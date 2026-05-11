تفقد وزير البيئة والمياه والزراعة المهندس عبدالرحمن بن عبدالمحسن الفضلي، ميدانياً، جاهزية منظومة البيئة والمياه والزراعة في مكة المكرمة والمشاعر المقدسة لتقديم أفضل الخدمات لضيوف الرحمن خلال موسم حج 1447هـ.

وتفقد المهندس الفضلي خلال الجولة التي رافقه فيها عدد من قيادات قطاعات المنظومة، جاهزية مشاريع المياه، ومستوى الاستعدادات الفنية والتشغيلية لحج هذا العام، بما يشمل الإنتاج والنقل والخزن والتوزيع، ضمن جهود تهدف إلى تأمين الإمداد المائي لضيوف الرحمن، والارتقاء بجودة الخدمات المقدمة لهم، إذ وقف ميدانياً على مرافق الخزن الإستراتيجي في «المغمّس»، ومحطات الضخ، وشبكات التوزيع، وصولاً إلى محطات المعالجة، فضلاً عن خطط الإمداد الإضافي وخطط الطوارئ، إضافةً إلى مركز التشغيل والصيانة؛ أحد مراكز التشغيل والصيانة من أصل 27 مركزاً في المشاعر المقدسة، والتي تعمل على مباشرة الأحداث التشغيلية، والاستجابة للبلاغات من خلال الفرق الميدانية المؤهلة، كما زودت المراكز بأنظمة تقنية بالمواءمة مع مركز المراقبة والتحكم في مشعر منى، الذي يعمل بدوره على متابعة العمليات التشغيلية ومراقبة الأداء التشغيلي على مدار الساعة، بما في ذلك الخزن المائي وعمليات الضخ، وقياس مستوى الضغط في الشبكات، مما يضمن جودة الخدمات المقدمة لضيوف الرحمن.

ووقف ميدانياً على سير الأعمال في المختبر المتنقل وتقنيات «الدرونز» و«ROV» التابعة للمركز الوطني للالتزام البيئي، والجهود المكثفة باستخدام الأقمار الصناعية لرصد التحديات البيئية بسرعة فائقة، وتمكين فرق الطوارئ البيئية من التوجه إلى المواقع المتضررة بسرعة، واستخدام التقنية في الرقابة على جميع الأوساط البيئية المحيطة بالمشاعر المقدسة؛ لضمان الامتثال البيئي، بما يعكس التزام المملكة بتقديم بيئة صحية وآمنة خلال موسم الحج.

ورأس الفضلي اجتماعاً في مقر شركة المياه الوطنية بمشعر منى لمتابعة التنسيق بين جهات المنظومة، واستعراض الخطط التشغيلية لضمان توفر الإمدادات المائية، وسلامة الأغذية، وجودة الهواء، وإدارة النفايات، ومراقبة الامتثال البيئي، ومكافحة الآفات؛ مؤكداً اكتمال استعدادات كافة جهات المنظومة وجاهزيتها لتوفير أفضل الخدمات لضيوف بيت الله الحرام، وتمكينهم من أداء مناسكهم بيسر وطمأنينة.

واطّلع خلال الاجتماع على الخطة التشغيلية لشركة المياه الوطنية، التي يعمل على تنفيذها أكثر من 2400 موظف، لضمان الضخ المستمر على مدار الساعة خلال أيام الموسم، بمتوسط يومي يتجاوز 760 ألف متر مكعب، وقد تصل الكميات إلى مليون متر مكعب يومي عرفة وعيد الأضحى المبارك، إضافة إلى إنجاز 12 مشروعاً للبنية التحتية بأطوال تتجاوز 24 ألف متر طولي، وإجراء 4000 فحص مخبري يومياً.

وفي جانب تعزيز الأمن الغذائي، أكدت الهيئة العامة للأمن الغذائي وفرة مخزونات الدقيق بمنطقتي مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة بأكثر من 500 ألف كيس (وزن 45 كجم)، إضافة إلى وجود مخزونات احتياطية من القمح بأكثر من 600 ألف طن لدى شركات المطاحن والشركة الوطنية لإمدادات الحبوب، إضافة إلى مخزونات احتياطية من القمح بمناطق المملكة الأخرى تبلغ أكثر من 900 ألف طن جاهزة للضخ عند الحاجة، بجانب بواخر القمح المجدول وصولها لميناء جدة الإسلامي وميناء ينبع التجاري.

