تلقى وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله، اتصالاً هاتفياً، من نائب رئيس الوزراء وزير الخارجية وشؤون المغتربين في المملكة الأردنية الهاشمية أيمن الصفدي.

وجرى خلال الاتصال بحث تطورات الأوضاع في المنطقة والجهود المبذولة بشأنها، واستمرار التنسيق والتشاور الثنائي بهذا الشأن.