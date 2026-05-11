تُوِّج برشلونة بلقب الدوري الإسباني «لا ليغا»، للموسم الثاني على التوالي والـ29 في تاريخه، بعد تفوقه على غريمه التقليدي ريال مدريد بهدفين دون رد، في «كلاسيكو الأرض» الذي جمعهما أمس (الأحد)، على ملعب «كامب نو»، ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ35.

للمرة الـ29.. برشلونة بطلاً للدوري الإسباني

«هلالي» يساهم في التتويج

وشارك لاعب الهلال المعار إلى برشلونة جواو كانسيلو أساسياً أمام ريال مدريد، ليُسجل ظهوره الـ13 في الليغا منذ انتقاله في الميركاتو الشتوي الماضي.

للمرة الـ29.. برشلونة بطلاً للدوري الإسباني

راشفورد يفتتح التسجيل

افتتح ماركوس راشفورد التسجيل لبرشلونة في الدقيقة التاسعة، من ركلة حرة نفذها ببراعة في الزاوية اليسرى العليا لمرمى تيبو كورتوا، وسط احتفالات صاخبة في المدرجات.

للمرة الـ29.. برشلونة بطلاً للدوري الإسباني

توريس يضاعف التقدم

وضاعف فيران توريس تقدم «البلوغرانا»، بهدف ثانٍ في الدقيقة 18، بتسديدة من داخل منطقة الجزاء، بعد تمريرة رائعة من زميله داني أولمو.

ترتيب الفريقين

بهذه النتيجة، رفع برشلونة رصيده إلى 91 نقطة في صدارة ترتيب الليغا، بفارق 14 نقطة عن أقرب منافسيه ريال مدريد، قبل ثلاث جولات من نهاية المسابقة.

للمرة الـ29.. برشلونة بطلاً للدوري الإسباني

مواساة فليك بعد التتويج

واحتفل لاعبو برشلونة بمدرب الفريق هانز فليك عقب التتويج في محاولة لتخفيف حزنه، بعد أن تلقى خبراً مفجعاً بوفاة والده قبل ساعات من «كلاسيكو الأرض».