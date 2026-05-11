Oil prices turned to rise during Monday's trading, with Brent crude surpassing the $105 mark, following the United States' rejection of Iran's latest proposal to end the war.



Brent crude futures for July delivery jumped by 3.85% or $3.90 to $105.19 per barrel, after having fallen to $102.81 earlier in the session.



Further Rise



U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures for June delivery rose by 4% or $3.81 to $99.23 per barrel.



This came after U.S. President Donald Trump announced his rejection of the latest proposal put forth by Tehran to end the war, describing the current ceasefire agreement as "dying."



Analysts at Citibank warned in a note that oil prices could see further increases if both parties fail to reach an agreement to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, despite the current high levels of global inventories.