اطّلع أمير منطقة نجران الأمير جلوي بن عبدالعزيز بن مساعد على الخدمات المقدمة بمركز المراقبة الصحية بمنفذ الوديعة، وذلك ضمن جولته التفقدية للاطلاع على جاهزية الجهات الحكومية المشاركة في خدمة ضيوف الرحمن بالمنفذ الحدودي.

وكان في استقباله الرئيس التنفيذي لتجمُّع نجران الصحي خالد بن عايض العسيري، الذي قدَّم شرحاً عن مسار الخدمات الصحية المقدَّمة للحجاج، بدءاً من الفرز البصري والتحقق من الهوية، مروراً بالتأكد من الاشتراطات الصحية وتقديم اللقاحات اللازمة وفق الإجراءات المعتمدة.

ووقف أمير نجران على مستوى الجاهزية التشغيلية للمركز التابع لتجمُّع نجران الصحي، وما يقدمه من خدمات صحية تسهم في تسهيل إجراءات دخول ضيوف الرحمن، وانسيابية الإجراءات وسرعة تقديم الخدمة، حاثاً على أهمية مواصلة العمل بما يضمن سلامة الحجاج وراحتهم.

وأكد العسيري جاهزية مستشفى شرورة التشغيلية لاستقبال أي حالات صحية طارئة أو وبائية تتطلب تدخلاً عاجلاً، وتقديم الرعاية الصحية اللازمة للحاج ومتابعة حالته، حتى يتماثل للشفاء ويواصل رحلته إلى الأراضي المقدسة بكل أمان.

يُذكر أن مركز المراقبة الصحية هو أول نقطة من نقاط الخدمة للحجاج من اليمن الشقيق فور وصولهم إلى المنفذ، ويُقدَّم لضيوف الرحمن هدية ترحيبية تعبّر عن حفاوة الاستقبال وكرم الضيافة، وذلك في ختام رحلة الحاج داخل المركز.