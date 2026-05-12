فيما ينتظر الجمهور عرض فيلم أسد في صالات السينما، يوم (الخميس) 14 الجاري، كشف بطل الفيلم الفنان المصري محمد رمضان عمله مع المخرج وصناع فيلم «أسد» منذ نحو 4 أعوام، مؤكداً أن ظروف التحضير والتصوير الخاصة بالفيلم تختلف كليّاً عن أعماله السابقة كافة، مشيراً إلى أن التصوير والارتباط بالتجربة على مدى 4 أعوام حرمه من الحضور السينمائي والدرامي، الذي كان يعتقد أنه سيحقق له مكاسب مادية كبرى.

خسارة مادية

وأضاف التجربة رغم أهميتها التاريخية بالنسبة لي، وكونها الأولى في مساري الفني، إلا أنها عطلت حضوري في السينما والدراما على حدٍّ سواء، لسنوات، ما أعتبره خسارة مادية لى.

وقال رمضان في المؤتمر الصحفي لفيلم أسد، «التجربة تُعد نقلة نوعية غير مسبوقة لي على مستوى تاريخي السينمائي برمّته»، مشيراً الى أن جميع مشاركاته وبطولاته السينمائية السابقة بداية من حضوره في فيلم "إحكي يا شهرزاد" مع منى زكي، وصولاً إلى فيلمه الأخير "هارلي"، كانت بمثابة خطوات مهمة وتنقلية، أوصلته لما هو عليه الآن، على حد قوله.

أرض صلبة

وأوضح بأنه اضطر في بداياته إلى تقديم نوعيات خاصة من الأدوار والأعمال السينمائية إلى أن وقف على أرض صلبة، بعدما تكونت لديه قاعدة جماهيرية عريضة، أوصلته لما هو عليه اليوم في العمل على مشروعات سينمائية كبرى، مثل فيلم «أسد» مع المخرج العالمي محمد دياب، معتبراً فيلم «أسد» بداية مرحلة جديدة في مساره السينمائي، ليكوّن من خلالها مكتبة أفلام سينمائية مختلفة عما قدمه سابقاً.

منافسة فنيّة

وتطرق محمد رمضان إلى الحديث عن المنافسة الفنية في السينما، مشيراً إلى إنه يعدّها أمراً صحيّاً، دونها ربما يفتقد الفنان الشغف والدافع إلى تقديم أعمال مميزة إلى الجمهور، مؤكداً تقبله للنقد الفني بكافة أحواله، لاسيما أن الصحافة والإعلام هما الضمير الحي لتوجيه وتصحيح مسار الفنان نحو جوهر الصناعة الفنية الحقيقية، على حد تعبيره.

فيلم أسد

وفيلم «أسد» من بطولة محمد رمضان، رزان جمال، علي قاسم، ماجد الكدواني، كامل الباشا، إسلام مبارك، أحمد داش وآخرين، وتأليف الإخوة محمد وخالد وشيرين دياب، ومن إخراج محمد دياب.