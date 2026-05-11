We sometimes have a problem evaluating the individuals to whom we open the doors of our gatherings, invite to our events, enlist in our newspapers, and provide opportunities for media exposure on our screens and in our talk and entertainment shows. We extend our arms to embrace some of them, only to be surprised when they turn around to stab us in the back with their poisoned daggers of hatred and malice!

Each time, we think that some of those responsible for invitations, selecting attendees for events, nominating participants in programs, and enlisting contributors in newspapers will learn from their mistakes and absorb the lessons, but the situation repeats over time, as if these individuals lack the insight or sufficient interest to distinguish between the vile and the good!

Yes, no one can reveal the innermost feelings and what minds and hearts conceal, but there are people who do not hide their negative feelings towards us. Their hostile positions against us are public, and their writings and statements demonizing the Kingdom, inciting against it, and insulting it, as well as rallying Arab and global public opinion against it, are not hidden; rather, they boast about them. Then we are surprised to find them as honored guests at our events and in our media, taking the lead and receiving great hospitality and generous treatment!

One of the scoundrels who appeared on Twitter (X) as an obscure tweeter, who rode the wave of supporting our positions in its struggle against the Iranian hegemony project years ago, gained fame due to the interactions of Saudi tweeters. Suddenly, he awoke to an artificial importance and the treatment of important guests at conferences, despite the fact that he had only been known by the grocery store owner and the waiter at the restaurant next to his residence. One day, he posted on his account pictures of himself attending one of our important conferences, carried on a private jet, and staying next to the leaders of the participating countries instead of the media's accommodation. Today, he is one of the most hostile and fierce individuals against the Kingdom, after he changed his tune, twisted his tongue, and became an instrument of vulgarity in hostility in the media of our adversaries. Similarly, there is that Lebanese journalist who climbed on the shoulders of a Saudi media network, only to leap like a monkey to another shoulder, baring his fangs at us, perhaps because we treated him professionally as a journalist, while he expected to be treated as a mercenary!

In short.. Forgiveness and building bridges may be a means of reconciliation and pardon when correcting positions and changing feelings, but not with those who continue their insults and persist in their vulgar enmity, with the attitude: I am the ingrate whom you honored, and I rebelled!