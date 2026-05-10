The Taif International Airport welcomed the first flights of pilgrims arriving from Tajikistan this afternoon (Sunday), amidst a comprehensive operational system that contributed to the smooth movement and quick completion of entry procedures, allowing them to proceed to the Miqat for ihram.

The services provided at Taif International Airport included customs facilitation and passport procedures, in addition to health services offered by the Taif Health Cluster, awareness brochures provided by the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance represented by its branch in Taif, as well as the distribution of gifts and flowers, as part of a comprehensive field system implemented by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development represented by the Social Development Center in Taif under the initiative "You Enlightened 47".