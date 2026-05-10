The approval of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, has been issued to add a female section in the King Abdulaziz International Competition for the Memorization, Recitation, and Interpretation of the Holy Quran in its 46th edition, based on what was submitted by the Minister of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance, the General Supervisor of Local and International Quranic Competitions, Sheikh Dr. Abdulatif bin Abdulaziz Al Sheikh.

The gracious approval to add a female section in this competition, which is organized by the Ministry of Islamic Affairs under the patronage of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, at the Grand Mosque in Mecca, represents a qualitative developmental step in the history of the competition since its establishment in 1399 AH, enhancing its inclusivity and extending its global message to both boys and girls. The approval also included holding the final ceremony of the competition on 6/3/1448 AH, God willing.

On this occasion, the Minister of Islamic Affairs expressed his gratitude to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the Crown Prince, Prime Minister, for their care and support for everything that serves the Holy Quran and contributes to spreading its knowledge. He affirmed that this addition to the international competition named after King Abdulaziz bin Abdulrahman - may God have mercy on him - is a clear indication of the attention that the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques gives to the Book of God - Exalted and Majestic - and his deep belief in the pivotal role of women, recognizing her status as one of the fundamental pillars in building societies, and his keenness to connect the youth, both boys and girls, with the Holy Quran, encouraging them to memorize it and contemplate its meanings.

He pointed out that the ministry immediately began taking all necessary measures to implement the approval upon its issuance and to adopt the organizational arrangements for the current edition, ensuring the achievement of the highest standards of quality and organization, asking the Almighty - Exalted and Majestic - to reward the wise leadership with the best reward for their support and care for everything that serves the Book of God, whether in teaching, printing, publishing, or encouraging Muslim boys and girls to engage with it.