واستعرض المركز الوطني لإدارة النفايات (موان) جهوده خلال موسم حج هذا العام، مؤكداً اعتماده دليل «الضوابط والأدلة الفنية لإدارة النفايات في موسم الحج»، والتنسيق مع وزارة الحج والعمرة لتعميم وثيقة «اشتراطات إدارة النفايات داخل المخيمات خلال موسم الحج» على مقدمي خدمات الحج لتطبيقها خلال هذا الموسم؛ وذلك بهدف رفع كفاءة إدارة النفايات في المشاعر المقدسة، كما عمل المركز على رفع الجاهزية النظامية لدى المنشآت فيما يخص إدارة نفايات المسالخ بمكة المكرمة، ومن ذلك إعداد آلية لمنح التراخيص الموسمية لنشاط الجمع والنقل، وكذلك الإعداد لتطبيق وثيقة النقل الإلكترونية على كامل مسار نفايات الهدي والأضاحي، وضمان الجاهزية النظامية والفنية للخلية الهندسية الثانية في مردم «العكيشية» المخصصة للتخلص الآمن من النفايات الصلبة للمسالخ الأهلية خلال موسم الحج وذلك بالتعاون مع الشركة الوطنية للخدمات الزراعية، كما تمت مراجعة الجاهزية النظامية والفنية لإدارة النفايات بمشروع (أضاحي) الممثلة في محطة الترميد للنفايات الصلبة، ووحدة المعالجة وإعادة التدوير لما يزيد على 25 ألف متر مكعب من النفايات السائلة خلال موسم الحج 1447هـ، مما يعد امتداداً لجهود «موان» للتوسع في المعالجة البيئية للنفايات السائلة الناتجة عن الهدي والأضاحي التي بدأها المركز منذ موسم حج 1444هـ.

وأكد «موان» أهمية المشروع الذي سيدشن من قبل مسلخ أميرال (مدينة الأنعام النموذجية) الذي سيسهم في معالجة نفايات المسالخ الصلبة بطاقة تصل إلى 2000 طن سنوياً، و500 طن سنوياً لنفايات الدم، إذ يستوفي المشروع جميع الاشتراطات النظامية والفنية المعتمدة من المركز.

من جانبها، استعرضت الشركة الوطنية للخدمات الزراعية جهودها خلال هذا الموسم، والمتمثلة في التأكد من جاهزية الأسواق والمسالخ الأهلية، وجاهزية الخلية الهندسية في مردم «العكيشية» للتخلص الآمن من النفايات الصلبة للمسالخ خلال موسم الحج، وإصدار أذونات الاستيراد إلكترونياً للإرساليات النباتية والحيوانية بعد التأكد من مطابقتها للشروط الصحية، بجانب تقديم الخدمات المحجرية وتشمل: التحقق من المستندات والشهادات الصحية، والكشف الظاهري، والتشخيص والتحليل المخبري للعينات، ومن ثم فسح الإرساليات لتغطية الطلب المحلي في موسم الحج والإرساليات الخاصة بمشروع المملكة للإفادة من الهدي والأضاحي، مؤكدةً فسح أكثر من 1.084 مليون رأس من الماشية (أغنام، أبقار، إبل) منذ بداية الموسم حتى اليوم في المحجر الحيواني والنباتي بميناء جدة الإسلامي، إذ يعمل أكثر من 80 كادراً على مدار الساعة في عدد من المحاجر الرئيسية، وتشمل: محجر ميناء جدة الإسلامي، ومحجر مطار الملك عبدالعزيز الدولي، ومحجر ميناء الملك عبدالله برابغ، ومحجر مطار الأمير محمد بن عبدالعزيز، إلى جانب عدد من المحاجر المساندة مثل محجر «الخُمرة» بجدة.

