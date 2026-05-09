بعد رفضه إقامة ممر شرفي لتحية الأهلي بالإنجاز القاري، يفضل نادي النصر الرد على غريمه التقليدي الهلال (المتوج بكأس الملك) بالرد بالطريقة نفسها داخل الملعب، بعد أن عادت عبارة الـ«ممر شرفي» مرة أخرى على السطح في ظل مطالبات الكثير من الجماهير الرياضية بإقامته في ديربي العاصمة، حيث يلتقي الفريقان على ملعب «الأول بارك» لحسم بطولة الدوري السعودي، حيث كتب النصر عبارة «الخطوة القادمة.. مساء الثلاثاء» في موقعه الرسمي عبر منصة «x»، في إشارة واضحة للجاهزية لـ«الديربي»، بعدما كتب حساب الهلال في المنصة نفسها «كل ما تحتاجه للنجاح.. ذهب» تحت صورة اللاعب علي لاجامي رداً على ما نشره النصر في مارس الماضي، عندما نشر صورة اللاعب عبد الله الحمدان، الذي انتقل من «الزعيم» إلى «العالمي» بعد فسخ تعاقده مع الأول، في صفقة أثارت أزمة كبيرة بين الطرفين وشكاوى متبادلة، وعلق عليها: «كل ما تحتاجه من أجل النجاح.. بيئة»، في إشارة إلى تألق اللاعب بقميص النصر وتمتعه ببيئة أفضل.
After rejecting the establishment of a guard of honor to salute Al Ahly for their continental achievement, Al Nassr prefers to respond to their traditional rival Al Hilal (the King’s Cup winners) in the same way on the field. This comes as the phrase "guard of honor" has resurfaced amid calls from many sports fans to establish it in the capital derby, where the two teams meet at the "Al Awal Park" to decide the Saudi league championship. Al Nassr wrote the phrase "The next step... Tuesday evening" on its official site via the "x" platform, indicating clear readiness for the "derby." This follows Al Hilal's account on the same platform posting "Everything you need for success... is gold" under a picture of player Ali Lajami, in response to what Al Nassr published in March, when they posted a picture of player Abdullah Al Hamdan, who transferred from "the leader" to "the global" after terminating his contract with the former. This transfer sparked a major crisis between the two sides and mutual complaints, with Al Nassr commenting: "Everything you need for success... is an environment," referring to the player's brilliance in the Al Nassr jersey and his enjoyment of a better environment.