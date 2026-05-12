كشفت وسائل إعلام محلية مصرية زواج الفنان محمد فؤاد من سيدة عربية في أجواء عائلية بعيدة عن الإعلام، مع ترقب إعلان رسمي خلال الفترة القادمة.

تكتم شديد

وأوضحت المصادر بأن محمد فؤاد احتفل أخيراً بزواجه من سيدة عربية بعد انفصاله عن أم أولاده، في أجواء عائلية هادئة بعيدة عن التغطية الإعلامية، وسط حالة من التكتم الشديد من المقربين منه.

وأشارت إلى أن فؤاد تعمد إبقاء تفاصيل الزواج بعيدة عن منصات التواصل الاجتماعي خلال الفترة الماضية، في ظل حرصه المعتاد على الفصل بين حياته الفنية وحياته الخاصة، لافتة إلى أنه يستعد للإعلان عن هذا الزواج بشكل رسمي خلال الفترة القادمة.

انفصال بعد 32 سنة

وتشير الأنباء إلى انفصال النجم المصري عن زوجته الأولى وأم أبنائه مروة حنفي، وهي سيدة من خارج الوسط الفني، وارتبط بها في 1994 وأثمرت زيجتهما عن أبنائه الثلاثة (آلاء، وبسملة، وعبدالرحمن)، كما أعلن في 1990 خطوبته على النجمة المصرية صابرين بعد قصة حب، إلا أن العلاقة لم تستمر لمدة طويلة وانفصلا.

واحتفل فؤاد بزفاف ابنته بسملة في يوليو 2025 في حفل ضخم حضره أغلب نجوم الوسط الفني وعدد من المسؤولين البارزين في مصر.

ألبوم جديد

من جهة ثانية، يعكف فؤاد على تسجيل أغاني ألبومه الجديد، المقرر طرحه صيف 2026، بالتعاون مع عدد من أبرز الشعراء والملحنين في الساحة الغنائية.

يأتي الألبوم ضمن توجه فني يهدف إلى تقديم تجربة موسيقية تمزج بين الأسلوب الكلاسيكي الذي اشتهر به فؤاد، وبين لمسات حديثة تتماشى مع ذائقة الجمهور الحالية.

وأكد مصدر مقرب بأن الموقف النهائي بشأن إدراج دويتو غنائي داخل الألبوم لم يُحسم بعد، إذ يركز فؤاد على تقديم أعمال تعتمد على صوته وأسلوبه الغنائي المعروف بشكل أساسي.

وطرح محمد فؤاد أخيراً، أغنيتي «يا فؤش» و«في قربك» بالتزامن مع بداية العام، وحققتا انتشاراً واسعاً، وتصدرتا منصات التواصل الاجتماعي فور طرحهما.