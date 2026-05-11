The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah launched today the service for qualifying external agents and final contracts for the Umrah season 1448 AH through the "Nusk Path" platform, as part of a digital system aimed at automating contracting procedures, enhancing operational efficiency, and improving the readiness of the Umrah system for the upcoming season.

The ministry explained that the new service allows for complete automation of the contracting stages, and the adoption of a unified electronic contract model, with the possibility of digital verification via a QR code through the "Nusk" platform.

It noted that a service for contracting Saudi Umrah companies with service providers within the Kingdom will be launched via the "Nusk Path" platform, which includes accommodation, transportation, catering, enrichment services, and the design of packages and programs; in preparation for starting to receive and process visa issuance requests beginning from the 14th of Dhul-Hijjah, and allowing the issuance of Umrah permits via the "Nusk" application starting from the 15th of Dhul-Hijjah.

The launch of the service comes as part of early preparations that the ministry began since last Ramadan, by receiving requests for preliminary agreements between Saudi Umrah companies and external agents, then signing more than 5,000 agreements during the Umrah and Visit Forum 2026, in addition to organizing a workshop for lessons learned from the 1447 AH season with the participation of 23 entities, holding preparatory meetings with Umrah companies and external agents, and coordinating meetings with relevant parties; with the aim of developing procedures and verifying technical and operational readiness for the season.

The ministry confirmed that these steps are part of its efforts to enhance the experience of Umrah performers, improve service quality, and strengthen digital and operational integration in the Umrah system.