The Supreme Council for Media Regulation in Egypt is reviewing a complaint submitted by a law firm against the series "The French Law," starring the artist Amr Youssef, which includes allegations of disrespect towards the legal profession.

Study of the Complaint

The Complaints Committee of the council has referred the complaint to the Drama Committee, chaired by critic Magda Morris, to examine and study its contents and take necessary actions in accordance with the regulatory bylaws.

The council's action comes as part of its supervisory role mandated by law, especially concerning the monitoring of content displayed on digital platforms and various channels, and ensuring that artistic and media works adhere to professional standards and regulations that guarantee respect for professions and institutions and prevent any disrespect towards them.

Review of Episodes

The Drama Committee is expected to begin reviewing the episodes of the series in the coming days and to look into the details of the submitted complaint before issuing its final recommendations to the council, whether to dismiss the complaint or take other actions if a violation is confirmed.

The series "The French Law" has garnered public interest since its announcement, especially as it brings together artist Amr Youssef with several stars in a work that revolves around legal and social themes, addressing the world of law and the related human and professional conflicts.