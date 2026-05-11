Leaks from American circles are increasing regarding unannounced Israeli movements within the Iraqi depth, amid discussions about the establishment of a secret military site in remote desert areas that was used as a forward support base during air operations against Iran. According to intersecting data from informed officials, the site was prepared before the outbreak of confrontation under indirect American cover, and hosted special units and logistical facilities linked to the Israeli Air Force, in addition to rescue teams and field equipment in anticipation of any emergencies during operations.

In contrast, Baghdad rejects the circulating narrative, as an Iraqi security source confirms that the area in question is completely free of any military presence or security activity, explaining that it is located within an isolated desert region that does not witness any fixed deployments. However, the source acknowledged the recording of air drop operations and uncoordinated movements during the escalation period in the Najaf and Samawah deserts, in addition to monitoring jamming and warning systems in areas of western Iraq, without any indications of foreign forces remaining on the ground so far.