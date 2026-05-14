The farewell ceremonies in Tunisia turned into a legal and humanitarian nightmare when a grieving family discovered they were the heirs of a deceased person they did not know, while the body of their true father remained in the hospital morgue waiting for someone to identify it. The incident, which began with an administrative error, ended with an urgent judicial decision to open the grave and correct the "sin of the shroud."

Chaos in the "Morgue"

The story began inside Kairouan Hospital when a family from Siliana received a body they believed to be their father's and proceeded with a grand funeral for burial. However, the bitter truth exploded for the second family, who, when they approached to bid farewell to their deceased before burial, were shocked to find that the person laid before them was "completely unfamiliar."

After discovering the mistake of swapping the bodies of the deceased, it became clear that their true father had indeed been buried in another cemetery under a family name that did not belong to him. As anger and shock escalated, the Tunisian judiciary intervened with an urgent decision to open the grave that held "the wrong man" and extract the body to return it to its family, while delivering the first family the body of their lost father.

However, the incident did not go unnoticed; it ignited a wave of outrage in the Tunisian street. Activists considered what happened to be beyond "administrative negligence," touching the sanctity of death, questioning the absence of oversight and scrutiny in moments that cannot afford mistakes.

In the meantime, Tunisian health authorities announced the opening of an extensive investigation to hold accountable those responsible for this "terrifying mix-up," while both families are experiencing a state of psychological breakdown after being forced to undergo the experience of "burial" and the funeral twice in a row due to an employee's negligence.