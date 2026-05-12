ينظر المجلس الأعلى لتنظيم الإعلام في مصر، في الشكوى التي تقدم بها أحد مكاتب المحاماة والاستشارات القانونية ضد مسلسل «قانون الفرنساوي» بطولة الفنان عمرو يوسف، تضمنت اتهامات بالإساءة لمهنة المحاماة.
دراسة الشكوى
وأحالت لجنة الشكاوى بالمجلس، الشكوى إلى لجنة الدراما، برئاسة الناقدة ماجدة موريس، لبحثها ودراسة ما ورد بها، واتخاذ ما يلزم من إجراءات وفقاً للوائح المنظمة.
ويأتي تحرك المجلس في إطار دوره الرقابي المنوط به حسب القانون، خصوصاً فيما يتعلق بمتابعة المحتوى المعروض على المنصات الرقمية والقنوات المختلفة، والتأكد من التزام الأعمال الفنية والإعلامية بالضوابط المهنية والمعايير المنظمة التي تكفل احترام المهن والمؤسسات وعدم الإساءة إليها.
مراجعة الحلقات
ومن المنتظر أن تبدأ لجنة الدراما خلال الأيام المقبلة في مراجعة حلقات المسلسل والاطلاع على تفاصيل الشكوى المقدمة، قبل إصدار توصياتها النهائية إلى المجلس، سواء بحفظ الشكوى أو اتخاذ إجراءات أخرى حال ثبوت وجود مخالفة.
ويحظى مسلسل «قانون الفرنساوي» باهتمام جماهيري منذ الإعلان عنه، خصوصاً أنه يجمع الفنان عمرو يوسف بعدد من النجوم في عمل يدور في إطار قانوني واجتماعي، ويتناول عالم المحاماة وما يرتبط به من قضايا وصراعات إنسانية ومهنية.
The Supreme Council for Media Regulation in Egypt is reviewing a complaint submitted by a law firm against the series "The French Law," starring the artist Amr Youssef, which includes allegations of disrespect towards the legal profession.
Study of the Complaint
The Complaints Committee of the council has referred the complaint to the Drama Committee, chaired by critic Magda Morris, to examine and study its contents and take necessary actions in accordance with the regulatory bylaws.
The council's action comes as part of its supervisory role mandated by law, especially concerning the monitoring of content displayed on digital platforms and various channels, and ensuring that artistic and media works adhere to professional standards and regulations that guarantee respect for professions and institutions and prevent any disrespect towards them.
Review of Episodes
The Drama Committee is expected to begin reviewing the episodes of the series in the coming days and to look into the details of the submitted complaint before issuing its final recommendations to the council, whether to dismiss the complaint or take other actions if a violation is confirmed.
The series "The French Law" has garnered public interest since its announcement, especially as it brings together artist Amr Youssef with several stars in a work that revolves around legal and social themes, addressing the world of law and the related human and professional conflicts.