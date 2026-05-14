من المرجح أن يناقش مجلس الاتحاد الدولي لكرة القدم «إيفاب» ظاهرة «المصارعة» والاشتباك بالأيدي أثناء تنفيذ الركلات الركنية، خلال جولة اجتماعاته القادمة التي تبدأ في الخريف، بعد أن باتت ظاهرة الاشتباك بالأيدي والمصارعة عند الركلات الركنية والكرات الثابتة سمة بارزة في موسم الدوري الإنجليزي الممتاز، وكان آخرها ما حدث الأحد الماضي عندما ألغى حكم الفيديو المساعد «فار» هدفا حاسما لفريق ويستهام يونايتد أمام أرسنال بسبب خطأ ضد حارس المرمى ديفيد رايا، وهو القرار الذي أثر على السباق على اللقب ومعركة الهبوط على حد سواء.


وقال «إيان ماكسويل» عضو مجلس إدارة «إيفاب» والرئيس التنفيذي للاتحاد الأسكتلندي لكرة القدم: «لم تتم مناقشة الأمر بشكل محدد، لكن أي شيء يمكننا القيام به لمحاولة القضاء على هذا النوع من السلوك سنفعله». حيث يخطط المسؤولون لوضع قوانين جديدة في كيفية التعامل الأمثل مع هذه الاشتباك بالأيدي خلال تنفيذ الركلات الركنية، وذلك عقب نهاية بطولة كأس العالم 2026، تنهي فوضى منطقة الجزاء.


وأضاف:«نحن مدركون للأمر من منظور أسكتلندي، ولست متأكدا مما إذا كان يزداد سوءا بالضرورة. كرة القدم تلعب في كل مكان بالعالم، وسيتعامل مختلف اللاعبين والدول مع الأمور بطرق متباينة قليلا، ومن ضمن البروتوكول المتاح لمسؤولي المباريات اتخاذ القرارات بشأن ذلك إذا شعروا أنه مناسب».