidents in Saudi Arabia continue to record an annual increase ranging between 10% to 15%, despite the decline in serious and fatal accidents, noting that this disparity is one of the main reasons behind the continued rise in vehicle insurance prices.



He said: "Insurance prices are directly related to what happens on the roads; they rise with increasing accident rates and fall with their decrease, in addition to another factor he described as influential and primary, which is the significant rise in vehicle prices over the past six years, as the prices of many cars have doubled, which in turn has reflected on the cost of insurance policies."

أبو ثنين أشار إلى أن أسعار التأمين ترتبط بشكل مباشر بما يحدث في الطرقات. (متداولة).



Document Pricing



He noted that reducing the accident rate by about 30% is one of the strategic goals that will contribute in the future to lowering insurance prices and achieving greater market balance.



Regarding the criteria for pricing documents, he explained that insurance companies do not rely on just one factor; rather, they depend on between 20 and 40 different indicators when calculating the value of the document, the most prominent of which include: the number of previous accidents, the type of vehicle, the age of the driver, the location of the accident, in addition to other factors that are part of the approved assessment models.



He emphasized that linking the price solely to the accident record or the type of vehicle is an inaccurate perception, as the pricing process relies on a comprehensive mix of different indicators and factors.



He noted an increase in accidents involving motorcycle riders, especially those related to delivery applications, and mentioned working on initiatives targeting this group through awareness programs in their various languages, which include guidelines for safe driving and an introduction to traffic rules and regulations; aiming to reduce accidents associated with them.