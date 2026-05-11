تحولت أسعار النفط للارتفاع خلال تعاملات الإثنين، ليتجاوز برميل برنت مستوى 105 دولارات، بعد رفض الولايات المتحدة المقترح الإيراني الأخير لإنهاء الحرب.


وقفزت العقود الآجلة لخام برنت القياسي تسليم شهر يوليو القادم بنسبة 3.85% أو 3.90 دولار إلى 105.19 دولار للبرميل، بعدما هبطت إلى 102.81 دولار في وقت سابق من التعاملات.


مزيد من الصعود


وصعدت العقود الآجلة لخام نايمكس الأمريكي تسليم شهر يونيو القادم بنسبة 4% أو ما يعادل 3.81 دولار إلى 99.23 دولار للبرميل.


جاء ذلك عقب إعلان الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب رفضه للمقترح الأخير الذي قدمته طهران لإنهاء الحرب، واصفاً اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار الراهن بأنه «يحتضر».


وحذر محللو «سيتي بنك» في مذكرة من أن أسعار النفط قد تشهد مزيداً من الارتفاع إذا فشل الطرفان في التوصل إلى اتفاق يعيد فتح مضيق هرمز، رغم ارتفاع مستويات المخزونات العالمية حالياً.