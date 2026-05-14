The Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi announced today (Thursday) that his country will not succumb to any pressures or threats, clarifying that issues related to Iran cannot be resolved militarily.



Araghchi emphasized during his participation in the BRICS meeting that military solutions will not succeed in addressing any issue concerning Iran, stating that the Iranian people will never yield to pressures or threats.



The Iranian Foreign Minister said: Iran is ready to fight with all its strength in defense of its freedom and territory, while at the same time continuing to support and adhere to the diplomatic path, indicating that the Iranian armed forces are prepared to deliver a response he described as "devastating and crushing" in the event of any aggression against the country.



He pointed out that the Iranian people seek peace and do not desire war, noting that the Strait of Hormuz remains open to all commercial vessels, without any obstacles or restrictions hindering navigation.



He considered that cooperation with naval forces represents a routine measure to ensure the security and safety of transit in this strategic corridor, indicating that commercial vessels are required to coordinate with the Iranian naval forces as part of the usual procedures for protecting navigation.



Araghchi denied any intention to restrict international shipping through the strait, which is a vital artery for global energy supplies.



He added: The strait is negatively affected by the illegal American aggression and blockade imposed on Iran, expressing hope that this situation will soon end with the lifting of unilateral sanctions, which he described as contrary to international law and not serving the stability of the region.



Meanwhile, the UK Maritime Trade Operations reported that it received a report about an incident near the Strait of Hormuz, clarifying that a vessel was seized by unauthorized individuals while it was anchored, and it is now heading towards Iranian territorial waters.