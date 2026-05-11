إنّ ما حدثَ منذ 28 فبراير 2026 في منطقتنا الشرق أوسطية هو قرعٌ لكل الأجراس؛ فالمخاطر المحدقة لا ولن تستثني أحداً، والذئبُ يأكل ما دنا من الغَنمِ.
لذا أقترح مبادرة: مؤتمر تأسيسي في مكة المكرمة بالمملكة العربية السعودية يضم: السعودية وعدداً من الدول العربية والإسلامية ليؤسس المؤتمر.. بِنِيّةِ وقصدِ فتح صفحة (جديدة) لـ4 محاور عملية هي موضوع هذا المقال..
ومن المُسلّمات أن الاختلافَ واقع ولكنَّ ما بين الدول الإسلامية من قواسم حضارية وجغرافية ومصيرية أكثر وأكبر مما يُفرِّق.. فيُغرِقنا! والأعقلُ هو أن نُحوِّل العدو المحتمل إلى شريك مكتمل.
ولنا في ما قامت به أوروبا من تخطي آلام الانشغال بماضي الجراح والحروب والعداء. مثلاً: تاريخ فرنسا وألمانيا زاخرٌ بالحروب.. لكنهما لم يواصلا ترف وخرف الاستمرار في المناكفة والاختلاف والاحتراب، بل نجدهما قد تكاملا وتوحَّدا وانضما.. بعد السعي حثيثاً وجِدّياً.. ضِمن بقية الأمة الأوروبية في سياسات تنسيقية متقاربة، متآخية ومتضامنة؛ وفي إصدار جوازات سفر متناسقة، بل وفي عملة نقدية واحدة مُوَحَّدة، اليورو، التي سادت في عموم أوروبا!
وثمة أمثلة كثيرة صارت معلومة، عند المتابعين، عن حالات مثل: شارع صادف أن مر بجزءين من حارتين في مدينة واحدة، فإذا بالجانب الأيمن منه يتبع دولة.. والآخر يتبع أخرى!
وهناك البحيرة الأوروبية (كونستَنز Konstanz)، بين نهري الراين وموزِل، فإذا بها تطل عليها 4 دول أوروبية: ألمانيا، فرنسا، النمسا وسويسرا (!!!!)؛ ولكلٍ حدودها.. لكنها محفوظة فقط طي أضابير الوثائق وفي أطالس الخرائط، لا غير!
ونحن أكثر منهم تعداداً ونفوقُ الـ600 مليون؛ وفي ما بيننا نحن لا ينبغي أن نُشتَرى بالقطعة بينما يمكننا أن نكسب الصفقات بالجملة (إذا نحن اجتمعنا)!
وأمامنا 4 من المحاور الأساسية:
اقتصادياً: تدشين منطقة تجارية حرة، وإزالة الحواجز التجارية تدريجياً، وتعميق التبادل مع الأسواق الصديقة؛ وتنسيق المواصفات والمقاييس مما يساهم في تكامل وانتظام الصناعة والتجارة، وتوحيد المواصفات والمقاييس في كافة المجالات؛ وتنسيق نظم وآليات وعمليات (التأمين) بما يُقيمُ ويشد عصب الاقتصاد الكلي والجزئي؛ ويسهل سيرورة الحياة الاقتصادية البينية.
علمياً وثقافياً: تبادل البعثات الدراسية، وتعزيز البحث العلمي، وتعميم تَعلّم اللغات المختلفة بين هذه الدول وتنسيق المناهج الدراسية والشهادات التأهيلية!
(لوجستيّاً): ربط المنطقة بشبكة قطارات سريعة وخطوط جوية وبحرية؛ وتنسيق الاتصالات والموارد المائية والتقنيات الزراعية.
اجتماعياً: ترسيخ التماسك الداخلي عبر دعم الفنون والإبداع؛ ودعم تيسير أدوات التعبير بكافة ألوانها.
لقد آن الأوانُ أن نطبِّق بالأفعال ما دأبنا عليه من أقوال؛ وأن نُقلِّص، ولو تدريجياً، الاعتماد العسكري الخارجي.
وأن نتحرر من خطاب التنابز الطائفي؛ ونسعى إلى تنقية الألسن والأجواء الإعلامية من التنابز العنصري.
ويبقى ما كان قد قاله المُهلّب بن أبي صُفرة:
(تأبى الرماحُ إذا اجتمعنَ تَكسُّراً
وإذا افترقنَ تَكسَّرَت آحادا)!
What has happened since February 28, 2026, in our Middle Eastern region is a call to all bells; the looming dangers will not spare anyone, and the wolf eats what comes close to the sheep.
Therefore, I propose an initiative: a founding conference in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, that includes Saudi Arabia and a number of Arab and Islamic countries to establish the conference... with the intention of opening a (new) chapter for four practical axes that are the subject of this article.
It is a given that differences exist, but the common cultural, geographical, and existential factors among Islamic countries are more and greater than what divides us... which can drown us! The wiser approach is to turn the potential enemy into a complete partner.
We have the example of what Europe has done in overcoming the pains of being preoccupied with the past wounds, wars, and hostilities. For instance, the history of France and Germany is rich with wars... but they did not continue the luxury and folly of ongoing bickering, differences, and conflicts; rather, they have integrated, united, and joined... after diligent and serious efforts... within the rest of the European nation in closely coordinated, fraternal, and supportive policies; in issuing consistent passports, and even in a unified currency, the euro, which has prevailed throughout Europe!
There are many well-known examples to observers, such as a street that happens to pass through two parts of two neighborhoods in one city, where the right side belongs to one country... and the other side belongs to another!
And there is the European lake (Konstanz), between the Rhine and the Moselle rivers, which overlooks four European countries: Germany, France, Austria, and Switzerland (!!!!); each with its own borders... but these are preserved only in the archives of documents and in map atlases, nothing more!
We are more numerous than them, exceeding 600 million; among us, we should not be bought piece by piece when we can win contracts in bulk (if we come together)!
We have four main axes ahead of us:
Economically: launching a free trade area, gradually removing trade barriers, deepening exchanges with friendly markets; coordinating specifications and standards that contribute to the integration and regulation of industry and trade, unifying specifications and standards in all fields; and coordinating systems, mechanisms, and processes (insurance) that strengthen and support the core of both the macro and micro economy; facilitating the flow of inter-economic life.
Scientifically and culturally: exchanging scholarships, enhancing scientific research, promoting the learning of different languages among these countries, and coordinating curricula and qualification certificates!
(Logistically): connecting the region with a network of high-speed trains and air and sea routes; coordinating communications, water resources, and agricultural technologies.
Socially: reinforcing internal cohesion through supporting arts and creativity; and facilitating tools of expression in all their forms.
It is time to put into action what we have long been saying; and to gradually reduce dependence on external military support.
And to free ourselves from sectarian rhetoric; and strive to purify tongues and media atmospheres from racial taunts.
And what has been said by Al-Muhallab bin Abi Suffrah remains:
(The arrows refuse to break when they gather
And if they separate, they break into pieces)!