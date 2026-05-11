Al-Nasr coach Jorge Jesus confirmed that his team's match tomorrow against Al-Hilal has a special significance on a technical level, and that winning against Al-Hilal practically means getting closer to securing the league title. He said during the press conference held at the club's headquarters: "Football does not always adhere to calculations because there are details on the pitch that cannot be controlled, such as players' decisions and their reactions."



He added: "I know Al-Hilal well because I was part of building this team, and I have a precise understanding of its strengths and weaknesses, and I have enough experience in facing such major confrontations." He continued: "We will enter the derby with a positive mentality aimed at winning, and my team has enough experience to handle the psychological pressure in matches of this magnitude."



Jesus pointed out that the match will be of a high technical level due to the presence of distinguished players in both teams, which makes the small details decisive in determining the outcome, emphasizing that his team will not change its style and will continue to play for victory until the last moment of the season.



Regarding absences, Jesus said: "Player Angelo will not participate in the match due to injury, while Abdullah Khaibari's situation will be decided before the match."



As for his future with Al-Nasr, he clarified that he follows a one-season contract policy, and that the renewal or departure file will be resolved at the end of the season, noting that he currently has several offers in front of him.



Jesus concluded his statements by sending a message to Al-Nasr fans, saying: "Their presence and support will be an important element in tomorrow's match, and I invite them to support the team in an evenly matched encounter against Al-Hilal."