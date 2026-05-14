After years of silence, former U.S. President Barack Obama has returned to open fire on one of the most contentious issues in modern history, directing a "poisoned" and direct message to his arch-rival Donald Trump regarding the Iranian file.

In a television interview that caused widespread uproar, Obama summarized his diplomatic philosophy in one sentence that shook political circles: “We did not have to kill a large number of people, and we did not close the Strait of Hormuz.”

Obama fiercely defended the 2015 nuclear agreement, asserting that his administration succeeded in disrupting Tehran's nuclear ambitions and removing 97% of enriched uranium without firing a single missile, describing what happened as a “brilliant diplomatic solution instead of military explosion.”

Mocking the "Trump Complex"

Obama did not stop at defense; he shifted to a sarcastic personal attack, considering that Trump did not tear up the agreement because he was “technically incompetent,” but for one reason only: “Because Obama is the one who signed it.”

This veiled accusation suggests that Trump’s "ego" and personal politics are what undermined a strategic understanding that could have changed the course of the Middle East and spared the world the current escalation's woes.

Obama's supporters view his words as a “testimony of truth” in a time of loss, while his opponents believe that Tehran exploited Obama’s “calm” to enhance its influence and militias in the region.

As the Middle East finds itself in a hot state once again, Obama reminded the world of his phrase that has become a “trend”: “We succeeded, without killing people or closing the Strait of Hormuz.” So, was that the “last moment of calm before the storm” as he described it, or is the price of that calm what we are paying now?