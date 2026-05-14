Gold prices rose slightly today, supported by a decline in the dollar, as investors focus on U.S.-China talks.

The price of gold in spot transactions increased by 0.3% to $4699.87 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures for June delivery remained stable at $4706.90.

In other precious metals, the price of silver in spot transactions fell by 0.4% to $87.64 per ounce, while the price of platinum rose by 0.7% to $2151.38, and the price of palladium increased by 0.4% to $1506.19.