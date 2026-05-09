بعد رفضه إقامة ممر شرفي لتحية الأهلي بالإنجاز القاري، يفضل نادي النصر الرد على غريمه التقليدي الهلال (المتوج بكأس الملك) بالرد بالطريقة نفسها داخل الملعب، بعد أن عادت عبارة الـ«⁠ممر شرفي» مرة أخرى على السطح في ظل مطالبات الكثير من الجماهير الرياضية بإقامته في ديربي العاصمة، حيث يلتقي الفريقان على ملعب «الأول بارك» لحسم بطولة الدوري السعودي، حيث كتب النصر عبارة «الخطوة القادمة.. مساء الثلاثاء» في موقعه الرسمي عبر منصة «x»، في إشارة واضحة للجاهزية لـ«الديربي»، بعدما كتب حساب الهلال في المنصة نفسها «كل ما تحتاجه للنجاح.. ذهب» تحت صورة اللاعب علي لاجامي رداً على ما نشره النصر في مارس الماضي، عندما نشر صورة اللاعب عبد الله الحمدان، الذي انتقل من «الزعيم» إلى «العالمي» بعد فسخ تعاقده مع الأول، في صفقة أثارت أزمة كبيرة بين الطرفين وشكاوى متبادلة، وعلق عليها: «كل ما تحتاجه من أجل النجاح.. بيئة»، في إشارة إلى تألق اللاعب بقميص النصر وتمتعه ببيئة أفضل.