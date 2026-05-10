The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's condemnation and denunciation of the treacherous terrorist attack on a security checkpoint in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, which resulted in the death of several Pakistani police officers and injuries to others.

The ministry stated in a statement that "the Kingdom expresses its solidarity with Pakistan, both government and people, in this painful tragedy, and reiterates its complete rejection of terrorist and extremist acts that seek to undermine the security and stability of Pakistan and its brotherly people, extending heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims and to the government and people of brotherly Pakistan, along with its sincere wishes for a speedy recovery to the injured."