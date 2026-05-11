The Minister of Environment, Water, and Agriculture, Engineer Abdulrahman bin Abdulmohsen Al-Fadli, conducted a field visit to assess the readiness of the environment, water, and agriculture system in Mecca and the holy sites to provide the best services to the guests of Allah during the Hajj season of 1447 AH.

During the tour, which was accompanied by several leaders from the sectors of the system, Engineer Al-Fadli inspected the readiness of water projects and the level of technical and operational preparations for this year's Hajj, including production, transportation, storage, and distribution, as part of efforts aimed at securing water supply for the guests of Allah and enhancing the quality of services provided to them. He conducted a field visit to the strategic storage facilities in "Al-Mughamis," pumping stations, distribution networks, and treatment plants, in addition to additional supply plans and emergency plans, as well as the operation and maintenance center; one of 27 operation and maintenance centers in the holy sites, which work on managing operational events and responding to reports through qualified field teams. The centers are equipped with technological systems in coordination with the monitoring and control center in Mina, which in turn monitors operational processes and operational performance around the clock, including water storage and pumping operations, and measuring pressure levels in the networks, ensuring the quality of services provided to the guests of Allah.

He also conducted a field visit to the mobile laboratory and the "drones" and "ROV" technologies affiliated with the National Center for Environmental Compliance, and the intensive efforts using satellites to quickly monitor environmental challenges, enabling environmental emergency teams to quickly reach affected sites, and utilizing technology to monitor all environmental media surrounding the holy sites; to ensure environmental compliance, reflecting the Kingdom's commitment to providing a healthy and safe environment during the Hajj season.

Al-Fadli chaired a meeting at the headquarters of the National Water Company in Mina to follow up on coordination among the system entities and review operational plans to ensure the availability of water supplies, food safety, air quality, waste management, monitoring environmental compliance, and pest control; confirming the readiness of all system entities to provide the best services to the guests of the Sacred House of Allah, enabling them to perform their rituals with ease and reassurance.

During the meeting, he reviewed the operational plan of the National Water Company, which is being implemented by more than 2,400 employees, to ensure continuous pumping around the clock during the season days, with a daily average exceeding 760,000 cubic meters, and quantities may reach one million cubic meters on the days of Arafah and Eid al-Adha. Additionally, 12 infrastructure projects have been completed with lengths exceeding 24,000 linear meters, and 4,000 laboratory tests are conducted daily.

In terms of enhancing food security, the General Authority for Food Security confirmed the abundance of flour stocks in the Mecca and Medina regions with more than 500,000 bags (weighing 45 kg), in addition to the existence of reserve stocks of wheat exceeding 600,000 tons with milling companies and the National Grain Supply Company, along with reserve stocks of wheat in other regions of the Kingdom amounting to more than 900,000 tons ready for pumping when needed, in addition to scheduled wheat shipments arriving at the Islamic Port of Jeddah and the commercial port of Yanbu.

The National Center for Waste Management (Mwan) reviewed its efforts during this year's Hajj season, confirming its adoption of the "Regulations and Technical Guidelines for Waste Management During Hajj" and coordination with the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah to generalize the document "Waste Management Requirements Inside Camps During Hajj" to Hajj service providers for implementation during this season; aiming to enhance the efficiency of waste management in the holy sites. The center also worked to raise the regulatory readiness of establishments regarding the management of slaughterhouse waste in Mecca, including preparing a mechanism for granting seasonal licenses for collection and transportation activities, as well as preparing to implement the electronic transportation document along the entire route of waste from the sacrificial animals, ensuring regulatory and technical readiness for the second engineering cell in the "Al-Akeeshiah" landfill designated for the safe disposal of solid waste from private slaughterhouses during the Hajj season in cooperation with the National Agricultural Services Company. Additionally, the regulatory and technical readiness for waste management in the (Udhiyah) project was reviewed, represented in the incineration station for solid waste and the treatment and recycling unit for more than 25,000 cubic meters of liquid waste during the Hajj season of 1447 AH, which extends the efforts of "Mwan" to expand the environmental treatment of liquid waste resulting from the sacrificial animals that the center began since the Hajj season of 1444 AH.

