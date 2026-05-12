The Ministry of Interior issued a statement today (Tuesday) regarding the implementation of the death penalty in retribution for one of the perpetrators in the Asir region. Below is the text:

Allah, the Almighty, said: (O you who have believed, prescribed for you is legal retribution for those murdered).

And He said: (And there is for you in legal retribution a saving of life, O you who have understanding, that you may become righteous).

Mohammed bin Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Bakheetah - a Saudi national - killed Yahya bin Mohammed bin Yahya Al-Wadai - also a Saudi national - by stabbing him with a sharp object, which led to his death due to a dispute between them.

By the grace of Allah, the security authorities were able to arrest the mentioned perpetrator, and the investigation with him resulted in charges being brought against him for committing the crime. He was referred to the competent court, which issued a ruling confirming the charges against him and sentencing him to death in retribution. The ruling became final after being appealed and subsequently upheld by the Supreme Court, and a royal order was issued to enforce what was legally decided.

The death penalty was carried out on the perpetrator Mohammed bin Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Bakheetah - a Saudi national - on Tuesday, 25/11/1447 AH, corresponding to 12/5/2026 AD, in the Asir region.

The Ministry of Interior announces this to affirm to everyone the Saudi Arabian government's commitment to maintaining security, achieving justice, and implementing Islamic law against anyone who transgresses against the safe, sheds their blood, and violates their right to life. At the same time, it warns anyone who dares to commit such acts that the legal punishment will be their fate.

And Allah is the guide to the straight path.