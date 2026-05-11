تتزايد التسريبات القادمة من دوائر أمريكية بشأن تحركات إسرائيلية غير معلنة داخل العمق العراقي، وسط حديث عن إنشاء موقع عسكري سري في مناطق صحراوية نائية استُخدم كقاعدة دعم متقدمة خلال العمليات الجوية ضد إيران. ووفق معطيات متقاطعة من مسؤولين مطلعين، فإن الموقع أُعد قبل اندلاع المواجهة بغطاء أمريكي غير مباشر، واحتضن وحدات خاصة ومرافق لوجستية مرتبطة بسلاح الجو الإسرائيلي، إلى جانب فرق إنقاذ وتجهيزات ميدانية تحسباً لأي طارئ خلال العمليات.

في المقابل، ترفض بغداد الرواية المتداولة، إذ يؤكد مصدر أمني عراقي أن المنطقة المشار إليها خالية تماماً من أي وجود عسكري أو نشاط أمني، موضحاً أنها تقع ضمن نطاق صحراوي معزول لا يشهد أي تمركزات ثابتة. غير أن المصدر أقر بتسجيل عمليات إنزال جوي وتحركات غير منسقة خلال فترة التصعيد في بادية النجف والسماوة، إضافة إلى رصد منظومات تشويش وإنذار في مناطق غرب البلاد، من دون مؤشرات على بقاء قوات أجنبية على الأرض حتى الآن.