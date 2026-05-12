منح مركز السينما العربية الفنان المصري حسين فهمي، جائزة شخصية العام السينمائية العربية في الدورة السابعة لجوائز النقاد للأفلام العربية، المقرر أقامة حفلها في 16 مايو على هامش فعاليات مهرجان كان السينمائي؛ وذلك تقديراً لمسيرته الفنية الطويلة وإسهاماته في دعم وتطوير السينما العربية وتعزيز حضورها إقليمياً ودولياً.

انتشار عالمي

وأعرب حسين فهمي، عن سعادته بهذا التكريم، مؤكداً أهمية دعم السينما العربية وتوسيع انتشارها عالمياً، مشيراً إلى أن هذه المبادرات تساهم في إبراز المواهب العربية وتعزيز مكانة الفن العربي دوليّاً.

ويأتي هذا التكريم تتويجاً لمسيرة فنية حافلة تمتد لعقود، إلى جانب دور فهمي البارز منذ توليه رئاسة مهرجان القاهرة السينمائي الدولي في تطوير المهرجان وإطلاق مبادرات لدعم صناعة السينما، وتوسيع التعاون مع مهرجانات ومؤسسات سينمائية عالمية.

رصيد فني طويل

ويمتلك فهمي رصيداً فنياً كبيراً يمتد لأكثر من 5 عقود، قدم خلالها عشرات الأعمال السينمائية والتلفزيونية، التي رسخت مكانته واحداً من أبرز نجوم الفن في مصر والعالم العربي.

وشارك فهمي في عدد من الأفلام البارزة، من بينها «خلي بالك من زوزو»، «الرصاصة لا تزال في جيبي»، «موعد على العشاء»، «الإمبراطور»، و«العار»، كما حقق حضوراً لافتاً في الدراما التلفزيونية عبر أعمال متنوعة.

وإلى جانب التمثيل، لعب دوراً مهماً في دعم صناعة السينما، خصوصاً بعد توليه رئاسة مهرجان القاهرة السينمائي الدولي، إذ عمل على تطوير المهرجان وتعزيز حضوره الدولي.