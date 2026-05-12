كشف الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب أن أشخاصاً في الإدارة تواصلوا بشكل مباشر مع مسؤولين إيرانيين. وقال في تصريحات صحفية، اليوم (الثلاثاء): «نحن بحاجة للتحرك بسرعة نحو اتفاق مع إيران لكننا لن نتسرع»، مكرراً: «لسنا في عجلة من أمرنا للتوصل إلى اتفاق».


وأعرب ترمب عن ثقته بأن طهران ستتوقف عن تخصيب اليورانيوم وصنع قنبلة بنسبة 100%. وأكد أن النظام الإيراني سيُمنع من تطوير سلاح نووي، معتبراً أن قضية إيران مجرد مسألة وقت لا أكثر مع تصاعد الضغوط.


وأضاف: «إنهم سيتوقفون عن تخصيب اليورانيوم، وقد أخبروني بذلك.. الإيرانيون هم من أخبروني.. قالوا ستحصل على الغبار النووي».


وشدد على أن الضربات الأمريكية أضعفت بشكل حاد قيادات إيران العسكرية وقدراتها. وأكد أن بلاده ستحصل على ما وصفه بـ«الغبار النووي»، في إشارة إلى مخزون اليورانيوم عالي التخصيب الذي لا يزال تحت الأرض في الداخل الإيراني.


وأكد الرئيس الأمريكي أن هذا الصراع سيُحسم دون الحاجة إلى استعجال، لافتاً إلى أن طهران تتعرض لعزل حاد يحرمها من مصادر الإيرادات، في إشارة إلى الحصار البحري الأمريكي المفروض على الموانئ الإيرانية.


وتوقع انهيار الاقتصاد الإيراني تحت وطأة الضغوط الناجمة عن الحصار البحري.


بالتزامن مع ذلك، نشر ترمب على حسابه في منصة «تروث سوشيال» صوراً تحمل رسائل تهديد للزوارق والسفن الإيرانية في مضيق هرمز.