استقبلت إدارة نادي التعاون فريق النادي الأهلي بالورود في مقر إقامتهم بمدينة بريدة، إلى جانب استقبال مماثل في ملعب المباراة التي تجمعهما ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ32 من الدوري السعودي للمحترفين «دوري روشن». ويأتي هذا الاستقبال في إطار العلاقات الرياضية المميزة بين الناديين، وتجسيداً لروح التنافس الرياضي والتقدير المتبادل بين الأندية السعودية.


من جانبه، أوضح مصدر مسؤول في النادي الأهلي أن الاستقبال الذي حظيت به بعثة الفريق يعكس المكانة الكبيرة لنادي التعاون، مؤكداً أن هذا الاستقبال جاء من نادٍ كبير مثل التعاون لنادٍ كبير، وهي خطوة إيجابية تعكس الروح الرياضية والعلاقات المميزة بين الأندية السعودية.


وأضاف المصدر أن مثل هذه المبادرات تسهم في تعزيز أواصر التعاون والمحبة بين الأندية، وتؤكد القيم الرياضية التي تشهدها المنافسات المحلية.