لم يعد الذكاء الاصطناعي مجرد أداة لكتابة الأبحاث أو الدردشة العابرة، بل تحول إلى «مدير مالي» بارع ينقذ ميزانيات آلاف الأسر من الاستنزاف. ففي تقرير حديث، كشف خبراء 11 طريقة غير متوقعة لاستخدام تطبيقات الذكاء الاصطناعي لتوفير مبالغ ضخمة كانت تذهب في اشتراكات وخدمات باهظة الثمن.

مخطط وجبات وموفر ميزانية

بدلاً من دفع مئات الريالات لمواقع الطبخ، اطلب من الروبوت: «اكتب لي خطة وجبات صحية لعائلة من 4 أفراد بميزانية بسيطة لا تتجاوز (الرقم)». سيقوم الذكاء الاصطناعي بتحليل الأسعار واقتراح وصفات من المكونات المتوفرة لديك بالفعل.

مدرب رياضي و«ستايلست» مجاني

وداعاً للاشتراكات الرياضية الباهظة، إذ يمكن للذكاء الاصطناعي تصميم برنامج تدريبي مخصص لك بناءً على عمرك وأهدافك. وليس هذا فحسب، بل يمكنه العمل كـ«منسق ملابس» (Personal Stylist)؛ فقط ارفعي صور ملابسك القديمة وسيخبرك بكيفية تنسيقها لتظهري بمظهر جديد دون شراء قطعة واحدة!

خبير السفر وصائد الصفقات

بدلاً من قضاء ساعات في البحث عن أرخص رحلات الطيران، يمكن للذكاء الاصطناعي تحليل البيانات لحظياً لإخبارك بالوقت المثالي للحجز والوجهات الأرخص لرحلتك القادمة، ما قد يوفر لك مبلغاً كبيراً في الرحلة القادمة.

قاهر الفواتير ومفاوض العقود

هل تجد صعوبة في مراجعة عقود الإنترنت أو الهواتف؟ ارفع تفاصيل عقدك للذكاء الاصطناعي وسيخبرك بالرسوم المخفية، بل وسيكتب لك «سيناريو» (Script) احترافياً للتفاوض مع خدمة العملاء للحصول على خصومات وتخفيضات فورية.

من تنظيم الأسرة إلى العناية بالبشرة

يمتد ذكاء هذه الروبوتات لتنظيم جداول الأسرة المزدحمة، وحتى فك شفرات مكونات منتجات التجميل الباهظة واقتراح بدائل رخيصة لها نفس المفعول، مما يحمي محفظتك من «فخاخ» الإعلانات على تيك توك.

التطوير المهني وأسرار للديكور مع بيع ذكي

ولا تتوقف قدرات الذكاء الاصطناعي عند المطبخ والجيم، بل يمتد مفعوله السحري ليوفر لك آلاف الريالات في مجالات أخرى، فبدلاً من دفع مبالغ طائلة لخبراء التوظيف، يقوم الروبوت بإعادة صياغة سيرتك الذاتية (CV) لتجتاز أنظمة الفرز الذكي وتنتزع الوظيفة التي تحلم بها. كما يمكنه العمل كمصمم ديكور يقترح عليك طرقاً لتجديد غرفتك بميزانية ضئيلة. وفي المناسبات، يتحول إلى «منظم حفلات» يضع لك خطة متكاملة لمناسباتك الخاصة توفر عليك مصاريف شركات التنظيم، وصولاً إلى كونه يساعدك في بيع مقتنياتك القديمة عبر كتابة أوصاف جذابة وتسعيرها بدقة لتتحول «كراكيب» منزلك إلى سيولة نقدية فورية.

ويمكن القول إن الذكاء الاصطناعي اليوم ليس عدواً للوظائف فقط، بل هو صديق صدوق للمحفظة، فاستخدامه بذكاء قد يعني ادخار آلاف الريالات سنوياً بضغطة زر واحدة.