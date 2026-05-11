Barcelona was crowned La Liga champions for the second consecutive season and the 29th time in its history, after defeating its traditional rival Real Madrid by two goals to nil in the "El Clasico" that took place yesterday (Sunday) at the "Camp Nou" stadium, as part of the 35th round of the competition.

"Hilali" contributes to the victory

The loaned player from Al Hilal to Barcelona, João Cancelo, started against Real Madrid, marking his 13th appearance in La Liga since his transfer in the last winter transfer window.

Rashford opens the scoring

Marcus Rashford opened the scoring for Barcelona in the ninth minute with a brilliantly executed free kick into the top left corner of Thibaut Courtois's goal, amidst loud celebrations in the stands.

Torres doubles the lead

Ferran Torres doubled the "Blaugrana" lead with a second goal in the 18th minute, with a shot from inside the penalty area, following a brilliant pass from his teammate Dani Olmo.

Team standings

With this result, Barcelona raised its tally to 91 points at the top of the La Liga standings, 14 points ahead of its closest rival Real Madrid, with three rounds remaining in the competition.

Consolation for Flick after the victory

Barcelona players celebrated with their coach Hans Flick after the victory in an attempt to ease his sorrow, after he received the devastating news of his father's passing just hours before "El Clasico".