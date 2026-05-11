The General Directorate of Mujahideen in the Jazan region arrested a resident of Ethiopian nationality for transporting in a vehicle led by 9 violators of the border security system from Ethiopian and Yemeni nationalities. They were stopped, and legal measures were taken against them, with the violators referred to the relevant authority, and those who transported them to the Public Prosecution.

The spokesperson for the General Directorate of Mujahideen confirmed that anyone who facilitates the entry of violators of the border security system into the Kingdom, or transports them within it, or provides them with shelter, or offers them any assistance or service in any form, exposes themselves to penalties of up to (15) years in prison, a financial fine of up to one million riyals, and the confiscation of the means of transport and housing used for shelter, in addition to being publicly named.

He explained that this crime is considered one of the major crimes that warrant detention, and it undermines honor and trust. He urged reporting violators of residency, labor, and border security regulations at the number (911) in the regions of Makkah, Madinah, Riyadh, and the Eastern Province, and (999) and (996) in the rest of the Kingdom's regions. All reports will be treated with complete confidentiality, with no liability on the reporter.