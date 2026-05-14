تحولت مراسم الوداع في تونس إلى كابوس قانوني وإنساني، بعدما اكتشفت عائلة مكلومة أنها وارث الثرى شخصاً لا تعرفه، بينما ظل جثمان والدهم الحقيقي في ثلاجة المستشفى ينتظر من يتعرف عليه. الواقعة التي بدأت بخطأ إداري، انتهت بقرار قضائي عاجل بفتح القبر وتصحيح «خطيئة الكفن».

فوضى في «ثلاجة الموتى»

بدأت القصة داخل مستشفى القيروان، حين تسلمت عائلة من ولاية سليانة جثماناً ظنت أنه لوالدها، ومضت به في جنازة مهيبة لدفنه. لكن الحقيقة المرة انفجرت عند العائلة الثانية، التي حين اقتربت لتوديع فقيدها قبل الدفن، صُعقت بأن الشخص المسجى أمامها «غريب تماماً».

وبعد اكتشاف خطأ تبديل جثامين الموتى، تبين أن والدهم الحقيقي قد دُفن بالفعل في مقبرة أخرى وتحت اسم عائلة لا تخصه. ومع تصاعد الغضب والذهول، تدخل القضاء التونسي بقرار عاجل يقضي بفتح القبر الذي احتضن «الرجل الخطأ»، واستخراج الجثمان لإعادته إلى أهله، وتسليم العائلة الأولى جثمان والدهم الضائع.

لكن الحادثة لم تمر مرور الكرام، بل أشعلت موجة غضب عارمة في الشارع التونسي. واعتبر ناشطون أن ما حدث يتجاوز «الإهمال الإداري» ليمس قدسية الموت، متسائلين عن غياب الرقابة والتدقيق في لحظات لا تتحمل الخطأ.

وفي غضون ذلك، أعلنت السلطات الصحية التونسية فتح تحقيق موسع لمحاسبة المسؤولين عن هذا «الخلط المرعب»، بينما تعيش العائلتان حالة من الانهيار النفسي بعد اضطرارهم لخوض تجربة «الدفن» والجنازة لمرتين متتاليتين بسبب إهمال موظف.