كشفت وسائل إعلام محلية مصرية زواج الفنان محمد فؤاد من سيدة عربية في أجواء عائلية بعيدة عن الإعلام، مع ترقب إعلان رسمي خلال الفترة القادمة.
تكتم شديد
وأوضحت المصادر بأن محمد فؤاد احتفل أخيراً بزواجه من سيدة عربية بعد انفصاله عن أم أولاده، في أجواء عائلية هادئة بعيدة عن التغطية الإعلامية، وسط حالة من التكتم الشديد من المقربين منه.
وأشارت إلى أن فؤاد تعمد إبقاء تفاصيل الزواج بعيدة عن منصات التواصل الاجتماعي خلال الفترة الماضية، في ظل حرصه المعتاد على الفصل بين حياته الفنية وحياته الخاصة، لافتة إلى أنه يستعد للإعلان عن هذا الزواج بشكل رسمي خلال الفترة القادمة.
انفصال بعد 32 سنة
وتشير الأنباء إلى انفصال النجم المصري عن زوجته الأولى وأم أبنائه مروة حنفي، وهي سيدة من خارج الوسط الفني، وارتبط بها في 1994 وأثمرت زيجتهما عن أبنائه الثلاثة (آلاء، وبسملة، وعبدالرحمن)، كما أعلن في 1990 خطوبته على النجمة المصرية صابرين بعد قصة حب، إلا أن العلاقة لم تستمر لمدة طويلة وانفصلا.
واحتفل فؤاد بزفاف ابنته بسملة في يوليو 2025 في حفل ضخم حضره أغلب نجوم الوسط الفني وعدد من المسؤولين البارزين في مصر.
ألبوم جديد
من جهة ثانية، يعكف فؤاد على تسجيل أغاني ألبومه الجديد، المقرر طرحه صيف 2026، بالتعاون مع عدد من أبرز الشعراء والملحنين في الساحة الغنائية.
يأتي الألبوم ضمن توجه فني يهدف إلى تقديم تجربة موسيقية تمزج بين الأسلوب الكلاسيكي الذي اشتهر به فؤاد، وبين لمسات حديثة تتماشى مع ذائقة الجمهور الحالية.
وأكد مصدر مقرب بأن الموقف النهائي بشأن إدراج دويتو غنائي داخل الألبوم لم يُحسم بعد، إذ يركز فؤاد على تقديم أعمال تعتمد على صوته وأسلوبه الغنائي المعروف بشكل أساسي.
وطرح محمد فؤاد أخيراً، أغنيتي «يا فؤش» و«في قربك» بالتزامن مع بداية العام، وحققتا انتشاراً واسعاً، وتصدرتا منصات التواصل الاجتماعي فور طرحهما.
Egyptian local media revealed that artist Mohamed Fouad has married an Arab woman in a family atmosphere away from the media, with an official announcement expected in the coming period.
Severe Secrecy
Sources indicated that Mohamed Fouad recently celebrated his marriage to an Arab woman after his separation from the mother of his children, in a calm family setting away from media coverage, amidst a state of severe secrecy from those close to him.
It was noted that Fouad deliberately kept the details of the marriage away from social media platforms in recent times, due to his usual care in separating his artistic life from his private life, pointing out that he is preparing to officially announce this marriage in the coming period.
Separation After 32 Years
Reports indicate that the Egyptian star has separated from his first wife and the mother of his children, Marwa Hanafi, who is a woman from outside the artistic community. He married her in 1994, and their marriage resulted in three children (Alaa, Basma, and Abdulrahman). He also announced his engagement to Egyptian star Sabreen in 1990 after a love story, but the relationship did not last long and they separated.
Fouad celebrated the wedding of his daughter Basma in July 2025 in a grand ceremony attended by most stars of the artistic community and several prominent officials in Egypt.
New Album
On another note, Fouad is working on recording songs for his new album, scheduled to be released in the summer of 2026, in collaboration with some of the most prominent poets and composers in the musical scene.
The album comes as part of an artistic trend aimed at providing a musical experience that blends the classical style for which Fouad is famous with modern touches that align with the current tastes of the audience.
A close source confirmed that the final decision regarding the inclusion of a duet in the album has not yet been made, as Fouad is focusing on presenting works that primarily rely on his voice and his well-known singing style.
Recently, Mohamed Fouad released the songs "Ya Foush" and "Fi Qurbak" at the beginning of the year, which achieved wide popularity and topped social media platforms immediately upon their release.