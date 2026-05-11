قبضت دوريات الإدارة العامة للمجاهدين بمنطقة جازان على مقيم من الجنسية الإثيوبية لنقله في مركبة يقودها 9 مخالفين لنظام أمن الحدود من الجنسيتين الإثيوبية واليمنية، وأوقفوا واتُخذت الإجراءات النظامية بحقهم، وأحيل المخالفون لجهة الاختصاص، ومن نقلهم إلى النيابة العامة.
وأكد المتحدث باسم الإدارة العامة للمجاهدين أن كل من يسهل دخول مخالفي نظام أمن الحدود للمملكة أو نقلهم داخلها أو يوفر لهم المأوى أو يقدم لهم أي مساعدة أو خدمة بأي شكل من الأشكال، يعرض نفسه لعقوبات تصل إلى السجن مدة (15) سنة، وغرامة مالية تصل إلى مليون ريال، ومصادرة وسيلة النقل والسكن المستخدم للإيواء، إضافة إلى التشهير به.
وأوضح أن هذه الجريمة تعد من الجرائم الكبيرة الموجبة للتوقيف، والمخلة بالشرف والأمانة، حاثاً على الإبلاغ عن مخالفي أنظمة الإقامة والعمل وأمن الحدود على الرقم (911) في مناطق مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة والرياض والشرقية، و(999) و(996) في بقية مناطق المملكة، وستعامل جميع البلاغات بسرية تامة دون أدنى مسؤولية على المبلّغ.
The General Directorate of Mujahideen in the Jazan region arrested a resident of Ethiopian nationality for transporting in a vehicle led by 9 violators of the border security system from Ethiopian and Yemeni nationalities. They were stopped, and legal measures were taken against them, with the violators referred to the relevant authority, and those who transported them to the Public Prosecution.
The spokesperson for the General Directorate of Mujahideen confirmed that anyone who facilitates the entry of violators of the border security system into the Kingdom, or transports them within it, or provides them with shelter, or offers them any assistance or service in any form, exposes themselves to penalties of up to (15) years in prison, a financial fine of up to one million riyals, and the confiscation of the means of transport and housing used for shelter, in addition to being publicly named.
He explained that this crime is considered one of the major crimes that warrant detention, and it undermines honor and trust. He urged reporting violators of residency, labor, and border security regulations at the number (911) in the regions of Makkah, Madinah, Riyadh, and the Eastern Province, and (999) and (996) in the rest of the Kingdom's regions. All reports will be treated with complete confidentiality, with no liability on the reporter.