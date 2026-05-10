حصلت المملكة العربية السعودية على مقعد في مجلس إدارة الاتحاد الآسيوي للكيك، بفوز رئيس الاتحاد السعودي للملاكمة والركل أحمد الطويان بعضوية المجلس لمدة 4 أعوام، وذلك خلال اجتماع الجمعية العمومية للاتحاد الآسيوي الذي عُقد عن بعد، برئاسة رئيس الاتحاد الآسيوي ناصر نصيري، وبمشاركة ممثلي الاتحادات الوطنية في القارة.

ويأتي هذا الانتخاب تأكيداً على المكانة المتقدمة التي باتت تحظى بها الرياضة السعودية على المستويين القاري والدولي، وعلى الثقة المتنامية بالكفاءات الوطنية القادرة على الإسهام في تطوير الألعاب القتالية في آسيا.

وعبّر الطويان عن اعتزازه بفوز المملكة بهذا المقعد لتحقق حضوراً متميزاً على المستوى الدولي في لعبة الكيك بوكسينغ، وقال: «هذا الفوز بالمقعد القيادي في الاتحاد الآسيوي يعكس الثقة التي تحظى بها المملكة اليوم في الساحة الرياضية الآسيوية والعالمية، وهو امتداد للدعم الكبير الذي يحظى به القطاع الرياضي من قيادتنا الرشيدة، وبالتوجيهات السديدة والمتابعة المستمرة من وزير الرياضة رئيس اللجنة الأولمبية والبارالمبية السعودية الأمير عبدالعزيز بن تركي بن فيصل»، مؤكداً العمل على نقل التجربة السعودية الناجحة وتبادل الخبرات بما يسهم في تطوير اللعبة، وتمكين الاتحادات الآسيوية، وتحقيق تطلعات الرياضيين في القارة.

ويملك الطويان سجلاً إدارياً حافلاً في مجالات عدة، لا سيما في المجال الرياضي، إذ قاد الاتحاد السعودي للملاكمة والركل منذ تأسيسه عام 2022، ونجح خلال فترة قصيرة في إحداث نقلة على مستوى التنظيم والنتائج، كان من أبرزها تحقيق 5 ميداليات في بطولات العالم الأخيرة، إلى جانب تنظيم العديد من البطولات المحلية في مختلف مناطق المملكة، والعمل على توسيع قاعدة الممارسين للعبة، عملاً بإستراتيجية الاتحاد وبما يتماشى مع مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030 في رفع نسبة ممارسة الرياضة.