واصل النجم البرتغالي جواو فيليكس تألقه مع النصر بتحقيق 3 أرقام تاريخية، بعدما سجل 3 أهداف «هاتريك» إثر فوز فريقه على الشباب 4-2، في المباراة التي أُقيمت مساء (الخميس)، ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ33 من دوري روشن السعودي.

وجاءت أهداف النصر عن طريق جواو فيليكس في الدقائق 3 و10 و90+4 (ركلة جزاء)، وكريستيانو رونالدو في الدقيقة 75، بينما سجل يانيك كاراسكو وعلي البليهي هدفي الشباب في الدقيقتين 30 و80.

3 أرقام تاريخية لـ«فيليكس»

وبحسب شبكة «أوبتا» المتخصصة في إحصاءات كرة القدم، سجّل جواو فيليكس ثاني أسرع هدف في مواجهات النصر والشباب بدوري المحترفين (الدقيقة 3)، بعد أسرع هدف في المواجهة السابقة هذا الموسم (الدقيقة 2).

وأضافت الشبكة العالمية أن النجم البرتغالي أصبح ثالث لاعب يساهم بـ30 هدفاً أو أكثر في موسمه الأول بالدوري السعودي (20 هدفاً و12 تمريرة حاسمة)، بعد كل من عبدالرزاق حمدالله في موسم 2018-2019 (43 مساهمة)، وألكسندر ميتروفيتش في موسم 2023-2024 (33 مساهمة).

كما أصبح فيليكس ثاني لاعب يسجل هاتريك في مواجهات الشباب والنصر بدوري المحترفين، بعد عبدالرزاق حمدالله في فبراير 2020.