بعد سنوات من الصمت، عاد الرئيس الأمريكي الأسبق باراك أوباما ليفتح النار على واحد من أكثر الملفات اشتعالاً في التاريخ الحديث، موجهاً رسالة «مسمومة» ومباشرة إلى خصمه اللدود دونالد ترمب بشأن الملف الإيراني.

وفي مقابلة تلفزيونية أثارت ضجة واسعة، اختصر أوباما فلسفته الدبلوماسية في جملة واحدة هزت الأوساط السياسية: “لم نضطر لقتل عدد كبير من الناس، ولم نغلق مضيق هرمز”.

أوباما دافع بشراسة عن الاتفاق النووي لعام 2015، مؤكداً أن إدارته نجحت في تعطيل طموحات طهران النووية وسحب 97% من اليورانيوم المخصب دون إطلاق صاروخ واحد، واصفاً ما حدث بأنه «حل دبلوماسي عبقري بدل الانفجار العسكري».

السخرية من «عقدة ترمب»

لم يكتفِ أوباما بالدفاع، بل انتقل للهجوم الشخصي الساخر، معتبراً أن ترمب لم يمزق الاتفاق لأنه «فاشل تقنياً»، بل لسبب واحد فقط: “لأن أوباما هو من وقعه”.

ويشير هذا الاتهام المبطن إلى أن «الأنا» والسياسات الشخصية لترمب هي التي أطاحت بتفاهم استراتيجي كان كفيلاً بتغيير مسار الشرق الأوسط وتجنيب العالم ويلات التصعيد الحالي.

ويرى أنصار أوباما أن كلامه هو «شهادة حق» في وقت الضياع، بينما يرى خصومه أن طهران استغلت «هدوء أوباما» لتعزيز نفوذها وميليشياتها في المنطقة.

بينما الشرق الأوسط على صعيد ساخن مجدداً، أعاد أوباما تذكير العالم بعبارته التي أصبحت «ترينداً»: «نجحنا، من دون قتل الناس أو إغلاق مضيق هرمز». فهل كانت تلك «آخر لحظة هدوء قبل العاصفة» كما وصفها، أم أن ثمن ذلك الهدوء ندفعه الآن؟