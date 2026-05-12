تلقى وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله، اتصالاً هاتفياً، من نائب رئيس الوزراء وزير الخارجية وشؤون المغتربين في المملكة الأردنية الهاشمية أيمن الصفدي.
وجرى خلال الاتصال بحث تطورات الأوضاع في المنطقة والجهود المبذولة بشأنها، واستمرار التنسيق والتشاور الثنائي بهذا الشأن.
Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah received a phone call from the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, Ayman Safadi.
During the call, they discussed the developments in the region and the efforts being made regarding them, as well as the continuation of bilateral coordination and consultation on this matter.