"Mwan" emphasized the importance of the project that will be launched by the Amir Al-Slah Slaughterhouse (Model Livestock City), which will contribute to processing solid slaughterhouse waste with a capacity of up to 2,000 tons annually, and 500 tons annually for blood waste, as the project meets all regulatory and technical requirements approved by the center.

For its part, the National Agricultural Services Company reviewed its efforts during this season, which include ensuring the readiness of markets and private slaughterhouses, and the readiness of the engineering cell in the "Al-Akeeshiah" landfill for the safe disposal of solid waste from slaughterhouses during the Hajj season, and issuing import permits electronically for plant and animal shipments after ensuring their compliance with health conditions, in addition to providing quarantine services, which include: verifying documents and health certificates, visual inspection, diagnosis, and laboratory analysis of samples, and then clearing shipments to meet local demand during the Hajj season and shipments related to the Kingdom's project for the benefit of sacrificial animals, confirming the clearance of more than 1.084 million heads of livestock (sheep, cattle, camels) since the beginning of the season until today at the animal and plant quarantine at the Islamic Port of Jeddah, where more than 80 personnel work around the clock at several main quarantine sites, including: the Islamic Port of Jeddah, King Abdulaziz International Airport quarantine, King Abdullah Port in Rabigh, and Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Airport quarantine, along with several supporting quarantine sites such as the "Khumerah" quarantine in Jeddah.

In turn, the National Center for Plant and Animal Pest Prevention and Control (Waqaa) intensified its preparations and fieldwork in the Mecca and Medina regions through 189 personnel in 9 emergency teams; enhancing the safety of the guests of Allah and ensuring animal and plant health to maintain public health. "Waqaa" completed in the Mecca region the inspection of more than 82,000 sheep, 534 cattle, and more than two million poultry. In the context of combating disease vectors, field teams have conducted 786 rounds for larval and insect surveys so far, and 696 rounds for control, while the number of explored sites reached 139, and 132 samples were sent from the explored sites, in addition to monitoring benefit markets, which included 1,885 rounds, and implementing up to 1,530 advisory rounds to provide awareness and education in general benefit markets.

In the Medina region, "Waqaa" focused its efforts on the livestock market and slaughterhouses, conducting 125 monitoring rounds in livestock markets, inspecting 53,311 incoming sheep, and 415 incoming cattle, in addition to conducting 264 rounds on slaughterhouses, and more than 1,000 rounds for insect and disease vector control. This field activity comes under the slogan "Welcome," confirming the commitment of the "Waqaa" center to harness all its human and technical resources to ensure a healthy and safe environment for the guests of the Sacred House of Allah and visitors to the Prophet's Mosque.

The National Center of Meteorology has completed its technical, technical, and human preparations to provide accurate and comprehensive meteorological services during the Hajj season, achieving a coverage rate of 100% for the weather in the holy sites, in addition to vital outlets serving the guests of Allah, which include: air outlets represented in the airports of Jeddah, Medina, Taif, and Yanbu, and marine outlets at the Islamic Port of Jeddah and the port of Yanbu, and land outlets (miqat), including: Dhul-Hulaifah, Al-Juhfa, Dhul-Hulayfah, Yalamlam, and Qarn Al-Manazil.

The center has harnessed an integrated monitoring system to enhance the safety of lives and property, and raise operational readiness, represented in a comprehensive field monitoring network that includes 92 monitoring units distributed accurately, including manned stations, radar systems for weather monitoring, and upper atmospheric monitoring systems, in addition to satellite monitoring.

In Mecca and the holy sites, the center activated an integrated monitoring system that includes 15 automatic stations and 3 manned stations, along with a specialized system for monitoring upper atmospheric layers, enhancing the accuracy of air monitoring around the clock. It has strengthened its operational capabilities in Jeddah and Medina through 41 automatic stations and 4 mobile stations, in addition to a Doppler radar and advanced monitoring systems, to support monitoring, analysis, and weather forecasting with high accuracy and efficiency. In Taif and Yanbu, the monitoring system included 11 automatic stations, 2 mobile stations, and 2 manned stations; aimed at enhancing air coverage and raising the level of readiness in vital locations related to serving the guests of Allah.

It also reviewed the preparations of the ministry's branches in Mecca and Medina, which include supervision and monitoring of private slaughterhouses, general benefit markets, and logistical services in the holy capital and Medina, in addition to efforts in responding to reports and emergencies and coordinating with relevant authorities.