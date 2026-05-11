The Lebanese artist Elissa raised concerns among her fans after revealing that she suffered an injury to her foot, through a photo she posted on her official account on the "X" platform, in which she appeared to be resting during this period.

Message to the Audience

Elissa sent a reassuring message to her fans, confirming that the injury would not keep her from continuing her work and professional commitments, noting that she is handling the situation with a positive spirit.

Continuing Her Artistic Activity

The Lebanese artist confirmed that she continues to work despite her health circumstances, pointing out that she will regain her usual activity soon, and she wrote: "My foot just needs some rest, but I am continuing and will return stronger than before."

Great Support from Followers

A large number of Elissa's fans interacted with the photo, expressing their wishes for her speedy recovery and a quick return to her usual artistic activity.

Success During Ramadan

Elissa had achieved wide engagement after releasing the song "Every Day is a Better Day," which was the official advertisement for one of the telecommunications companies, launched last Ramadan, featuring several stars including Ahmed Malek, Yasmina Al-Abed, and others.