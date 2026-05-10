The police in the Makkah region arrested two Indonesian nationals for committing fraud by offering fake and misleading Hajj services. They were found in possession of counterfeit Hajj bracelets and tools used for this purpose. They were detained, and legal procedures were taken against them, and they were referred to the Public Prosecution.

The Public Security urged everyone to adhere to the Hajj regulations and instructions, and to report any violations by calling (911) in the Makkah, Madinah, Riyadh, and Eastern regions, and (999) in the rest of the Kingdom's areas.