The Hajj security forces apprehended a citizen for transporting three residents of Egyptian nationality who were violating the Hajj regulations and instructions, and attempting to enter the holy capital with them and bypass security checkpoints through the valleys without obtaining a Hajj permit. They were stopped, and legal actions were taken against them.

The Public Security urged everyone to adhere to the Hajj regulations and instructions, and to report any violators by calling (911) in the regions of Makkah, Madinah, Riyadh, and the Eastern Province, and (999) in the rest of the Kingdom's regions.