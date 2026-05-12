- الموافقة على قواعد وإجراءات عمل لجان الفصل في المنازعات والمخالفات التأمينية.

رأس ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، الجلسة التي عقدها مجلس الوزراء، اليوم، في جدة.
وفي بداية الجلسة؛ أطلع ولي العهد مجلس الوزراء على فحوى الرسالتين اللتين تلقاهما من رئيس الجمهورية الإسلامية الموريتانية محمد ولد الشيخ الغزواني، ورئيسة وزراء اليابان ساناي تاكايتشي.
وشدّد مجلس الوزراء لدى متابعته تطورات الأوضاع ومجرياتها في المنطقة؛ على إدانته الاستهدافات الغادرة للأراضي والمياه الإقليمية لكل من دولة الإمارات العربية المتحدة ودولة قطر ودولة الكويت، مجددًا التأكيد على وقوف المملكة العربية السعودية مع الدول الخليجية الشقيقة ودعم الإجراءات التي تتخذها لحماية أمنها واستقرارها.
وفي الشأن المحلي، وافق مجلس الوزراء على قواعد وإجراءات عمل لجان الفصل في المنازعات والمخالفات التأمينية، وعلى إنشاء (جامعة المملكة) في مدينة الرياض.
الرياض مركزاً للحكومة الرقمية
وأوضح وزير الإعلام سلمان بن يوسف الدوسري، في بيانه لوكالة الأنباء السعودية عقب الجلسة، أن المجلس تناول إثر ذلك مستجدات تعزيز التعاون بين المملكة العربية السعودية ومختلف دول العالم ومنظماته، مشيدًا في هذا السياق بما اشتمل عليه الاجتماع الثالث لمجلس التنسيق السعودي التركي من مخرجات جسّدت الاهتمام المشترك بتوطيد العلاقات الثنائية والدفع بها نحو آفاق أرحب في شتى المجالات؛ بما يخدم مصالح البلدين وشعبيهما الشقيقين.
وعدّ المجلس اختيار الرياض مركزًا للحكومة الرقمية التابع لمنظمة الأمم المتحدة؛ تأكيدًا على ريادة المملكة ودورها الإقليمي والعالمي في دعم العمل الدولي متعدد الأطراف، وتمكين الابتكار وتبني تقنيات الذكاء الاصطناعي من أجل بناء مستقبل رقمي أكثر شمولًا واستدامة.
ترسيخ القدرات الصناعية واستقطابٍ الاستثمارات
واستعرض مجلس الوزراء التقرير الربعي لأداء الميزانية العامة للدولة للعام المالي الجاري 2026م، وما تضمن من مؤشرات عكست الالتزام الراسخ بمواصلة تعزيز أوجه الإنفاق على قطاعات تأتي دائمًا في مقدمة الأولويات الوطنية منها الصحة والتعليم والتنمية الاجتماعية والبنية التحتية بما تشمل المياه والطاقة؛ ضمن السعي المستمر لتطوير الخدمات المقدمة للمواطنين والارتقاء بها.
ونوّه المجلس بالحراك التنموي المتصاعد الذي شهده قطاعا الصناعة والتعدين في العام 2025م، وما تحقق من ترسيخٍ للقدرات الصناعية المحلية، واستقطابٍ للاستثمارات النوعية، وتعزيزٍ للاكتفاء الذاتي في القطاعات المستهدفة؛ بما يدعم تنوّع القاعدة الإنتاجية واستدامتها، ويرفع تنافسية الصادرات الوطنية في الأسواق العالمية.
قرارات:
واطّلع مجلس الوزراء على الموضوعات المدرجة على جدول أعماله، من بينها موضوعات اشترك مجلس الشورى في دراستها، كما اطّلع على ما انـتهى إليه كل من مجلسي الشؤون السياسية والأمنية، والشؤون الاقتصادية والتنمية، واللجنة العامة لمجلس الوزراء، وهيئة الخبراء بمجلس الوزراء في شأنها، وقد انتهى المجلس إلى ما يلي:
- الموافقة على مذكرة تفاهم بين وزارة الطاقة في المملكة العربية السعودية ووزارة التنمية الاقتصادية في روسيا الاتحادية؛ بشأن التعاون في مجال تغير المناخ والتنمية منخفضة انبعاثات الغازات الدفيئة.
- تفويض وزير الداخلية -أو من ينيبه- بالتباحث مع الجانب العُماني، في شأن مشروع مذكرة تفاهم بين وزارة الداخلية في المملكة العربية السعودية ووزارة الداخلية في سلطنة عُمان في مجال الأنشطة العلمية والتدريبية والبحثية، والتوقيع عليه.
