ارتفعت أسعار الذهب قليلًا اليوم، مدعومة بتراجع الدولار، في وقت يركز فيه المستثمرون على المحادثات الأمريكية - الصينية.
وصعد سعر الذهب في المعاملات الفورية 0.3% إلى 4699.87 دولار للأوقية (الأونصة)، فيما استقرت العقود الأمريكية الآجلة للذهب تسليم يونيو عند 4706.90 دولار.
وفي المعادن النفيسة الأخرى، انخفض سعر الفضة في المعاملات الفورية 0.4% إلى 87.64 دولار للأوقية، فيما ارتفع سعر البلاتين 0.7% إلى 2151.38 دولار، كما زاد سعر البلاديوم 0.4% إلى 1506.19 دولار.
Gold prices rose slightly today, supported by a decline in the dollar, as investors focus on U.S.-China talks.
The price of gold in spot transactions increased by 0.3% to $4699.87 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures for June delivery remained stable at $4706.90.
In other precious metals, the price of silver in spot transactions fell by 0.4% to $87.64 per ounce, while the price of platinum rose by 0.7% to $2151.38, and the price of palladium increased by 0.4% to $1506.19.