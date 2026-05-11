أثارت الفنانة اللبنانية إليسا قلق جمهورها بعد كشفها عن تعرضها لإصابة في قدمها، من خلال صورة نشرتها عبر حسابها الرسمي على منصة «إكس»، ظهرت خلالها وهي تلتزم بالراحة خلال الفترة الحالية.

رسالة للجمهور

ووجهت إليسا رسالة طمأنة لمحبيها، مؤكدة أن الإصابة لن تبعدها عن متابعة أعمالها والتزاماتها المهنية، مشيرة إلى أنها تتعامل مع الأمر بروح إيجابية.

استمرار نشاطها الفني

وأكدت الفنانة اللبنانية أنها تواصل العمل رغم ظروفها الصحية، لافتة إلى أنها ستستعيد نشاطها المعتاد قريباً، وكتبت: «قدمي تحتاج لبعض الراحة فقط، لكنني مستمرة وأعود قريباً أقوى من قبل».

دعم كبير من المتابعين

وتفاعل عدد كبير من جمهور إليسا مع الصورة، معبرين عن تمنياتهم لها بالشفاء العاجل والعودة سريعاً إلى نشاطها الفني المعتاد.

نجاح في رمضان

وكانت إليسا قد حققت تفاعلاً واسعاً بعد طرحها أغنية «كل يوم أحلى يوم» وهو الإعلان الرسمي لصالح إحدى شركات الاتصالات، وطرح في رمضان الماضي، وشارك فيه عدد من نجوم الفن منهم أحمد مالك وياسمينا العبد وغيرهم.