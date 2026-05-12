ينظر المجلس الأعلى لتنظيم الإعلام في مصر، في الشكوى التي تقدم بها أحد مكاتب المحاماة والاستشارات القانونية ضد مسلسل «قانون الفرنساوي» بطولة الفنان عمرو يوسف، تضمنت اتهامات بالإساءة لمهنة المحاماة.

دراسة الشكوى

وأحالت لجنة الشكاوى بالمجلس، الشكوى إلى لجنة الدراما، برئاسة الناقدة ماجدة موريس، لبحثها ودراسة ما ورد بها، واتخاذ ما يلزم من إجراءات وفقاً للوائح المنظمة.

ويأتي تحرك المجلس في إطار دوره الرقابي المنوط به حسب القانون، خصوصاً فيما يتعلق بمتابعة المحتوى المعروض على المنصات الرقمية والقنوات المختلفة، والتأكد من التزام الأعمال الفنية والإعلامية بالضوابط المهنية والمعايير المنظمة التي تكفل احترام المهن والمؤسسات وعدم الإساءة إليها.

مراجعة الحلقات

ومن المنتظر أن تبدأ لجنة الدراما خلال الأيام المقبلة في مراجعة حلقات المسلسل والاطلاع على تفاصيل الشكوى المقدمة، قبل إصدار توصياتها النهائية إلى المجلس، سواء بحفظ الشكوى أو اتخاذ إجراءات أخرى حال ثبوت وجود مخالفة.

ويحظى مسلسل «قانون الفرنساوي» باهتمام جماهيري منذ الإعلان عنه، خصوصاً أنه يجمع الفنان عمرو يوسف بعدد من النجوم في عمل يدور في إطار قانوني واجتماعي، ويتناول عالم المحاماة وما يرتبط به من قضايا وصراعات إنسانية ومهنية.