What has happened since February 28, 2026, in our Middle Eastern region is a call to all bells; the looming dangers will not spare anyone, and the wolf eats what comes close to the sheep.

Therefore, I propose an initiative: a founding conference in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, that includes Saudi Arabia and a number of Arab and Islamic countries to establish the conference... with the intention of opening a (new) chapter for four practical axes that are the subject of this article.

It is a given that differences exist, but the common cultural, geographical, and existential factors among Islamic countries are more and greater than what divides us... which can drown us! The wiser approach is to turn the potential enemy into a complete partner.

We have the example of what Europe has done in overcoming the pains of being preoccupied with the past wounds, wars, and hostilities. For instance, the history of France and Germany is rich with wars... but they did not continue the luxury and folly of ongoing bickering, differences, and conflicts; rather, they have integrated, united, and joined... after diligent and serious efforts... within the rest of the European nation in closely coordinated, fraternal, and supportive policies; in issuing consistent passports, and even in a unified currency, the euro, which has prevailed throughout Europe!

There are many well-known examples to observers, such as a street that happens to pass through two parts of two neighborhoods in one city, where the right side belongs to one country... and the other side belongs to another!

And there is the European lake (Konstanz), between the Rhine and the Moselle rivers, which overlooks four European countries: Germany, France, Austria, and Switzerland (!!!!); each with its own borders... but these are preserved only in the archives of documents and in map atlases, nothing more!

We are more numerous than them, exceeding 600 million; among us, we should not be bought piece by piece when we can win contracts in bulk (if we come together)!

We have four main axes ahead of us:

Economically: launching a free trade area, gradually removing trade barriers, deepening exchanges with friendly markets; coordinating specifications and standards that contribute to the integration and regulation of industry and trade, unifying specifications and standards in all fields; and coordinating systems, mechanisms, and processes (insurance) that strengthen and support the core of both the macro and micro economy; facilitating the flow of inter-economic life.

Scientifically and culturally: exchanging scholarships, enhancing scientific research, promoting the learning of different languages among these countries, and coordinating curricula and qualification certificates!

(Logistically): connecting the region with a network of high-speed trains and air and sea routes; coordinating communications, water resources, and agricultural technologies.

Socially: reinforcing internal cohesion through supporting arts and creativity; and facilitating tools of expression in all their forms.

It is time to put into action what we have long been saying; and to gradually reduce dependence on external military support.

And to free ourselves from sectarian rhetoric; and strive to purify tongues and media atmospheres from racial taunts.

And what has been said by Al-Muhallab bin Abi Suffrah remains:

(The arrows refuse to break when they gather

And if they separate, they break into pieces)!