It is undoubtedly the most anticipated match of the season..!



All the analyses and readings presented have not indicated, neither from afar nor up close, that the match between Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal tomorrow will determine the league championship.



Now that it has come to this, it is a golden opportunity for Al-Nassr, who is in top form, to settle some long-overdue bills with Al-Hilal.



Al-Nassr, under the leadership of Jesus, is incredibly intimidating, possessing a team where every star says, "I am ready for this..!"



Al-Hilal, the King’s Cup champion, is not the Al-Hilal to bet on; they are suffering from defensive weaknesses that may entice Ronaldo, Mane, and Joao Felix to set up a circus in Bono's goal..!



I say this not to belittle Al-Hilal, but rather as a realistic reading of what the leader is experiencing with Inzaghi.



I said before the cup final that the league belongs to Al-Hilal and the cup is for eternity, as a provocative title to explore the details that do not resemble it. However, today, the title of my narrative does not differ from its details, as the data before us gives Al-Nassr absolute superiority, with a significant result that could exceed three..!



It is true that Al-Hilal sometimes relies on the champion's persona that serves them in some matches, but today, that persona is owned by Al-Nassr, who would be greatly wronged by football if they are not crowned league champions tomorrow. And if the opposite happens— which is possible in football— I will echo what Al-Shawali says in such circumstances, "Football is treacherous," and I will leave the rest to the global team and their eager fans..!



I wish— and I have the right— that we had a stadium that accommodates a quarter of a million fans in Riyadh, as it would surely be filled to capacity. Nevertheless, we will see some of the beauty of Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal at "Al-Awl Park"..!



Neutral fans like myself, along with my colleagues Mohammed Al-Omairi and Mohammed Abu Haidah, will enjoy a match that comes around only once every ten years, and I am talking about its value in determining the course of the league championship..!



• Flash:



The inferiority complex haunts Al-Ahli's titles, and poetry has been said about Al-Ahli, so what do you want..?!



‏The Royal.. Al-Ahli



‏The Elite.. Al-Ahli



‏The Elegant.. Al-Ahli



‏• Truth:



“‏Al-Ahli’s fans sleep on the ground happily.”