- الموافقة على اتفاقية بين وزارة البيئة والمياه والزراعة في المملكة العربية السعودية والمجموعة الاستشارية للبحوث الزراعية الدولية في شأن تعزيز الاستدامة والابتكار في القطاع الزراعي في المملكة.
- تفويض وزير البيئة والمياه والزراعة رئيس مجلس إدارة المركز الوطني لتنمية الحياة الفطرية -أو من ينيبه- بالتباحث مع الجانب الصيني في شأن مشروع مذكرة تفاهم بين المركز الوطني لتنمية الحياة الفطرية في المملكة العربية السعودية والمعهد الأول لعلوم المحيطات في جمهورية الصين الشعبية في مجال المحافظة على التنوع الأحيائي البحري، والتوقيع عليه.
- الموافقة على مذكرة تفاهم بين وزارة الصناعة والثروة المعدنية في المملكة العربية السعودية ووزارة الصناعة والمناجم والطاقة في الجمهورية التونسية للتعاون في مجال الثروة المعدنية.
- الموافقة على النموذج الاسترشادي لمذكرة تفاهم بين المركز الوطني لسلامة النقل في المملكة العربية السعودية والجهات النظيرة له في الدول الأخرى، وتفويض وزير النقل والخدمات اللوجستية رئيس مجلس إدارة المركز -أو من ينيبه- بالتباحث مع الجهات النظيرة في الدول الأخرى، في شأن مشروع مذكرة التفاهم، والتوقيع عليه، في ضوء النموذج الاسترشادي.
- تفويض رئيس الهيئة السعودية للبيانات والذكاء الاصطناعي -أو من ينيبه- بالتباحث مع الجانب البحريني في شأن مشروع مذكرة تفاهم بين الهيئة وهيئة المعلومات والحكومة الإلكترونية في مملكة البحرين في شأن التعاون المشترك في مجال البيانات والذكاء الاصطناعي، والتوقيع عليه.
- الموافقة على مذكرتي تفاهم للتعاون في المجال الإذاعي والتلفزيوني بين هيئة الإذاعة والتلفزيون في المملكة العربية السعودية وكل من المؤسسة القطرية للإعلام، ومؤسستي الإذاعة والتلفزة التونسيتين.
- تفويض النائب العام -أو من ينيبه- بالتباحث مع الجانب السنغافوري في شأن مشروع مذكرة تفاهم بشأن التعاون بين النيابة العامة في المملكة العربية السعودية ومكتب النائب العام في جمهورية سنغافورة، والتوقيع عليه.
- الموافقة على قواعد وإجراءات عمل لجان الفصل في المنازعات والمخالفات التأمينية.
- الموافقة على إنشاء (جامعة المملكة) في مدينة الرياض.
-اعتماد الحسابات الختامية لهيئة الرقابة النووية والإشعاعية، والهيئة العامة للطرق، وهيئة تطوير المنطقة الشرقية، ومركز دعم هيئات التطوير (سابقًا)، ومدينة الملك عبدالله للطاقة الذرية والمتجددة، والمكتب الإستراتيجي لتطوير منطقة جازان، وجامعة أم القرى، لعامين ماليين سابقين.
- التوجيه بما يلزم بشأن عدد من الموضوعات المدرجة على جدول أعمال مجلس الوزراء، من بينها تقارير سنوية لمركز مشاريع البنية التحتية بمنطقة الرياض، ومركز المناطق الاقتصادية الخاصة بمدينة الرياض، وجامعة الأمير سطام بن عبدالعزيز.
تعيينان
- تعيين عبدالله بن عبدالرحمن بن إبراهيم الجفالي، و تركي بن محمد بن حمد بن معمر؛ عضوين في مجلس إدارة الهيئة السعودية للمدن الصناعية ومناطق التقنية.
The Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, chaired the session held by the Council of Ministers today in Jeddah.
At the beginning of the session, the Crown Prince briefed the Council of Ministers on the contents of two messages he received from the President of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania, Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani, and the Prime Minister of Japan, Sanae Takaichi.
The Council of Ministers emphasized its condemnation of the treacherous targeting of the territories and territorial waters of the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, and Kuwait, reaffirming Saudi Arabia's support for its Gulf sister countries and the measures they are taking to protect their security and stability.
On the domestic front, the Council of Ministers approved the rules and procedures for the work of the committees for resolving disputes and insurance violations, and the establishment of (Kingdom University) in Riyadh.
