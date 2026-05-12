- الموافقة على قواعد وإجراءات عمل لجان الفصل في المنازعات والمخالفات التأمينية.

The Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, chaired the session held by the Council of Ministers today in Jeddah.



At the beginning of the session, the Crown Prince briefed the Council of Ministers on the contents of two messages he received from the President of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania, Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani, and the Prime Minister of Japan, Sanae Takaichi.



The Council of Ministers emphasized its condemnation of the treacherous targeting of the territories and territorial waters of the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, and Kuwait, reaffirming Saudi Arabia's support for its Gulf sister countries and the measures they are taking to protect their security and stability.



On the domestic front, the Council of Ministers approved the rules and procedures for the work of the committees for resolving disputes and insurance violations, and the establishment of (Kingdom University) in Riyadh.



Riyadh as a Center for Digital Government



Minister of Media Salman bin Yusuf Al-Dosari stated in his statement to the Saudi Press Agency following the session that the council discussed developments in enhancing cooperation between Saudi Arabia and various countries and organizations around the world, commending in this context the outcomes of the third meeting of the Saudi-Turkish Coordination Council, which embodied the mutual interest in strengthening bilateral relations and pushing them towards broader horizons in various fields that serve the interests of both countries and their brotherly peoples.



The council considered the selection of Riyadh as a center for digital government under the United Nations as a confirmation of the Kingdom's leadership and its regional and global role in supporting multilateral international work, enabling innovation, and adopting artificial intelligence technologies to build a more inclusive and sustainable digital future.



Strengthening Industrial Capabilities and Attracting Investments



The Council of Ministers reviewed the quarterly report on the performance of the state budget for the current fiscal year 2026, which included indicators reflecting a firm commitment to continue enhancing spending in sectors that are always at the forefront of national priorities, including health, education, social development, and infrastructure, including water and energy; as part of the ongoing effort to develop and elevate the services provided to citizens.



The council noted the rising developmental movement witnessed in the industrial and mining sectors in 2025, and what has been achieved in terms of reinforcing local industrial capabilities, attracting quality investments, and enhancing self-sufficiency in the targeted sectors; which supports the diversification and sustainability of the production base and increases the competitiveness of national exports in global markets.



Decisions:



The Council of Ministers reviewed the topics listed on its agenda, including topics studied by the Shura Council, and also reviewed the conclusions reached by both the Council of Political and Security Affairs and the Council of Economic and Development Affairs, as well as the General Committee of the Council of Ministers and the Experts Authority in the Council of Ministers regarding them. The council concluded the following:



- Approval of a memorandum of understanding between the Ministry of Energy in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Ministry of Economic Development in the Russian Federation regarding cooperation in the field of climate change and low greenhouse gas emissions development.



- Authorizing the Minister of Interior - or his representative - to negotiate with the Omani side regarding a draft memorandum of understanding between the Ministry of Interior in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Ministry of Interior in the Sultanate of Oman in the field of scientific, training, and research activities, and to sign it.



- Approval of an agreement between the Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Consultative Group on International Agricultural Research regarding enhancing sustainability and innovation in the agricultural sector in the Kingdom.



- Authorizing the Minister of Environment, Water, and Agriculture, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the National Center for Wildlife Development - or his representative - to negotiate with the Chinese side regarding a draft memorandum of understanding between the National Center for Wildlife Development in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the First Institute of Oceanography in the People's Republic of China in the field of marine biodiversity conservation, and to sign it.



- Approval of a memorandum of understanding between the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Ministry of Industry, Mines, and Energy in the Republic of Tunisia for cooperation in the field of mineral wealth.



- Approval of the guiding model for a memorandum of understanding between the National Transport Safety Center in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its counterparts in other countries, and authorizing the Minister of Transport and Logistics Services, Chairman of the Center's Board of Directors - or his representative - to negotiate with the counterparts in other countries regarding the draft memorandum of understanding, and to sign it, in light of the guiding model.



- Authorizing the President of the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority - or his representative - to negotiate with the Bahraini side regarding a draft memorandum of understanding between the authority and the Information and eGovernment Authority in the Kingdom of Bahrain regarding joint cooperation in the field of data and artificial intelligence, and to sign it.



- Approval of two memoranda of understanding for cooperation in the radio and television field between the Saudi Broadcasting Authority and each of the Qatari Media Corporation, and the Tunisian Radio and Television Institutions.



- Authorizing the Public Prosecutor - or his representative - to negotiate with the Singaporean side regarding a draft memorandum of understanding concerning cooperation between the Public Prosecution in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Office of the Public Prosecutor in the Republic of Singapore, and to sign it.



- Approval of the rules and procedures for the work of the committees for resolving disputes and insurance violations.



- Approval of the establishment of (Kingdom University) in Riyadh.



- Adoption of the final accounts for the Saudi Nuclear and Radiological Regulatory Authority, the General Authority for Roads, the Eastern Province Development Authority, the Support Center for Development Authorities (previously), King Abdullah City for Atomic and Renewable Energy, the Strategic Office for the Development of Jazan Region, and Umm Al-Qura University, for the previous two fiscal years.



- Directing what is necessary regarding a number of topics listed on the agenda of the Council of Ministers, including annual reports for the Infrastructure Projects Center in the Riyadh Region, the Special Economic Zones Center in Riyadh, and Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz University.



Appointments



- Appointment of Abdullah bin Abdulrahman bin Ibrahim Al-Jafali and Turki bin Mohammed bin Hamad bin Muammar as members of the Board of Directors of the Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones.



