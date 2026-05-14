The International Football Association Board (IFAB) is likely to discuss the phenomenon of "wrestling" and hand-to-hand clashes during corner kicks in its upcoming round of meetings starting this fall, as the issue of hand clashes and wrestling during corner kicks and set pieces has become a prominent feature in the English Premier League season. The latest incident occurred last Sunday when the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) disallowed a crucial goal for West Ham United against Arsenal due to a foul against goalkeeper David Raya, a decision that impacted both the title race and the relegation battle.



Ian Maxwell, a member of the IFAB board and the chief executive of the Scottish Football Association, stated: "The matter hasn't been specifically discussed, but anything we can do to try to eliminate this type of behavior, we will do." Officials plan to introduce new rules on how to optimally handle these hand clashes during corner kicks, following the conclusion of the 2026 World Cup, to end the chaos in the penalty area.



He added: "We are aware of the issue from a Scottish perspective, and I'm not sure if it is necessarily getting worse. Football is played everywhere in the world, and different players and countries will deal with things in slightly varied ways. Part of the protocol available to match officials is to make decisions on this if they feel it is appropriate."