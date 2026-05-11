أكد مدرب فريق النصر جورجي جيسوس أن مباراة فريقه غداً أمام فريق الهلال تحمل طابعاً خاصاً على المستوى الفني، وأن الفوز على الهلال يعني عملياً الاقتراب أكثر من حسم لقب الدوري. وقال خلال المؤتمر الصحفي الذي عقد في مقر النادي: «كرة القدم لا تخضع دائماً للحسابات لأن هناك تفاصيل داخل الملعب لا يمكن التحكم فيها مثل قرارات اللاعبين وردود أفعالهم».
وأضاف: «أعرف الهلال جيداً لأنني كنت جزءاً من بناء هذا الفريق، وأملك معرفة دقيقة بنقاط قوته وضعفه، ولدي خبرة كافية في خوض مثل هذه المواجهات الكبرى». وتابع: «سندخل الديربي بعقلية إيجابية تهدف إلى الفوز، وفريقي لديه الخبرة الكافية للتعامل مع الضغط النفسي في مباريات بهذا الحجم».
وأشار جيسوس إلى أن المباراة ستكون عالية المستوى فنياً لوجود عناصر مميزة في الفريقين، وهو ما يجعل التفاصيل الصغيرة حاسمة في تحديد النتيجة، مؤكداً أن فريقه لن يغير أسلوبه وسيواصل اللعب من أجل الانتصار حتى اللحظة الأخيرة من الموسم.
وفيما يتعلق بالغيابات، قال جيسوس: «اللاعب أنجليو لن يشارك في اللقاء بسبب الإصابة بينما سيتم حسم موقف عبدالله خيبري قبل المباراة».
وبخصوص مستقبله مع النصر، أوضح أنه يتبع سياسة التعاقد لموسم واحد فقط، وأن ملف التجديد أو الرحيل سيتم حسمه في نهاية الموسم، مشيراً إلى وجود عدة عروض أمامه في الوقت الحالي.
واختتم جيسوس تصريحاته بتوجيه رسالة إلى جماهير النصر، وقال: «حضورهم ودعمهم سيكون عنصراً مهماً في مباراة الغد، وأوجه لهم دعوة بمساندة الفريق في مواجهة متساوية الفرص أمام الهلال».
Al-Nasr coach Jorge Jesus confirmed that his team's match tomorrow against Al-Hilal has a special significance on a technical level, and that winning against Al-Hilal practically means getting closer to securing the league title. He said during the press conference held at the club's headquarters: "Football does not always adhere to calculations because there are details on the pitch that cannot be controlled, such as players' decisions and their reactions."
He added: "I know Al-Hilal well because I was part of building this team, and I have a precise understanding of its strengths and weaknesses, and I have enough experience in facing such major confrontations." He continued: "We will enter the derby with a positive mentality aimed at winning, and my team has enough experience to handle the psychological pressure in matches of this magnitude."
Jesus pointed out that the match will be of a high technical level due to the presence of distinguished players in both teams, which makes the small details decisive in determining the outcome, emphasizing that his team will not change its style and will continue to play for victory until the last moment of the season.
Regarding absences, Jesus said: "Player Angelo will not participate in the match due to injury, while Abdullah Khaibari's situation will be decided before the match."
As for his future with Al-Nasr, he clarified that he follows a one-season contract policy, and that the renewal or departure file will be resolved at the end of the season, noting that he currently has several offers in front of him.
Jesus concluded his statements by sending a message to Al-Nasr fans, saying: "Their presence and support will be an important element in tomorrow's match, and I invite them to support the team in an evenly matched encounter against Al-Hilal."