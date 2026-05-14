Artificial intelligence is no longer just a tool for writing research papers or casual chatting; it has transformed into a skilled "financial manager" that saves the budgets of thousands of families from depletion. In a recent report, experts revealed 11 unexpected ways to use AI applications to save huge amounts that were previously spent on expensive subscriptions and services.

Meal Planner and Budget Saver

Instead of paying hundreds of riyals to cooking websites, ask the robot: "Write me a healthy meal plan for a family of 4 on a simple budget not exceeding (the number)." The AI will analyze prices and suggest recipes using ingredients you already have.

Free Fitness Trainer and Stylist

Say goodbye to expensive gym subscriptions, as AI can design a personalized training program for you based on your age and goals. Not only that, but it can also act as a "Personal Stylist"; just upload pictures of your old clothes, and it will tell you how to coordinate them to look new without buying a single piece!

Travel Expert and Deal Hunter

Instead of spending hours searching for the cheapest flights, AI can analyze data in real-time to tell you the ideal time to book and the cheapest destinations for your next trip, potentially saving you a significant amount on your upcoming journey.

Bill Crusher and Contract Negotiator

Do you find it difficult to review internet or phone contracts? Upload your contract details to the AI, and it will inform you of hidden fees, and even write you a professional "Script" to negotiate with customer service for instant discounts and reductions.

From Family Planning to Skincare

The intelligence of these robots extends to organizing busy family schedules, and even decoding the ingredients of expensive beauty products and suggesting cheap alternatives that have the same effect, protecting your wallet from the "traps" of advertising on TikTok.

Professional Development and Smart Selling Decor Secrets

The capabilities of AI do not stop at the kitchen and gym; its magical effects extend to saving you thousands of riyals in other areas. Instead of paying hefty sums to recruitment experts, the robot rewrites your CV to pass through smart filtering systems and land the job of your dreams. It can also work as a decor designer, suggesting ways to refresh your room on a tight budget. For events, it transforms into a "party planner," providing you with a comprehensive plan for your special occasions, saving you the expenses of organizing companies, all the way to helping you sell your old belongings by writing attractive descriptions and pricing them accurately to turn your "clutter" into instant cash.

It can be said that AI today is not just an enemy of jobs, but a true friend to your wallet; using it wisely could mean saving thousands of riyals annually with the push of a button.