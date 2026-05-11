للمرة الـ29.. برشلونة بطلاً للدوري الإسباني

تُوِّج برشلونة بلقب الدوري الإسباني «لا ليغا»، للموسم الثاني على التوالي والـ29 في تاريخه، بعد تفوقه على غريمه التقليدي ريال مدريد بهدفين دون رد، في «كلاسيكو الأرض» الذي جمعهما أمس (الأحد)، على ملعب «كامب نو»، ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ35.
«هلالي» يساهم في التتويج
وشارك لاعب الهلال المعار إلى برشلونة جواو كانسيلو أساسياً أمام ريال مدريد، ليُسجل ظهوره الـ13 في الليغا منذ انتقاله في الميركاتو الشتوي الماضي.
راشفورد يفتتح التسجيل
افتتح ماركوس راشفورد التسجيل لبرشلونة في الدقيقة التاسعة، من ركلة حرة نفذها ببراعة في الزاوية اليسرى العليا لمرمى تيبو كورتوا، وسط احتفالات صاخبة في المدرجات.
توريس يضاعف التقدم
وضاعف فيران توريس تقدم «البلوغرانا»، بهدف ثانٍ في الدقيقة 18، بتسديدة من داخل منطقة الجزاء، بعد تمريرة رائعة من زميله داني أولمو.
ترتيب الفريقين
بهذه النتيجة، رفع برشلونة رصيده إلى 91 نقطة في صدارة ترتيب الليغا، بفارق 14 نقطة عن أقرب منافسيه ريال مدريد، قبل ثلاث جولات من نهاية المسابقة.
مواساة فليك بعد التتويج
واحتفل لاعبو برشلونة بمدرب الفريق هانز فليك عقب التتويج في محاولة لتخفيف حزنه، بعد أن تلقى خبراً مفجعاً بوفاة والده قبل ساعات من «كلاسيكو الأرض».
Barcelona was crowned La Liga champions for the second consecutive season and the 29th time in its history, after defeating its traditional rival Real Madrid by two goals to nil in the "El Clasico" that took place yesterday (Sunday) at the "Camp Nou" stadium, as part of the 35th round of the competition.
"Hilali" contributes to the victory
The loaned player from Al Hilal to Barcelona, João Cancelo, started against Real Madrid, marking his 13th appearance in La Liga since his transfer in the last winter transfer window.
Rashford opens the scoring
Marcus Rashford opened the scoring for Barcelona in the ninth minute with a brilliantly executed free kick into the top left corner of Thibaut Courtois's goal, amidst loud celebrations in the stands.
Torres doubles the lead
Ferran Torres doubled the "Blaugrana" lead with a second goal in the 18th minute, with a shot from inside the penalty area, following a brilliant pass from his teammate Dani Olmo.
Team standings
With this result, Barcelona raised its tally to 91 points at the top of the La Liga standings, 14 points ahead of its closest rival Real Madrid, with three rounds remaining in the competition.
Consolation for Flick after the victory
Barcelona players celebrated with their coach Hans Flick after the victory in an attempt to ease his sorrow, after he received the devastating news of his father's passing just hours before "El Clasico".