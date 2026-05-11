It is indisputable that Israel is the main ally of the United States, and at this stage, this classification is not limited to the Middle East; even Europeans and Washington's historical allies in Asia feel the same way. This was expressed by "Christian Turner," the British ambassador to Washington, who considered that Washington has special relations only with Israel, and that referencing special relations between London and Washington is a form of nostalgia.

On the other hand, how does Israel view its security in the event that the United States leaves the region, especially since these calls began during President Obama's era, specifically in 2011, under the term "Pivot to Asia," which was justified at the time as a shift eastward to confront China. This led to other steps within the same context, the most notable of which was President Biden's withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021, in addition to repeated calls to reduce military presence and withdraw from areas like Syria and Iraq, a trend that is consistent across American administrations.

In both of the previous cases, disturbances occurred that thwarted plans to pack up and leave; the first during Obama's era was the emergence of ISIS, followed by the withdrawal from Afghanistan, and two years later, the conflict in Gaza erupted, expanding to include several countries, leading to the ongoing war between Iran, Israel, and the United States, which may have highlighted Israel's greater need for the United States. Israel does not possess large naval vessels or aircraft carriers, nor does it have ground forces capable of decisively engaging in a battle with Iran, and even air superiority is insufficient to penetrate underground reactors without American assistance.

Thus, it seems that American presence is in Israel's interest, knowing that military presence under the American lens is different today, as Trump expressed his desire for integration between Israeli forces and other forces in the region supported by advanced radar technologies, linked to decision-making centers in America, efficiently using artificial intelligence technologies, which allows the American administration to redeploy actual soldiers; thus achieving a political investment domestically.

This hypothesis is based on the idea that direct engagement with Iran is, in fact, a result of dragging Israel deeper into the region's quagmire. For its part, Foreign Policy published an article titled "The Price Israel Pays for Its Wars," stating that the final outcome of the Israeli battle is a failure; it has not rid itself of Mojtaba Khamenei, nor has it toppled the regime, nor ended the ballistic missile capabilities of the regime, nor has it terminated the nuclear weapons project, and Hezbollah has not surrendered its weapons, and Iran, despite the strikes, has created disturbances in Hormuz.

Although the previous hypothesis sees Israel's interest in Washington's continued presence in the region, I adopt the opposing hypothesis, which posits that Israel views America's exit as an opportunity for political expansion in the region. The issue began with Israeli fears of America stopping midway through the battle with Iran, culminating in its complete withdrawal, which was expressed in a document published by the Israeli National Security Studies Institute at the beginning of this year. Therefore, the war with Iran was not a tactical measure, but rather part of a strategy that assumed the overthrow of the Iranian regime would serve the Israeli division agenda and bring all Gulf countries closer to the Abraham Accords, which has now become further away than before.

Thus, Tel Aviv's reading of the "Al-Aqsa Flood" appeared as an opportunity to change the rules of engagement with Iran and all its arms, as witnessed in the series of assassinations that began with al-Arouri and Muhammad Deif, passing through Hassan Nasrallah, Hashim Safi al-Din, Ismail Haniyeh, and Sinwar, reaching the Iranian leader and senior leaders in the Revolutionary Guard and the nuclear program.

Today, as we see it, it resembles Iran's approach in supporting minorities, which Tehran has practiced, with a spectrum of Christians in Lebanon, for example, although Israel's goals are more divisive, as we have seen in its recognition of Somaliland, attempts to isolate Syrian Druze, and some old-new support for the Kurds.

It is important, of course, to distinguish between Netanyahu, the security establishment, and the Israeli voter, even if they unite at the moment of battle. Any political solution will not allow Netanyahu to delay the upcoming elections at the end of the year, but it is important to reflect on the Israeli tension between any two Arab or Islamic countries, which may increase in proportion to the decrease in American presence in the region.