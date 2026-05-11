لدينا مشكلة أحياناً في تقييم الأشخاص الذين نشرع لهم أبواب مجالسنا، وندعوهم لمناسباتنا، ونستكتبهم في صحفنا، ونفتح لهم نوافذ الظهور والبروز الإعلامي على شاشاتنا وبرامجنا الحوارية والترفيهية، نمد لبعضهم أذرعنا لنحتضنهم، ثم نفاجأ بهم يستديرون خلفنا ليغرسوا خناجرهم المسمومة بالكراهية والحقد في ظهورنا !

وفي كل مرة نظن أن بعض القائمين على الدعوات، واختيار المدعوين للمناسبات، وترشيح المشاركين في البرامج، والاستكتاب في الصحف، يتعظون من الأخطاء ويستوعبون الدروس، لكن الأمر يتكرر عبر الزمن، وكأن هؤلاء البعض لا يملكون الفطنة أو الاهتمام الكافيين للتمييز بين الخبيث والطيب !

نعم، لا أحد يستطيع الكشف عن دواخل النفوس وما تبطنه العقول والصدور، لكن هناك أشخاصاً لا يخفون مشاعرهم السلبية تجاهنا، فمواقفهم العدائية ضدنا معلنة، وكتاباتهم وأقوالهم في شيطنة المملكة، والتأليب عليها، والإساءة لها، وتجييش الرأي العام العربي والعالمي ضدها، غير خفية، بل ويتباهون بها، ثم نفاجأ بهم في مناسباتنا ووسائل إعلامنا ضيوفاً مكرمين، يتقدمون الصفوف ويحظون بالحفاوة البالغة والضيافة السخية !

أحد الصعاليك الذي ظهر في تويتر (إكس) مغرداً مغموراً، فصعد موجة مناصرة مواقفنا في صراعها مع مشروع الهيمنة الإيراني قبل سنوات، فاكتسب شهرة بسبب تفاعل المغردين السعوديين، أفاق فجأة على أهمية مصطنعة، ومعاملة الضيوف المهمين في المؤتمرات، وهو الذي لم يكن يعرف أهمية سوى عند بائع البقالة ونادل المطعم المجاور لمسكنه، فنشر في حسابه يوماً صوراً له وهو يلبي دعوة لحضور أحد المؤتمرات المهمة لدينا، محمولاً على طائرة خاصة، وإقامة بجوار قادة الدول المشاركة بدلاً من مقر إقامة الإعلاميين، هو اليوم من أشد الناس عداوة، وأكثرهم شراسة ضد المملكة، بعد أن بدل ثوبه، وعوج لسانه، وصار أداة للفجور في الخصومة في وسائل إعلام الخصوم، ومثله أيضاً ذلك الإعلامي اللبناني الذي صعد على أكتاف شبكة إعلامية سعودية، ليقفز كالقرد إلى كتف آخر، ويكشر عن أنيابه في وجهنا، ربما لأننا عاملناه بمهنية كإعلامي، بينما كان ينتظر معاملته كمرتزق !

باختصار.. قد يكون التسامح ومد الجسور وسيلة من وسائل الغفران والصفح عند تصحيح المواقف وتبدل المشاعر، لكن ليس مع من يواصل إساءاته، ويتمادى في فجور خصومته، ولسان حاله: أنا اللئيم الذي أكرمته فتمرد !