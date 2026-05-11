هي دون أدنى شك مباراة الموسم المنتظرة..!


كل الحسابات التى تم طرحها قراءةً وتحليلاً لم تُشر لا من بعيد ولا من قريب إلى أن مباراة النصر والهلال غداً هي التي ستحسم بطولة الدوري.


أما وقد صار فهي فرصة ذهبية للنصر الذي يعيش في أفضل حالاته الفنية أن يسدد فواتير مؤجلة بينه وبين الهلال.


النصر بقيادة خيسوس مرعب جداً يملك فريقاً كل نجم فيه يقول أنا لها..!


الهلال بطل كأس الملك ليس الهلال الذي يراهن عليه، يعاني من ضعف دفاعي ربما يغري رونالدو وماني وجواو فيلكس على نصب السيرك في مرمى بونو..!


أقول هذا ليس تقليلاً من الهلال بقدر ما هو قراءة واقعية لما يعيشه الزعيم مع إنزاغي.


قلت قبل نهائي الكأس الدوري هلالي والكأس للخلود كعنوان مستفز للاطلاع على التفاصيل التي لا تشبهه، أما اليوم فعنوان سرديتي لا يختلف عن تفاصيلها، فما هو ماثل أمامنا من معطيات يعطي النصر الأفضلية المطلقة وبنتيجة كبيرة قد تصل إلى ما فوق الثلاثة..!


صحيح أن الهلال يستعين أحياناً بشخصية البطل التي تخدمه في بعض المباريات، لكن هذه الشخصية اليوم يملكها النصر الذي ستظلمه كرة القدم كثيراً إذا لم يتوّج غداً بطلاً للدوري، وإن حدث العكس- وهذا وارد في كرة القدم- سأردد ما يردده الشوالي في مثل هذه الظروف «غدارة يا كورة»، وأترك ما بعدها للعالمي وجمهوره المتعطش..!


كنت أتمنى- ومن حقي- لو أن عندنا ملعباً يتسع لربع مليون مشجع في الرياض فحتماً سيمتلئ عن «بكرة أبيه»، ومع ذلك سنرى في «الأول بارك» بعضاً من جمال النصر والهلال..!


المحايدون مثل حالاتي أنا والزميل محمد العميري والزميل محمد أبوهداية سيستمتعون بمباراة لا يأتي بها الدوري إلا كل عشر سنوات مرة، وأتحدث عن قيمتها في تحديد مسار بطولة الدوري..!


• ومضة:


عقدة النقص تطارد ألقاب الأهلي، وشعراً قيل في الأهلي فماذا تريدون..؟!


‏الملكي.. الأهلي


‏النخبوي.. الأهلي


‏الراقي.. الأهلي


‏• حقيقة:


«‏لافاز الأهلي تنام الأرض مبسوطة».