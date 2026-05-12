The Arab Cinema Center awarded the Egyptian artist Hussein Fahmy the Arab Cinema Personality of the Year award at the seventh edition of the Arab Film Critics Awards, scheduled to take place on May 16 alongside the Cannes Film Festival; this is in recognition of his long artistic career and his contributions to supporting and developing Arab cinema and enhancing its presence regionally and internationally.

Global Spread

Hussein Fahmy expressed his happiness with this honor, emphasizing the importance of supporting Arab cinema and expanding its global reach, noting that such initiatives contribute to highlighting Arab talents and enhancing the status of Arab art internationally.

This honor comes as a culmination of a rich artistic career that spans decades, alongside Fahmy's prominent role since assuming the presidency of the Cairo International Film Festival in developing the festival and launching initiatives to support the film industry, as well as expanding cooperation with global film festivals and institutions.

Long Artistic Legacy

Fahmy has a significant artistic legacy that extends over more than five decades, during which he has presented dozens of cinematic and television works that have solidified his status as one of the most prominent stars in art in Egypt and the Arab world.

Fahmy has participated in several notable films, including "Khali Balak Min Zuzu," "The Bullet is Still in My Pocket," "A Dinner Appointment," "The Emperor," and "The Shame," and he has made a remarkable presence in television drama through various works.

In addition to acting, he played an important role in supporting the film industry, especially after assuming the presidency of the Cairo International Film Festival, where he worked on developing the festival and enhancing its international presence.