من الأمور التي لا يتجادل حولها أحد أن إسرائيل تعد الحليف الرئيسي للولايات المتحدة، وفي هذه المرحلة لا يكون هذا التصنيف حصراً بمنطقة الشرق الأوسط، بل حتى الأوروبيون وحلفاء واشنطن التاريخيون في آسيا يشعرون بذلك أيضاً، وقد عبّر عن ذلك «كريستيان تيرنر» السفير البريطاني لدى واشنطن، الذي اعتبر أن لواشنطن علاقات خاصة مع إسرائيل فقط، وأن الإشارة إلى علاقات خاصة بين لندن وواشنطن هو ضرب من النوستالجيا.

لكن من جانب آخر كيف تنظر إسرائيل لأمنها في حال غادرت الولايات المتحدة المنطقة، خاصة أن هذه الدعوات بدأت منذ عهد الرئيس أوباما وتحديداً في العام 2011، تحت مسمى «الاستدارة نحو آسيا» أو «Pivot to Asia»، وهو ما علّل حينها بالتوجه شرقاً للتصدّي إلى الصين، وبني عليه خطوات أخرى من ضمن السياق ذاته، لعل أبرزها انسحاب الرئيس بايدن من أفغانستان في 2021، إضافة إلى دعوات متكررة لتقليل الوجود العسكري والانسحاب من مناطق كسوريا والعراق، وهو نهج لا يختلف فيه حزب الإدارات الأمريكية.

وفي الحالتين السابقتين حدثت اضطرابات أدّت لإفشال خطط حمل الحقائب والمغادرة؛ الأولى في عهد أوباما كانت ظهور تنظيم داعش، ثم تلاها الانسحاب من أفغانستان، وبعده بعامين اندلع الصراع في غزة، الذي توسع ليشمل دولاً عدة، وصولاً إلى الحرب الدائرة بين إيران وإسرائيل والولايات المتحدة، التي قد تكون بينت حاجة إسرائيل بشكل أكبر للولايات المتحدة، فهي لا تمتلك قطعاً بحرية ضخمة وحاملات طائرات، ولا تمتلك قوات برية تسمح لها بحسم معركة مع إيران، وحتى التفوق الجوي غير كافٍ لاختراق مفاعلات تحت الأرض دون عون أمريكي.

وعليه يبدو أن التواجد الأمريكي من مصلحة إسرائيل، مع العلم أن التواجد العسكري بالمنظار الأمريكي مختلف اليوم، حيث عبّر ترمب عن رغبته في تكامل بين القوات الإسرائيلية مع قوات أخرى في المحيط مدعومة بتقنيات رادار متطورة، ومرتبطة بمراكز إدارة قرار في أمريكا، تستخدم بكفاءة تقنيات الذكاء الاصطناعي، وهو ما يسمح للإدارة الأمريكية بإعادة جنود فعلية؛ مما يحقّق استثماراً سياسياً في الداخل.

هذه الفرضية يستند منظروها إلى أن الاشتباك المباشر مع إيران هو في حقيقة الأمر نتيجة جر إسرائيل للغرق أكثر في وحل المنطقة، من جانبها نشرت فورين بوليسي مقالاً بعنوان «الثمن الذي تدفعه إسرائيل لحروبها»، وذكرت أن المحصلة النهائية للمعركة الإسرائيلية فاشلة، فهي لم تتخلص من مجتبى خامنئي ولا أسقطت النظام، ولا أنهت القدرة الصاروخية الباليستية للنظام، ولم تُنهي مشروع السلاح النووي، وحزب الله لم يسلم سلاحه، وإيران رغم الضربات خلقت اضطرابات في هرمز.

ورغم أن الفرضية السابقة ترى أن مصلحة إسرائيل تكمن في بقاء واشنطن في المنطقة، إلا أنني أتبنى الفرضية المضادة، التي أرى فيها أن إسرائيل تعتبر خروج أمريكا فرصة لها للتمدّد السياسي في المنطقة، فالموضوع بدأ من مخاوف إسرائيلية من توقف أمريكا في منتصف معركة إيران وصولاً لمغادرتها الكاملة، وهو ما عبّرت عنه وثيقة نشرها معهد دراسات الأمن القومي الإسرائيلي مطلع العام الحالي، ولهذا لم تكن الحرب مع إيران إجراء تكتيكياً، بل كانت في جزء من منهجاً يفترض أن إسقاط النظام الإيراني سيخدم أجندة التقسيم الإسرائيلية ويقرب كافة دول الخليج من الاتفاقات الإبراهيمية، وهو ما أصبح أبعد من ذي قبل.

لذا بدت قراءة تل أبيب لـ «طوفان الأقصى» كفرصة تغيّر من خلالها قواعد الاشتباك مع إيران وكافة أذرعها، وهذا ما شهدناه من سلسلة الاغتيالات التي بدأت بالعاروري ومحمد ضيف مروراً بحسن نصرالله، وهاشم صفي الدين، وإسماعيل هنية والسنوار، وصولاً للمرشد الإيراني، وقيادات كبيرة في الحرس الثوري وفي البرنامج النووي.

وهي اليوم كما نراها تشابه منهج إيران في دعم الأقليات، الذي مارسته طهران، مع طيف من مسيحيي لبنان على سبيل المثال، وإن كانت أهداف إسرائيل تقسيميه أكثر، حيث شاهدنا هذا في اعترافها بأرض الصومال، ومحاولة عزل دروز سورية، وبعض الدعم القديم الجديد للأكراد.

مهم بطبيعة الحال أن نفصل بين نتنياهو والمؤسسة الأمنية والناخب الإسرائيلي، وإن اجتمعوا لحظة المعركة، فأي حل سياسي لن يسمح بتعطيل نتنياهو للانتخابات القادمة نهاية العام، لكن من المهم تأمل التوتر الإسرائيلي بين أي دولتين عربيتين أو إسلاميتين، الذي قد يزيد بمقدر انخفاض التواجد الأمريكي في المنطقة.