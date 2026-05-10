صدرت موافقة خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، على إضافة قسمٍ للإناث في مسابقة الملك عبدالعزيز الدولية لحفظ القرآن الكريم وتلاوته وتفسيره بدورتها الـ46، بناءً على ما رفعه وزير الشؤون الإسلامية والدعوة والإرشاد، المشرف العام على المسابقات القرآنية المحلية والدولية الشيخ الدكتور عبداللطيف بن عبدالعزيز آل الشيخ.

وجاءت الموافقة الكريمة بإضافة قسمٍ للإناث في هذه المسابقة التي تنظمها وزارة الشؤون الإسلامية تحت رعاية خادم الحرمين الشريفين، في رحاب المسجد الحرام بمكة المكرمة، لتمثل خطوة تطويرية نوعية في تاريخ المسابقة منذ تأسيسها عام 1399هـ، بما يعزز شموليتها وامتداد رسالتها العالمية للبنين والبنات، كما تضمنت الموافقة إقامة الحفل الختامي للمسابقة بتاريخ 6/ 3/ 1448هـ بإذن الله تعالى.

وبهذه المناسبة، رفع وزير الشؤون الإسلامية الشكر لخادم الحرمين الشريفين ولولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء، على عنايتهما ورعايتهما كل ما يخدم القرآن الكريم ويسهم في نشر علومه، مؤكداً أن هذه الإضافة للمسابقة العالمية التي تحمل اسم الملك عبدالعزيز بن عبدالرحمن -طيب الله ثراه- تُعد دلالة واضحة على ما يوليه خادم الحرمين الشريفين من اهتمام بكتاب الله -عز وجل- وإيمانه العميق بالدور المحوري للمرأة، واستشعاراً منه بمكانتها بوصفها إحدى الركائز الأساسية في بناء المجتمعات، وحرصه على ربط الناشئة من البنين والبنات بالقرآن الكريم، وتشجيعهم على حفظه وتدبر معانيه.

وأشار إلى أن الوزارة باشرت فور صدور الموافقة باتخاذ جميع الإجراءات اللازمة لتنفيذها، واعتماد الترتيبات التنظيمية للدورة الحالية، بما يضمن تحقيق أعلى معايير الجودة والتنظيم، سائلاً المولى -عز وجل- أن يجزي القيادة الرشيدة خير الجزاء على ما توليه من دعم ورعاية لكل ما من شأنه خدمة كتاب الله تعالى تعليماً وطباعةً ونشراً وتشجيعاً لأبناء وبنات المسلمين على الإقبال عليه.