Riyadh as a Center for Digital Government
Minister of Media Salman bin Yusuf Al-Dosari stated in his statement to the Saudi Press Agency following the session that the council discussed developments in enhancing cooperation between Saudi Arabia and various countries and organizations around the world, commending in this context the outcomes of the third meeting of the Saudi-Turkish Coordination Council, which embodied the mutual interest in strengthening bilateral relations and pushing them towards broader horizons in various fields that serve the interests of both countries and their brotherly peoples.
The council considered the selection of Riyadh as a center for digital government under the United Nations as a confirmation of the Kingdom's leadership and its regional and global role in supporting multilateral international work, enabling innovation, and adopting artificial intelligence technologies to build a more inclusive and sustainable digital future.
Strengthening Industrial Capabilities and Attracting Investments
The Council of Ministers reviewed the quarterly report on the performance of the state budget for the current fiscal year 2026, which included indicators reflecting a firm commitment to continue enhancing spending in sectors that are always at the forefront of national priorities, including health, education, social development, and infrastructure, including water and energy; as part of the ongoing effort to develop and elevate the services provided to citizens.
The council noted the rising developmental movement witnessed in the industrial and mining sectors in 2025, and what has been achieved in terms of reinforcing local industrial capabilities, attracting quality investments, and enhancing self-sufficiency in the targeted sectors; which supports the diversification and sustainability of the production base and increases the competitiveness of national exports in global markets.
Decisions:
The Council of Ministers reviewed the topics listed on its agenda, including topics studied by the Shura Council, and also reviewed the conclusions reached by both the Council of Political and Security Affairs and the Council of Economic and Development Affairs, as well as the General Committee of the Council of Ministers and the Experts Authority in the Council of Ministers regarding them. The council concluded the following:
- Approval of a memorandum of understanding between the Ministry of Energy in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Ministry of Economic Development in the Russian Federation regarding cooperation in the field of climate change and low greenhouse gas emissions development.
- Authorizing the Minister of Interior - or his representative - to negotiate with the Omani side regarding a draft memorandum of understanding between the Ministry of Interior in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Ministry of Interior in the Sultanate of Oman in the field of scientific, training, and research activities, and to sign it.
- Approval of an agreement between the Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Consultative Group on International Agricultural Research regarding enhancing sustainability and innovation in the agricultural sector in the Kingdom.
- Authorizing the Minister of Environment, Water, and Agriculture, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the National Center for Wildlife Development - or his representative - to negotiate with the Chinese side regarding a draft memorandum of understanding between the National Center for Wildlife Development in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the First Institute of Oceanography in the People's Republic of China in the field of marine biodiversity conservation, and to sign it.
- Approval of a memorandum of understanding between the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Ministry of Industry, Mines, and Energy in the Republic of Tunisia for cooperation in the field of mineral wealth.
- Approval of the guiding model for a memorandum of understanding between the National Transport Safety Center in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its counterparts in other countries, and authorizing the Minister of Transport and Logistics Services, Chairman of the Center's Board of Directors - or his representative - to negotiate with the counterparts in other countries regarding the draft memorandum of understanding, and to sign it, in light of the guiding model.
- Authorizing the President of the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority - or his representative - to negotiate with the Bahraini side regarding a draft memorandum of understanding between the authority and the Information and eGovernment Authority in the Kingdom of Bahrain regarding joint cooperation in the field of data and artificial intelligence, and to sign it.
- Approval of two memoranda of understanding for cooperation in the radio and television field between the Saudi Broadcasting Authority and each of the Qatari Media Corporation, and the Tunisian Radio and Television Institutions.
- Authorizing the Public Prosecutor - or his representative - to negotiate with the Singaporean side regarding a draft memorandum of understanding concerning cooperation between the Public Prosecution in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Office of the Public Prosecutor in the Republic of Singapore, and to sign it.
- Approval of the rules and procedures for the work of the committees for resolving disputes and insurance violations.
- Approval of the establishment of (Kingdom University) in Riyadh.
- Adoption of the final accounts for the Saudi Nuclear and Radiological Regulatory Authority, the General Authority for Roads, the Eastern Province Development Authority, the Support Center for Development Authorities (previously), King Abdullah City for Atomic and Renewable Energy, the Strategic Office for the Development of Jazan Region, and Umm Al-Qura University, for the previous two fiscal years.
- Directing what is necessary regarding a number of topics listed on the agenda of the Council of Ministers, including annual reports for the Infrastructure Projects Center in the Riyadh Region, the Special Economic Zones Center in Riyadh, and Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz University.
Appointments
- Appointment of Abdullah bin Abdulrahman bin Ibrahim Al-Jafali and Turki bin Mohammed bin Hamad bin Muammar as members of the Board of Directors of the Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones.