كشف الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب أن أشخاصاً في الإدارة تواصلوا بشكل مباشر مع مسؤولين إيرانيين. وقال في تصريحات صحفية، اليوم (الثلاثاء): «نحن بحاجة للتحرك بسرعة نحو اتفاق مع إيران لكننا لن نتسرع»، مكرراً: «لسنا في عجلة من أمرنا للتوصل إلى اتفاق».
وأعرب ترمب عن ثقته بأن طهران ستتوقف عن تخصيب اليورانيوم وصنع قنبلة بنسبة 100%. وأكد أن النظام الإيراني سيُمنع من تطوير سلاح نووي، معتبراً أن قضية إيران مجرد مسألة وقت لا أكثر مع تصاعد الضغوط.
وأضاف: «إنهم سيتوقفون عن تخصيب اليورانيوم، وقد أخبروني بذلك.. الإيرانيون هم من أخبروني.. قالوا ستحصل على الغبار النووي».
وشدد على أن الضربات الأمريكية أضعفت بشكل حاد قيادات إيران العسكرية وقدراتها. وأكد أن بلاده ستحصل على ما وصفه بـ«الغبار النووي»، في إشارة إلى مخزون اليورانيوم عالي التخصيب الذي لا يزال تحت الأرض في الداخل الإيراني.
وأكد الرئيس الأمريكي أن هذا الصراع سيُحسم دون الحاجة إلى استعجال، لافتاً إلى أن طهران تتعرض لعزل حاد يحرمها من مصادر الإيرادات، في إشارة إلى الحصار البحري الأمريكي المفروض على الموانئ الإيرانية.
وتوقع انهيار الاقتصاد الإيراني تحت وطأة الضغوط الناجمة عن الحصار البحري.
بالتزامن مع ذلك، نشر ترمب على حسابه في منصة «تروث سوشيال» صوراً تحمل رسائل تهديد للزوارق والسفن الإيرانية في مضيق هرمز.
U.S. President Donald Trump revealed that individuals in the administration have directly communicated with Iranian officials. In statements to the press today (Tuesday), he said: "We need to move quickly towards an agreement with Iran, but we will not rush," reiterating: "We are not in a hurry to reach an agreement."
Trump expressed confidence that Tehran will stop enriching uranium and making a bomb 100%. He affirmed that the Iranian regime will be prevented from developing a nuclear weapon, considering the issue of Iran merely a matter of time with increasing pressure.
He added: "They will stop enriching uranium, and they told me that... the Iranians are the ones who told me... they said you will get the nuclear dust."
He emphasized that U.S. strikes have sharply weakened Iran's military leadership and capabilities. He confirmed that his country will obtain what he referred to as "nuclear dust," referring to the stockpile of highly enriched uranium that remains underground within Iran.
The U.S. President asserted that this conflict will be resolved without the need to rush, pointing out that Tehran is experiencing severe isolation that deprives it of revenue sources, referring to the U.S. naval blockade imposed on Iranian ports.
He predicted the collapse of the Iranian economy under the pressures resulting from the naval blockade.
At the same time, Trump posted on his account on the "Truth Social" platform images carrying threatening messages to Iranian boats and ships in the Strait of Hormuz.