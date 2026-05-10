استقبل مطار الطائف الدولي بعد ظهر اليوم (الأحد)، أولى رحلات حجاج بيت الله الحرام القادمين من طاجيكستان وسط منظومة تشغيل متكاملة أسهمت في انسيابية الحركة وسرعة إنهاء إجراءات الدخول وانتقالهم الى ميقات الاحرام.

وشملت الخدمات المقدمة في مطار الطائف الدولي التسهيلات الجمركية وإجراءات الجوازات، إلى جانب خدمات صحية يقدمها تجمع الطائف الصحي، وكتيبات توعوية تقدمها وزارة الشؤون الإسلامية والدعوة والإرشاد ممثلة في فرع الوزارة بالطائف، وكذلك توزيع الهدايا والورود، ضمن منظومة ميدانية متكاملة تنفذها وزارة الموارد البشرية والتنمية الاجتماعية ممثلة في مركز التنمية الاجتماعية بالطائف ضمن مبادرة «أنورت 47».