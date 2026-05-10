قبضت شرطة منطقة مكة المكرمة على مقيمين من الجنسية الإندونيسية، لارتكابهما عمليات نصب واحتيال بتقديم خدمات حج وهمية ومضللة، وضبطت بحوزتهما أساور حج مزورة وأدوات تستخدم في ذلك، وأُوقفا واتُّخذت الإجراءات النظامية بحقهما، وإحالتهما إلى النيابة العامة.
وأهاب الأمن العام بالجميع الالتزام بأنظمة وتعليمات الحج، والمبادرة بالإبلاغ عن مخالفيها عبر الرقم (911) في مناطق مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة والرياض والشرقية، والرقم (999) في بقية مناطق المملكة.
The police in the Makkah region arrested two Indonesian nationals for committing fraud by offering fake and misleading Hajj services. They were found in possession of counterfeit Hajj bracelets and tools used for this purpose. They were detained, and legal procedures were taken against them, and they were referred to the Public Prosecution.
The Public Security urged everyone to adhere to the Hajj regulations and instructions, and to report any violations by calling (911) in the Makkah, Madinah, Riyadh, and Eastern regions, and (999) in the rest of the Kingdom's areas.