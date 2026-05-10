The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has secured a seat on the Board of Directors of the Asian Kickboxing Federation, with the election of the President of the Saudi Boxing and Kickboxing Federation, Ahmed Al-Tuwayan, to the council for a period of 4 years. This took place during the General Assembly meeting of the Asian Federation, which was held remotely, chaired by the President of the Asian Federation, Nasser Nasiri, and with the participation of representatives from national federations across the continent.

This election confirms the advanced position that Saudi sports has achieved at both the continental and international levels, and reflects the growing trust in national competencies capable of contributing to the development of combat sports in Asia.

Al-Tuwayan expressed his pride in the Kingdom's victory in securing this seat, which allows for a distinguished presence on the international level in the sport of kickboxing. He stated: "This victory for the leadership position in the Asian Federation reflects the trust that the Kingdom enjoys today in the Asian and global sports arena. It is an extension of the significant support that the sports sector receives from our wise leadership, along with the sound directives and continuous follow-up from the Minister of Sports, President of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee, Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki bin Faisal." He emphasized the commitment to transferring the successful Saudi experience and exchanging expertise to contribute to the development of the sport, empower Asian federations, and fulfill the aspirations of athletes on the continent.

Al-Tuwayan has an extensive administrative record in various fields, particularly in the sports sector, as he has led the Saudi Boxing and Kickboxing Federation since its establishment in 2022. He has successfully made significant advancements in organization and results within a short period, notably achieving 5 medals in recent world championships, in addition to organizing numerous local tournaments in various regions of the Kingdom, and working to expand the base of practitioners of the sport, in line with the federation's strategy and in accordance with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 to increase the percentage of sports participation.