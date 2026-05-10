حسمت الهيئة العامة للغذاء والدواء الجدل المتداول بشأن وجود الفلورايد في مياه الشرب المعبأة، مؤكدة أن المادة تخضع لاشتراطات إلزامية واضحة، وأن نسبتها في المنتجات المطروحة بالأسواق ليست متروكة لاجتهاد الشركات أو تقديراتها.

وجاء رد الهيئة بعد تساؤلات طُرحت عبر منصة «إكس» حول إضافة الفلورايد إلى المياه، إذ أوضحت أن الفلورايد من العناصر التي قد توجد في مياه الشرب المعبأة، وأن له دورًا معروفًا في الوقاية من تسوس الأسنان، غير أن ارتفاع نسبته عن الحدود المسموح بها قد يؤدي إلى آثار صحية غير مرغوبة.

وبيّنت «الغذاء والدواء» أن النسبة الإلزامية للفلورايد في مياه الشرب المعبأة هي حدود تنظيمية، تهدف إلى تحقيق التوازن بين الفائدة الصحية والسلامة الاستهلاكية.

وجاء توضيح الهيئة في سياق تفاعلها مع التساؤلات المتداولة حول الموضوع، مقدمة إجابة مباشرة بلغة واضحة بشأن نسب الفلورايد في مياه الشرب المعبأة.

ويبرز هذا التوضيح أهمية الرجوع إلى الجهات المختصة في الموضوعات الصحية والاستهلاكية، خصوصًا عند تداول معلومات متباينة عبر منصات التواصل.

وأكدت الهيئة من خلال ردها أن سلامة مياه الشرب المعبأة تخضع لمعايير محددة، وأن وجود بعض العناصر فيها لا يعني بالضرورة وجود خطر صحي، ما دامت ضمن الحدود المعتمدة نظامًا.