أصدرت وزارة الداخلية، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، بياناً بشأن تنفيذ حكم القتل قصاصاً في أحد الجناة بمنطقة عسير، فيما يلي نصه:

قال الله تعالى: (يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا كُتِبَ عَلَيْكُمُ الْقِصَاصُ فِي الْقَتْلَى).

وقال تعالى: (وَلَكُمْ فِي الْقِصَاصِ حَيَاةٌ يَا أُولِي الْأَلْبَابِ لَعَلَّكُمْ تَتَّقُونَ).

أقدم محمد بن عبدالله بن محمد ابن بخيتة -سعودي الجنسية- على قتل يحيى بن محمد بن يحيى الوادعي -سعودي الجنسية- وذلك بطعنه بأداة حادة مما أدى إلى وفاته بسبب خلاف بينهما.

وبفضل من الله، تمكنت الجهات الأمنية من القبض على الجاني المذكور وأسفر التحقيق معه عن توجيه الاتهام إليه بارتكاب الجريمة، وبإحالته إلى المحكمة المختصة، صدر بحقه حكم يقضي بثبوت ما نسب إليه وقتله قصاصاً، وأصبح الحكم نهائياً بعد استئنافه ثم تأييده من المحكمة العليا، وصدر أمر ملكي بإنفاذ ما تقرر شرعاً.

وتم تنفيذ حكم القتل قصاصاً بالجاني محمد بن عبدالله بن محمد ابن بخيتة -سعودي الجنسية- يوم الثلاثاء بتاريخ 25/ 11/ 1447هـ الموافق 12 / 5 / 2026م بمنطقة عسير.

ووزارة الداخلية إذ تعلن عن ذلك لتؤكد للجميع حرص حكومة المملكة العربية السعودية على استتباب الأمن وتحقيق العدل وتنفيذ أحكام الشريعة الإسلامية في كل من يتعدى على الآمنين ويسفك دماءهم وينتهك حقهم في الحياة، وتحذر في الوقت نفسه كل من تسول له نفسه الإقدام على مثل ذلك بأن العقاب الشرعي سيكون مصيره.

والله الهادي إلى سواء السبيل.