بدوره، كثّف المركز الوطني للوقاية من الآفات النباتية والأمراض الحيوانية ومكافحتها (وقاء) استعداداته وأعماله الميدانية في منطقتي مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة عبر 189 كادراً بواقع 9 فرق للطوارئ؛ تعزيزاً لسلامة ضيوف الرحمن وضماناً للصحة الحيوانية والنباتية بما يحقق المحافظة على الصحة العامة، إذ أكمل «وقاء» في منطقة مكة المكرمة فحص أكثر من 82 ألفاً من الأغنام، و534 من الأبقار، وأكثر من مليوني طائر من الدواجن. وفي سياق مكافحة نواقل الأمراض، نفذت الفرق الميدانية 786 جولة للتقصي اليرقي والحشري حتى الآن، و696 جولة للمكافحة، فيما بلغ عدد المواقع المستكشفة 139 موقعاً، والعينات المرسلة 132 عينة من المواقع المستكشفة، إضافة إلى مراقبة أسواق النفع التي بلغ عدد الجولات فيها 1885 جولة، وتنفيذ ما يصل إلى 1530 جولة إرشادية لتقديم التوعية والتثقيف في أسواق النفع العام.

وفي منطقة المدينة المنورة، تركزت أعمال «وقاء» على سوق الأنعام والمسالخ، بتنفيذ 125 جولة رقابية في أسواق الأنعام، وفحص 53311 من الأغنام الواردة، و415 من الأبقار الواردة، بجانب تنفيذ 264 جولة على المسالخ، وأكثر من 1000 جولة لمكافحة الحشرات ونواقل الأمراض، إذ يأتي هذا الحراك الميداني تحت شعار «حياكم الله»، تأكيداً على التزام مركز «وقاء» بتسخير كافة إمكاناته البشرية والتقنية لضمان بيئة صحية وآمنة لضيوف بيت الله الحرام وزوار المسجد النبوي الشريف.

وأكمل المركز الوطني للأرصاد استعداداته الفنية والتقنية والبشرية لتقديم خدمات أرصادية دقيقة وشاملة خلال موسم الحج، إذ حقق نسبة تغطية بلغت 100% لأجواء المشاعر المقدسة، إضافة إلى المنافذ الحيوية لخدمة ضيوف الرحمن، والتي تشمل: المنافذ الجوية المتمثلة في مطارات جدة، والمدينة المنورة، والطائف، وينبع، والمنافذ البحرية في ميناء جدة الإسلامي، وميناء ينبع، والمنافذ البرية (المواقيت)، وتتضمن: ذات عرق، والجحفة، وذو الحليفة، ويلملم، وقرن المنازل.

وسخّر المركز منظومة الرصد المتكاملة لتعزيز سلامة الأرواح والممتلكات، ورفع الجاهزية التشغيلية، والمتمثلة في شبكة رصد ميدانية شاملة تضم 92 وحدة رصد موزعة بدقة، تشمل محطات مأهولة، ونظم رادارات لمراقبة الطقس، ونظم رصد طبقات الجو العليا، إضافة إلى الرصد عبر الأقمار الاصطناعية.

وفي مكة المكرمة والمشاعر المقدسة، فعّل المركز منظومة رصد متكاملة تضم 15 محطة أوتوماتيكية، و3 محطات مأهولة، إلى جانب نظام متخصص لرصد طبقات الجو العليا، بما يعزز دقة المتابعة الجوية على مدار الساعة، وعزز قدراته التشغيلية في جدة والمدينة المنورة عبر 41 محطة أوتوماتيكية، و4 محطات متنقلة، إضافة إلى رادار دوبلر ونظم رصد متقدمة، لدعم أعمال المراقبة والتحليل والتنبؤات الجوية بدقة وكفاءة عالية، وفي الطائف وينبع، شملت منظومة الرصد 11 محطة أوتوماتيكية، ومحطتين متنقلتين، ومحطتين مأهولتين؛ بهدف تعزيز التغطية الجوية ورفع مستوى الجاهزية في المواقع الحيوية المرتبطة بخدمة ضيوف الرحمن.

كما اطّلع على استعدادات فرعي الوزارة بمكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة، التي تشمل الإشراف والرقابة على المسالخ الأهلية، وأسواق النفع العام، والخدمات اللوجستية بالعاصمة المقدسة والمدينة المنورة، إضافة إلى جهود الاستجابة للبلاغات والطوارئ والتنسيق مع الجهات ذات العلاقة.