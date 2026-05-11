توفي رائد الإعلام الأمريكي والملياردير تيد تيرنر، مؤسس شبكة سي إن إن، يوم الأربعاء الموافق 6 مايو 2026، عن عمر ناهز 87 عاماً.

توفي بسلام وهو محاط بأفراد عائلته، وفقاً لبيان صادر عن شركة «تيرنر إنتربرايزز». كان تيرنر قد كشف في عام 2018 إصابته بـ «خرف أجسام ليوي»، وهو مرض تنكسي عصبي يؤثر على القدرات الإدراكية والحركية. يُعتبر تيرنر الشخصية التي أحدثت ثورة في عالم الإعلام المعاصر من خلال:

تأسيس سي إن إن التي أطلقها في 1 يونيو 1980 كأول قناة إخبارية في العالم تبث على مدار 24 ساعة.

تغطيات تاريخية: اشتهرت شبكته عالمياً بتغطيتها المباشرة لأحداث كبرى مثل حرب الخليج (1990-1991).

واشتُهر بتبرعه الضخم بمبلغ مليار دولار للأمم المتحدة في عام 1997.

قدرت مجلة فوربس ثروته عند وفاته بنحو 2.5 إلى 2.8 مليار دولار، وكان يُعد ثاني أكبر مالك فردي للأراضي في أمريكا الشمالية.

نعاه العديد من الشخصيات البارزة، من بينهم الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب الذي وصفه بأنه «أحد أعظم الشخصيات في تاريخ التلفزيون»، كما نعته شبكة سي إن إن واصفة إياه بـ «الرياضي الشغوف ورجل الأعمال الجريء»

ولكن معركة تيد تيرنر الأكبر خلال حياته كانت مع المرض النفسي وهي معركة لم يكتب عنها الكثير. عادة ما يركز الإعلام على المآسي المرتبطة بالأمراض النفسية ولا تلقى قصص نجاح المرضى النفسيين ذات القدر من الاهتمام مع الأسف الشديد. ظل تيد تيرنر طوال حياته ملاحقاً من كابوس مرض والده النفسي الذي تسبّب أخيراً في انتحاره وظل رعب انتقال المرض إليه بمثابة شرارة التحفيز للعمل والنجاح والمثابرة بكل الطرق حتى لا يفشل.

عاش تيد تيرنر، مؤسس شبكة سي إن إن ورائد الأعمال الشهير، رحلة معقدة مع الصحة العقلية والنفسية، تميّزت بتقلبات مزاجية حادة في شبابه، وتشخيص عصبي خطير في سنواته الأخيرة. وكانت أبرز محطات تيد تيرنر مع المرض النفسي والعقلي هي: تشخيص خرف أجسام ليوي (Lewy Body Dementia): في عام 2018، كشف تيرنر في مقابلة أنه يعاني من خرف أجسام ليوي. وهو اضطراب عصبي تدريجي يؤثر على التفكير، والذاكرة، والحركة، ويصفه البعض بأنه شبيه بمرض الزهايمر.

أعراض المرض: عانى تيرنر من الإرهاق، التعب الشديد، والنسيان، بالإضافة إلى هلوسات بصرية، وتغيّرات في التركيز واليقظة.

سوء التشخيص المبكر (اضطراب ثنائي القطب): قبل تشخيصه بالخرف، تم تشخيص تيرنر في وقت سابق بـ اضطراب ثنائي القطب (مانيك ديبريسيف)، وكان يتناول الليثيوم للسيطرة على تقلبات مزاجية شملت نوبات من النشاط المفرط («النشوة») والاكتئاب الشديد.

الاكتئاب والأفكار الانتحارية: وفقاً لبيوغرافية (كاتب سيرته)، عانى تيرنر من نوبات اكتئاب، وتحدث مراراً عن أفكار انتحارية، خاصة بعد فترات الضغط العصبي الشديد وفقدان السيطرة على إمبراطوريته الإعلامية.

الشخصية المندفعة: عرف تيرنر بسلوكه الصريح والمندفع («لسان الجنوب»)، مما أدى إلى تصريحات مثيرة للجدل وسلوكيات غير متوقعة في بعض الأحيان، التي تم ربطها بتركيبته النفسية. أكد تيرنر أن خرف أجسام ليوي الذي أصابه ليس قاتلاً بشكل سريع مثل الزهايمر، لكنه أثّر بشكل كبير على حياته اليومية. توفي تيرنر في 6 مايو 2026 عن عمر يناهز 87 عاماً.