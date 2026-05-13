كشف تقرير صحفي عن اقتراب رحيل المهاجم البولندي روبرت ليفاندوفسكي عن نادي برشلونة عقب انتهاء عقده في يونيو القادم.

وداعٌ مرتقب لكامب نو

وبحسب ما نقلته صحيفة «سبورت» الإسبانية نقلاً عن مصادر إعلامية بولندية، فإن ليفاندوفسكي قد يُعلن رحيله هذا الأسبوع، ليودّع جماهير برشلونة في المباراة الأخيرة من الموسم على ملعب كامب نو أمام ريال بيتيس.

وأوضح التقرير أن قرار ليفاندوفسكي لا يستند إلى أسباب مالية، بل إلى أسباب رياضية بحتة، إذ يرغب المهاجم بشدة في الانضمام إلى مشروع يتيح له أن يكون لاعباً أساسياً، بعدما أدرك أنه سيلعب دوراً ثانوياً في مشروع المدرب فليك، لذلك يُفضّل التنحي جانباً ومواصلة مسيرته بعيداً عن برشلونة.

الدوري السعودي الوجهة الأقرب

وأضافت الصحيفة الإسبانية أن الدوري السعودي قد يكون الوجهة القادمة للمهاجم البولندي، بعد العروض الأخيرة التي تلقاها عبر وكيله.

وتابعت أن هناك اهتماماً أوروبياً وأمريكياً بالتعاقد مع ليفاندوفسكي، لكن مهاجم برشلونة يميل حالياً إلى العروض السعودية.