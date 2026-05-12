While the audience awaits the release of the film "Lion" in cinemas on (Thursday) the 14th of this month, the film's star, Egyptian artist Mohamed Ramadan, revealed that he has been working with the director and creators of "Lion" for about 4 years, confirming that the preparation and filming conditions for the film are completely different from all his previous works. He pointed out that the filming and commitment to the experience over the course of 4 years deprived him of cinematic and dramatic presence, which he believed would bring him significant financial gains.

Financial Loss

He added that despite the historical importance of the experience for him, and being the first in his artistic career, it has hindered his presence in both cinema and drama for years, which he considers a financial loss for himself.

Ramadan said at the press conference for the film "Lion," "This experience represents an unprecedented qualitative leap for me on a historical cinematic level," pointing out that all his previous cinematic participations and leading roles, starting from his appearance in the film "Tell Me, O Shahrazad" with Mona Zaki, up to his latest film "Harley," were important and transitional steps that brought him to where he is now, as he put it.

Solid Ground

He explained that he had to present special types of roles and cinematic works in his early days until he stood on solid ground, after establishing a broad fan base that has led him to work on major cinematic projects today, such as the film "Lion" with the international director Mohamed Diab, considering "Lion" the beginning of a new phase in his cinematic career, through which he aims to create a library of films different from what he has presented before.

Artistic Competition

Mohamed Ramadan touched on the topic of artistic competition in cinema, indicating that he considers it a healthy matter; without it, an artist might lose the passion and drive to present distinctive works to the audience. He affirmed his acceptance of artistic criticism in all its forms, especially since the press and media are the living conscience that guides and corrects the artist's path towards the essence of true artistic production, as he expressed.

The Film "Lion"

The film "Lion" stars Mohamed Ramadan, Razan Jamal, Ali Qassem, Magid Al-Kidwany, Kamel Al-Basha, Islam Mubarak, Ahmed Dash, and others, and is written by the brothers Mohamed, Khaled, and Sherine Diab, and directed by Mohamed Diab.