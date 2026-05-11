American media pioneer and billionaire Ted Turner, founder of CNN, passed away on Wednesday, May 6, 2026, at the age of 87.

He died peacefully surrounded by family members, according to a statement from Turner Enterprises. Turner revealed in 2018 that he was suffering from "Lewy Body Dementia," a degenerative neurological disease that affects cognitive and motor abilities. Turner is considered a revolutionary figure in contemporary media through:

Founding CNN, which he launched on June 1, 1980, as the world's first 24-hour news channel.

Historic coverage: His network gained global fame for its live coverage of major events such as the Gulf War (1990-1991).

He was also known for his massive donation of $1 billion to the United Nations in 1997.

Forbes magazine estimated his wealth at the time of his death to be around $2.5 to $2.8 billion, and he was considered the second-largest individual landowner in North America.

Many prominent figures mourned him, including U.S. President Donald Trump, who described him as "one of the greatest figures in television history," while CNN referred to him as "the passionate sportsman and bold businessman."

However, Ted Turner's biggest battle throughout his life was with mental illness, a struggle that has not been widely written about. The media often focuses on the tragedies associated with mental illnesses, and unfortunately, success stories of mental health patients do not receive the same level of attention. Ted Turner was haunted throughout his life by the nightmare of his father's mental illness, which ultimately led to his suicide, and the fear of inheriting the disease served as a spark for motivation to work, succeed, and persevere in every way to avoid failure.

Ted Turner, founder of CNN and renowned entrepreneur, lived a complex journey with mental health, characterized by severe mood swings in his youth and a serious neurological diagnosis in his later years. The most significant points in Ted Turner's experience with mental illness included: Diagnosis of Lewy Body Dementia: In 2018, Turner revealed in an interview that he was suffering from Lewy Body Dementia. It is a progressive neurological disorder that affects thinking, memory, and movement, and some describe it as similar to Alzheimer's disease.

Symptoms of the disease: Turner suffered from fatigue, extreme tiredness, and forgetfulness, in addition to visual hallucinations and changes in focus and alertness.

Early misdiagnosis (Bipolar Disorder): Before being diagnosed with dementia, Turner was previously diagnosed with bipolar disorder (manic-depressive), and he was taking lithium to manage mood swings that included episodes of excessive activity ("euphoria") and severe depression.

Depression and suicidal thoughts: According to his biography (written by a biographer), Turner experienced bouts of depression and frequently spoke about suicidal thoughts, especially after periods of intense stress and loss of control over his media empire.

Impulsive personality: Turner was known for his outspoken and impulsive behavior ("Southern tongue"), which led to controversial statements and unpredictable behavior at times, linked to his psychological makeup. Turner confirmed that the Lewy Body Dementia he suffered from is not as rapidly fatal as Alzheimer's, but it significantly affected his daily life. Turner passed away on May 6, 2026, at the age of 87.