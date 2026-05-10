ضبطت قوات أمن الحج مواطناً لنقله 3 مقيمين من الجنسية المصرية مخالفين لأنظمة وتعليمات الحج، ومحاولة الدخول بهم للعاصمة المقدسة وتجاوز مراكز الضبط الأمني عبر الأودية دون الحصول على تصريح بالحج، وأُوقفوا واتُخذت الإجراءات النظامية بحقهم.
وأهاب الأمن العام بالجميع الالتزام بأنظمة وتعليمات الحج، والمبادرة بالإبلاغ عن مخالفيها عبر الرقم (911) في مناطق مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة والرياض والشرقية، والرقم (999) في بقية مناطق المملكة.
The Hajj security forces apprehended a citizen for transporting three residents of Egyptian nationality who were violating the Hajj regulations and instructions, and attempting to enter the holy capital with them and bypass security checkpoints through the valleys without obtaining a Hajj permit. They were stopped, and legal actions were taken against them.
The Public Security urged everyone to adhere to the Hajj regulations and instructions, and to report any violators by calling (911) in the regions of Makkah, Madinah, Riyadh, and the Eastern Province, and (999) in the rest of the Kingdom's regions.