The Portuguese star João Félix continued to shine with Al Nassr by achieving 3 historic records after scoring a hat-trick in his team's 4-2 victory over Al Shabab in a match held on Thursday evening, as part of the 33rd round of the Saudi Pro League.

Félix's goals for Al Nassr came in the 3rd, 10th, and 90+4 minutes (penalty), while Cristiano Ronaldo scored in the 75th minute. Yannik Carrasco and Ali Al-Bulayhi scored the two goals for Al Shabab in the 30th and 80th minutes.

3 Historic Records for "Félix"

According to the statistics network "Opta," which specializes in football statistics, João Félix scored the second fastest goal in the matches between Al Nassr and Al Shabab in the Pro League (3rd minute), after the fastest goal in the previous encounter this season (2nd minute).

The global network added that the Portuguese star became the third player to contribute to 30 goals or more in his first season in the Saudi league (20 goals and 12 assists), after Abdul Razak Hamdallah in the 2018-2019 season (43 contributions) and Aleksandar Mitrović in the 2023-2024 season (33 contributions).

Félix also became the second player to score a hat-trick in matches between Al Shabab and Al Nassr in the Pro League, after Abdul Razak Hamdallah in February 2020.