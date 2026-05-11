أكد مدرب فريق النصر جورجي جيسوس أن مباراة فريقه غداً أمام فريق الهلال تحمل طابعاً خاصاً على المستوى الفني، وأن الفوز على الهلال يعني عملياً الاقتراب أكثر من حسم لقب الدوري. وقال خلال المؤتمر الصحفي الذي عقد في مقر النادي: «كرة القدم لا تخضع دائماً للحسابات لأن هناك تفاصيل داخل الملعب لا يمكن التحكم فيها مثل قرارات اللاعبين وردود أفعالهم».


وأضاف: «أعرف الهلال جيداً لأنني كنت جزءاً من بناء هذا الفريق، وأملك معرفة دقيقة بنقاط قوته وضعفه، ولدي خبرة كافية في خوض مثل هذه المواجهات الكبرى». وتابع: «سندخل الديربي بعقلية إيجابية تهدف إلى الفوز، وفريقي لديه الخبرة الكافية للتعامل مع الضغط النفسي في مباريات بهذا الحجم».


وأشار جيسوس إلى أن المباراة ستكون عالية المستوى فنياً لوجود عناصر مميزة في الفريقين، وهو ما يجعل التفاصيل الصغيرة حاسمة في تحديد النتيجة، مؤكداً أن فريقه لن يغير أسلوبه وسيواصل اللعب من أجل الانتصار حتى اللحظة الأخيرة من الموسم.


وفيما يتعلق بالغيابات، قال جيسوس: «اللاعب أنجليو لن يشارك في اللقاء بسبب الإصابة بينما سيتم حسم موقف عبدالله خيبري قبل المباراة».


وبخصوص مستقبله مع النصر، أوضح أنه يتبع سياسة التعاقد لموسم واحد فقط، وأن ملف التجديد أو الرحيل سيتم حسمه في نهاية الموسم، مشيراً إلى وجود عدة عروض أمامه في الوقت الحالي.


واختتم جيسوس تصريحاته بتوجيه رسالة إلى جماهير النصر، وقال: «حضورهم ودعمهم سيكون عنصراً مهماً في مباراة الغد، وأوجه لهم دعوة بمساندة الفريق في مواجهة متساوية الفرص أمام الهلال».