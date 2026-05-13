كشف تقرير صحفي عن اقتراب رحيل المهاجم البولندي روبرت ليفاندوفسكي عن نادي برشلونة عقب انتهاء عقده في يونيو القادم.
وداعٌ مرتقب لكامب نو
وبحسب ما نقلته صحيفة «سبورت» الإسبانية نقلاً عن مصادر إعلامية بولندية، فإن ليفاندوفسكي قد يُعلن رحيله هذا الأسبوع، ليودّع جماهير برشلونة في المباراة الأخيرة من الموسم على ملعب كامب نو أمام ريال بيتيس.
وأوضح التقرير أن قرار ليفاندوفسكي لا يستند إلى أسباب مالية، بل إلى أسباب رياضية بحتة، إذ يرغب المهاجم بشدة في الانضمام إلى مشروع يتيح له أن يكون لاعباً أساسياً، بعدما أدرك أنه سيلعب دوراً ثانوياً في مشروع المدرب فليك، لذلك يُفضّل التنحي جانباً ومواصلة مسيرته بعيداً عن برشلونة.
الدوري السعودي الوجهة الأقرب
وأضافت الصحيفة الإسبانية أن الدوري السعودي قد يكون الوجهة القادمة للمهاجم البولندي، بعد العروض الأخيرة التي تلقاها عبر وكيله.
وتابعت أن هناك اهتماماً أوروبياً وأمريكياً بالتعاقد مع ليفاندوفسكي، لكن مهاجم برشلونة يميل حالياً إلى العروض السعودية.
A press report revealed that Polish striker Robert Lewandowski is nearing his departure from FC Barcelona following the expiration of his contract in June.
Anticipated Farewell to Camp Nou
According to what was reported by the Spanish newspaper "Sport," citing Polish media sources, Lewandowski may announce his departure this week, bidding farewell to Barcelona fans in the last match of the season at Camp Nou against Real Betis.
The report clarified that Lewandowski's decision is not based on financial reasons, but purely on sporting ones, as the striker is eager to join a project that allows him to be a key player, having realized that he will play a secondary role in coach Flick's project. Therefore, he prefers to step aside and continue his career away from Barcelona.
Saudi League the Closest Destination
The Spanish newspaper added that the Saudi League could be the next destination for the Polish striker, following recent offers he received through his agent.
It continued that there is European and American interest in signing Lewandowski, but the Barcelona striker currently leans towards the Saudi offers.