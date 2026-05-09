After rejecting the establishment of a guard of honor to salute Al Ahly for their continental achievement, Al Nassr prefers to respond to their traditional rival Al Hilal (the King’s Cup winners) in the same way on the field. This comes as the phrase "guard of honor" has resurfaced amid calls from many sports fans to establish it in the capital derby, where the two teams meet at the "Al Awal Park" to decide the Saudi league championship. Al Nassr wrote the phrase "The next step... Tuesday evening" on its official site via the "x" platform, indicating clear readiness for the "derby." This follows Al Hilal's account on the same platform posting "Everything you need for success... is gold" under a picture of player Ali Lajami, in response to what Al Nassr published in March, when they posted a picture of player Abdullah Al Hamdan, who transferred from "the leader" to "the global" after terminating his contract with the former. This transfer sparked a major crisis between the two sides and mutual complaints, with Al Nassr commenting: "Everything you need for success... is an environment," referring to the player's brilliance in the Al Nassr jersey and his enjoyment of a better environment.