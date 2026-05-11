The management of Al-Taawoun Club welcomed the Al-Ahli team with flowers at their residence in the city of Buraidah, along with a similar reception at the match venue that brings them together in the 32nd round of the Saudi Professional League "Roshen League." This reception comes as part of the special sports relations between the two clubs, embodying the spirit of sports competition and mutual appreciation among Saudi clubs.



For its part, a responsible source at Al-Ahli Club stated that the reception received by the team’s delegation reflects the great status of Al-Taawoun Club, confirming that this reception came from a big club like Al-Taawoun to another big club, which is a positive step that reflects the sports spirit and the special relationships between Saudi clubs.



The source added that such initiatives contribute to strengthening the bonds of cooperation and love between the clubs, and affirm the sports values witnessed in local competitions.