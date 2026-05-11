إنّ ما حدثَ منذ 28 فبراير 2026 في منطقتنا الشرق أوسطية هو قرعٌ لكل الأجراس؛ فالمخاطر المحدقة لا ولن تستثني أحداً، والذئبُ يأكل ما دنا من الغَنمِ.

لذا أقترح مبادرة: مؤتمر تأسيسي في مكة المكرمة بالمملكة العربية السعودية يضم: السعودية وعدداً من الدول العربية والإسلامية ليؤسس المؤتمر.. بِنِيّةِ وقصدِ فتح صفحة (جديدة) لـ4 محاور عملية هي موضوع هذا المقال..

ومن المُسلّمات أن الاختلافَ واقع ولكنَّ ما بين الدول الإسلامية من قواسم حضارية وجغرافية ومصيرية أكثر وأكبر مما يُفرِّق.. فيُغرِقنا! والأعقلُ هو أن نُحوِّل العدو المحتمل إلى شريك مكتمل.

ولنا في ما قامت به أوروبا من تخطي آلام الانشغال بماضي الجراح والحروب والعداء. مثلاً: تاريخ فرنسا وألمانيا زاخرٌ بالحروب.. لكنهما لم يواصلا ترف وخرف الاستمرار في المناكفة والاختلاف والاحتراب، بل نجدهما قد تكاملا وتوحَّدا وانضما.. بعد السعي حثيثاً وجِدّياً.. ضِمن بقية الأمة الأوروبية في سياسات تنسيقية متقاربة، متآخية ومتضامنة؛ وفي إصدار جوازات سفر متناسقة، بل وفي عملة نقدية واحدة مُوَحَّدة، اليورو، التي سادت في عموم أوروبا!

وثمة أمثلة كثيرة صارت معلومة، عند المتابعين، عن حالات مثل: شارع صادف أن مر بجزءين من حارتين في مدينة واحدة، فإذا بالجانب الأيمن منه يتبع دولة.. والآخر يتبع أخرى!

وهناك البحيرة الأوروبية (كونستَنز Konstanz)، بين نهري الراين وموزِل، فإذا بها تطل عليها 4 دول أوروبية: ألمانيا، فرنسا، النمسا وسويسرا (!!!!)؛ ولكلٍ حدودها.. لكنها محفوظة فقط طي أضابير الوثائق وفي أطالس الخرائط، لا غير!

ونحن أكثر منهم تعداداً ونفوقُ الـ600 مليون؛ وفي ما بيننا نحن لا ينبغي أن نُشتَرى بالقطعة بينما يمكننا أن نكسب الصفقات بالجملة (إذا نحن اجتمعنا)!

وأمامنا 4 من المحاور الأساسية:

اقتصادياً: تدشين منطقة تجارية حرة، وإزالة الحواجز التجارية تدريجياً، وتعميق التبادل مع الأسواق الصديقة؛ وتنسيق المواصفات والمقاييس مما يساهم في تكامل وانتظام الصناعة والتجارة، وتوحيد المواصفات والمقاييس في كافة المجالات؛ وتنسيق نظم وآليات وعمليات (التأمين) بما يُقيمُ ويشد عصب الاقتصاد الكلي والجزئي؛ ويسهل سيرورة الحياة الاقتصادية البينية.

علمياً وثقافياً: تبادل البعثات الدراسية، وتعزيز البحث العلمي، وتعميم تَعلّم اللغات المختلفة بين هذه الدول وتنسيق المناهج الدراسية والشهادات التأهيلية!

(لوجستيّاً): ربط المنطقة بشبكة قطارات سريعة وخطوط جوية وبحرية؛ وتنسيق الاتصالات والموارد المائية والتقنيات الزراعية.

اجتماعياً: ترسيخ التماسك الداخلي عبر دعم الفنون والإبداع؛ ودعم تيسير أدوات التعبير بكافة ألوانها.

لقد آن الأوانُ أن نطبِّق بالأفعال ما دأبنا عليه من أقوال؛ وأن نُقلِّص، ولو تدريجياً، الاعتماد العسكري الخارجي.

وأن نتحرر من خطاب التنابز الطائفي؛ ونسعى إلى تنقية الألسن والأجواء الإعلامية من التنابز العنصري.

ويبقى ما كان قد قاله المُهلّب بن أبي صُفرة:

(تأبى الرماحُ إذا اجتمعنَ تَكسُّراً

وإذا افترقنَ تَكسَّرَت آحادا)!