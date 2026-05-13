A press report revealed that Polish striker Robert Lewandowski is nearing his departure from FC Barcelona following the expiration of his contract in June.

Anticipated Farewell to Camp Nou

According to what was reported by the Spanish newspaper "Sport," citing Polish media sources, Lewandowski may announce his departure this week, bidding farewell to Barcelona fans in the last match of the season at Camp Nou against Real Betis.

The report clarified that Lewandowski's decision is not based on financial reasons, but purely on sporting ones, as the striker is eager to join a project that allows him to be a key player, having realized that he will play a secondary role in coach Flick's project. Therefore, he prefers to step aside and continue his career away from Barcelona.

Saudi League the Closest Destination

The Spanish newspaper added that the Saudi League could be the next destination for the Polish striker, following recent offers he received through his agent.

It continued that there is European and American interest in signing Lewandowski, but the Barcelona striker currently leans towards the Saudi offers.