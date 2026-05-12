Egyptian local media revealed that artist Mohamed Fouad has married an Arab woman in a family atmosphere away from the media, with an official announcement expected in the coming period.

Severe Secrecy

Sources indicated that Mohamed Fouad recently celebrated his marriage to an Arab woman after his separation from the mother of his children, in a calm family setting away from media coverage, amidst a state of severe secrecy from those close to him.

It was noted that Fouad deliberately kept the details of the marriage away from social media platforms in recent times, due to his usual care in separating his artistic life from his private life, pointing out that he is preparing to officially announce this marriage in the coming period.

Separation After 32 Years

Reports indicate that the Egyptian star has separated from his first wife and the mother of his children, Marwa Hanafi, who is a woman from outside the artistic community. He married her in 1994, and their marriage resulted in three children (Alaa, Basma, and Abdulrahman). He also announced his engagement to Egyptian star Sabreen in 1990 after a love story, but the relationship did not last long and they separated.

Fouad celebrated the wedding of his daughter Basma in July 2025 in a grand ceremony attended by most stars of the artistic community and several prominent officials in Egypt.

New Album

On another note, Fouad is working on recording songs for his new album, scheduled to be released in the summer of 2026, in collaboration with some of the most prominent poets and composers in the musical scene.

The album comes as part of an artistic trend aimed at providing a musical experience that blends the classical style for which Fouad is famous with modern touches that align with the current tastes of the audience.

A close source confirmed that the final decision regarding the inclusion of a duet in the album has not yet been made, as Fouad is focusing on presenting works that primarily rely on his voice and his well-known singing style.

Recently, Mohamed Fouad released the songs "Ya Foush" and "Fi Qurbak" at the beginning of the year, which achieved wide popularity and topped social media platforms immediately upon their release.