U.S. President Donald Trump revealed that individuals in the administration have directly communicated with Iranian officials. In statements to the press today (Tuesday), he said: "We need to move quickly towards an agreement with Iran, but we will not rush," reiterating: "We are not in a hurry to reach an agreement."



Trump expressed confidence that Tehran will stop enriching uranium and making a bomb 100%. He affirmed that the Iranian regime will be prevented from developing a nuclear weapon, considering the issue of Iran merely a matter of time with increasing pressure.



He added: "They will stop enriching uranium, and they told me that... the Iranians are the ones who told me... they said you will get the nuclear dust."



He emphasized that U.S. strikes have sharply weakened Iran's military leadership and capabilities. He confirmed that his country will obtain what he referred to as "nuclear dust," referring to the stockpile of highly enriched uranium that remains underground within Iran.



The U.S. President asserted that this conflict will be resolved without the need to rush, pointing out that Tehran is experiencing severe isolation that deprives it of revenue sources, referring to the U.S. naval blockade imposed on Iranian ports.



He predicted the collapse of the Iranian economy under the pressures resulting from the naval blockade.



At the same time, Trump posted on his account on the "Truth Social" platform images carrying threatening messages to Iranian boats and ships in the Strait of Hormuz.