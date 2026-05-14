أعلن وزير الخارجية الإيراني عباس عراقجي، اليوم (الخميس)، أن بلاده لن تخضع لأي ضغوط أو تهديدات، موضحاً أن القضايا المتعلقة بإيران لا يمكن حلها عسكرياً.
وأكد عراقجي خلال مشاركته في اجتماع دول البريكس، أن الحلول العسكرية لن تنجح في التعامل مع أي قضية تخص إيران، مبيناً أن الشعب الإيراني لن يخضع أبداً للضغوط أو التهديدات.
وقال وزير الخارجية الإيراني: إيران مستعدة للقتال بكل قوتها دفاعاً عن حريتها وأراضيها، وفي الوقت نفسه تواصل دعم المسار الدبلوماسي والتمسك به، مبيناً أن القوات المسلحة الإيرانية جاهزة لتوجيه رد وصفه بـ«المدمر والساحق» في حال تعرض البلاد لأي اعتداء.
ولفت إلى أن الشعب الإيراني يسعى إلى السلام ولا يرغب في الحرب، مبيناً أن مضيق هرمز يبقى مفتوحاً أمام جميع السفن التجارية، دون أي عوائق أو قيود تعترض حركة الملاحة.
واعتبر أن التعاون مع القوات البحرية يمثل إجراء روتينياً لضمان أمن وسلامة العبور في هذا الممر الإستراتيجي، مشيراً إلى أن السفن التجارية مطالبة بالتنسيق مع القوات البحرية الإيرانية كجزء من الإجراءات المعتادة لحماية الملاحة.
ونفى عراقجي أي توجه لتقييد حركة الشحن الدولي عبر المضيق الذي يعد شرياناً حيوياً لإمدادات الطاقة العالمية.
وأضاف عراقجي: المضيق يتأثر سلبا بالعدوان والحصار الأمريكي غير القانوني المفروض على إيران، معرباً عن أمله في أن ينتهي هذا الوضع قريبا برفع العقوبات الأحادية التي وصفها بأنها مخالفة للقانون الدولي ولا تخدم استقرار المنطقة.
في غضون ذلك، قالت هيئة عمليات التجارة البحرية البريطانية إنها تلقت تقريراً عن واقعة قرب مضيق هرمز، موضحة أنه تم الاستيلاء على سفينة من قبل أفراد غير مصرح لهم أثناء رسوها، وهي الآن متجهة إلى المياه الإقليمية الإيرانية.
The Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi announced today (Thursday) that his country will not succumb to any pressures or threats, clarifying that issues related to Iran cannot be resolved militarily.
Araghchi emphasized during his participation in the BRICS meeting that military solutions will not succeed in addressing any issue concerning Iran, stating that the Iranian people will never yield to pressures or threats.
The Iranian Foreign Minister said: Iran is ready to fight with all its strength in defense of its freedom and territory, while at the same time continuing to support and adhere to the diplomatic path, indicating that the Iranian armed forces are prepared to deliver a response he described as "devastating and crushing" in the event of any aggression against the country.
He pointed out that the Iranian people seek peace and do not desire war, noting that the Strait of Hormuz remains open to all commercial vessels, without any obstacles or restrictions hindering navigation.
He considered that cooperation with naval forces represents a routine measure to ensure the security and safety of transit in this strategic corridor, indicating that commercial vessels are required to coordinate with the Iranian naval forces as part of the usual procedures for protecting navigation.
Araghchi denied any intention to restrict international shipping through the strait, which is a vital artery for global energy supplies.
He added: The strait is negatively affected by the illegal American aggression and blockade imposed on Iran, expressing hope that this situation will soon end with the lifting of unilateral sanctions, which he described as contrary to international law and not serving the stability of the region.
Meanwhile, the UK Maritime Trade Operations reported that it received a report about an incident near the Strait of Hormuz, clarifying that a vessel was seized by unauthorized individuals while it was anchored, and it is now heading towards Iranian territorial waters.