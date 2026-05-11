أثارت الفنانة اللبنانية إليسا قلق جمهورها بعد كشفها عن تعرضها لإصابة في قدمها، من خلال صورة نشرتها عبر حسابها الرسمي على منصة «إكس»، ظهرت خلالها وهي تلتزم بالراحة خلال الفترة الحالية.
رسالة للجمهور
ووجهت إليسا رسالة طمأنة لمحبيها، مؤكدة أن الإصابة لن تبعدها عن متابعة أعمالها والتزاماتها المهنية، مشيرة إلى أنها تتعامل مع الأمر بروح إيجابية.
استمرار نشاطها الفني
وأكدت الفنانة اللبنانية أنها تواصل العمل رغم ظروفها الصحية، لافتة إلى أنها ستستعيد نشاطها المعتاد قريباً، وكتبت: «قدمي تحتاج لبعض الراحة فقط، لكنني مستمرة وأعود قريباً أقوى من قبل».
دعم كبير من المتابعين
وتفاعل عدد كبير من جمهور إليسا مع الصورة، معبرين عن تمنياتهم لها بالشفاء العاجل والعودة سريعاً إلى نشاطها الفني المعتاد.
نجاح في رمضان
وكانت إليسا قد حققت تفاعلاً واسعاً بعد طرحها أغنية «كل يوم أحلى يوم» وهو الإعلان الرسمي لصالح إحدى شركات الاتصالات، وطرح في رمضان الماضي، وشارك فيه عدد من نجوم الفن منهم أحمد مالك وياسمينا العبد وغيرهم.
The Lebanese artist Elissa raised concerns among her fans after revealing that she suffered an injury to her foot, through a photo she posted on her official account on the "X" platform, in which she appeared to be resting during this period.
Message to the Audience
Elissa sent a reassuring message to her fans, confirming that the injury would not keep her from continuing her work and professional commitments, noting that she is handling the situation with a positive spirit.
Continuing Her Artistic Activity
The Lebanese artist confirmed that she continues to work despite her health circumstances, pointing out that she will regain her usual activity soon, and she wrote: "My foot just needs some rest, but I am continuing and will return stronger than before."
Great Support from Followers
A large number of Elissa's fans interacted with the photo, expressing their wishes for her speedy recovery and a quick return to her usual artistic activity.
Success During Ramadan
Elissa had achieved wide engagement after releasing the song "Every Day is a Better Day," which was the official advertisement for one of the telecommunications companies, launched last Ramadan, featuring several stars including Ahmed Malek, Yasmina Al-Abed, and others.