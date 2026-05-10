The General Authority for Food and Drug has settled the ongoing debate regarding the presence of fluoride in bottled drinking water, confirming that the substance is subject to clear mandatory requirements, and that its levels in products available in the market are not left to the discretion or estimates of companies.

This response from the authority came after questions were raised on the "X" platform regarding the addition of fluoride to water. It clarified that fluoride is one of the elements that may be found in bottled drinking water and that it has a known role in preventing tooth decay; however, excessive levels beyond the permitted limits may lead to undesirable health effects.

The "Food and Drug" authority indicated that the mandatory level of fluoride in bottled drinking water is a regulatory limit aimed at achieving a balance between health benefits and consumer safety.

The authority's clarification came in response to the circulating questions on the topic, providing a direct answer in clear language regarding the levels of fluoride in bottled drinking water.

This clarification highlights the importance of referring to specialized authorities on health and consumer issues, especially when diverse information is circulated across social media platforms.

The authority confirmed through its response that the safety of bottled drinking water is subject to specific standards, and the presence of certain elements in it does not necessarily imply a health risk, as long as they are within the approved limits.