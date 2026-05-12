The Prince of Najran, Prince Jalwa bin Abdulaziz bin Musaid, was briefed on the services provided at the health monitoring center at the Al-Wadiah crossing, as part of his inspection tour to assess the readiness of the government agencies participating in serving the guests of Allah at the border crossing.

He was welcomed by the CEO of the Najran Health Cluster, Khalid bin Ayyad Al-Asiri, who provided an explanation of the health services offered to pilgrims, starting from visual screening and identity verification, through ensuring health requirements and providing necessary vaccinations according to approved procedures.

The Prince of Najran reviewed the operational readiness level of the center affiliated with the Najran Health Cluster and the health services it provides, which contribute to facilitating the entry procedures for the guests of Allah, ensuring smooth processes and quick service delivery, urging the importance of continuing work to guarantee the safety and comfort of the pilgrims.

Al-Asiri confirmed the operational readiness of Sharurah Hospital to receive any emergency or epidemic health cases that require urgent intervention, providing the necessary healthcare for the pilgrim and monitoring their condition until they recover and continue their journey to the holy lands safely.

It is noteworthy that the health monitoring center is the first service point for pilgrims from our brotherly Yemen upon their arrival at the crossing, where a welcoming gift is offered to the guests of Allah, expressing the warmth of reception and generosity of hospitality, at the conclusion of the pilgrim's journey within the center.