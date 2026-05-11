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لدينا مشكلة أحياناً في تقييم الأشخاص الذين نشرع لهم أبواب مجالسنا، وندعوهم لمناسباتنا، ونستكتبهم في صحفنا، ونفتح لهم نوافذ الظهور والبروز الإعلامي على شاشاتنا وبرامجنا الحوارية والترفيهية، نمد لبعضهم أذرعنا لنحتضنهم، ثم نفاجأ بهم يستديرون خلفنا ليغرسوا خناجرهم المسمومة بالكراهية والحقد في ظهورنا !
وفي كل مرة نظن أن بعض القائمين على الدعوات، واختيار المدعوين للمناسبات، وترشيح المشاركين في البرامج، والاستكتاب في الصحف، يتعظون من الأخطاء ويستوعبون الدروس، لكن الأمر يتكرر عبر الزمن، وكأن هؤلاء البعض لا يملكون الفطنة أو الاهتمام الكافيين للتمييز بين الخبيث والطيب !
نعم، لا أحد يستطيع الكشف عن دواخل النفوس وما تبطنه العقول والصدور، لكن هناك أشخاصاً لا يخفون مشاعرهم السلبية تجاهنا، فمواقفهم العدائية ضدنا معلنة، وكتاباتهم وأقوالهم في شيطنة المملكة، والتأليب عليها، والإساءة لها، وتجييش الرأي العام العربي والعالمي ضدها، غير خفية، بل ويتباهون بها، ثم نفاجأ بهم في مناسباتنا ووسائل إعلامنا ضيوفاً مكرمين، يتقدمون الصفوف ويحظون بالحفاوة البالغة والضيافة السخية !
أحد الصعاليك الذي ظهر في تويتر (إكس) مغرداً مغموراً، فصعد موجة مناصرة مواقفنا في صراعها مع مشروع الهيمنة الإيراني قبل سنوات، فاكتسب شهرة بسبب تفاعل المغردين السعوديين، أفاق فجأة على أهمية مصطنعة، ومعاملة الضيوف المهمين في المؤتمرات، وهو الذي لم يكن يعرف أهمية سوى عند بائع البقالة ونادل المطعم المجاور لمسكنه، فنشر في حسابه يوماً صوراً له وهو يلبي دعوة لحضور أحد المؤتمرات المهمة لدينا، محمولاً على طائرة خاصة، وإقامة بجوار قادة الدول المشاركة بدلاً من مقر إقامة الإعلاميين، هو اليوم من أشد الناس عداوة، وأكثرهم شراسة ضد المملكة، بعد أن بدل ثوبه، وعوج لسانه، وصار أداة للفجور في الخصومة في وسائل إعلام الخصوم، ومثله أيضاً ذلك الإعلامي اللبناني الذي صعد على أكتاف شبكة إعلامية سعودية، ليقفز كالقرد إلى كتف آخر، ويكشر عن أنيابه في وجهنا، ربما لأننا عاملناه بمهنية كإعلامي، بينما كان ينتظر معاملته كمرتزق !
باختصار.. قد يكون التسامح ومد الجسور وسيلة من وسائل الغفران والصفح عند تصحيح المواقف وتبدل المشاعر، لكن ليس مع من يواصل إساءاته، ويتمادى في فجور خصومته، ولسان حاله: أنا اللئيم الذي أكرمته فتمرد !
We sometimes have a problem evaluating the individuals to whom we open the doors of our gatherings, invite to our events, enlist in our newspapers, and provide opportunities for media exposure on our screens and in our talk and entertainment shows. We extend our arms to embrace some of them, only to be surprised when they turn around to stab us in the back with their poisoned daggers of hatred and malice!
Each time, we think that some of those responsible for invitations, selecting attendees for events, nominating participants in programs, and enlisting contributors in newspapers will learn from their mistakes and absorb the lessons, but the situation repeats over time, as if these individuals lack the insight or sufficient interest to distinguish between the vile and the good!
Yes, no one can reveal the innermost feelings and what minds and hearts conceal, but there are people who do not hide their negative feelings towards us. Their hostile positions against us are public, and their writings and statements demonizing the Kingdom, inciting against it, and insulting it, as well as rallying Arab and global public opinion against it, are not hidden; rather, they boast about them. Then we are surprised to find them as honored guests at our events and in our media, taking the lead and receiving great hospitality and generous treatment!
One of the scoundrels who appeared on Twitter (X) as an obscure tweeter, who rode the wave of supporting our positions in its struggle against the Iranian hegemony project years ago, gained fame due to the interactions of Saudi tweeters. Suddenly, he awoke to an artificial importance and the treatment of important guests at conferences, despite the fact that he had only been known by the grocery store owner and the waiter at the restaurant next to his residence. One day, he posted on his account pictures of himself attending one of our important conferences, carried on a private jet, and staying next to the leaders of the participating countries instead of the media's accommodation. Today, he is one of the most hostile and fierce individuals against the Kingdom, after he changed his tune, twisted his tongue, and became an instrument of vulgarity in hostility in the media of our adversaries. Similarly, there is that Lebanese journalist who climbed on the shoulders of a Saudi media network, only to leap like a monkey to another shoulder, baring his fangs at us, perhaps because we treated him professionally as a journalist, while he expected to be treated as a mercenary!
In short.. Forgiveness and building bridges may be a means of reconciliation and pardon when correcting positions and changing feelings, but not with those who continue their insults and persist in their vulgar enmity, with the attitude: I am the ingrate whom you honored, and I rebelled!