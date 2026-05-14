أعلن وزير الخارجية الإيراني عباس عراقجي، اليوم (الخميس)، أن بلاده لن تخضع لأي ضغوط أو تهديدات، موضحاً أن القضايا المتعلقة بإيران لا يمكن حلها عسكرياً.


وأكد عراقجي خلال مشاركته في اجتماع دول البريكس، أن الحلول العسكرية لن تنجح في التعامل مع أي قضية تخص إيران، مبيناً أن الشعب الإيراني لن يخضع أبداً للضغوط أو التهديدات.


وقال وزير الخارجية الإيراني: إيران مستعدة للقتال بكل قوتها دفاعاً عن حريتها وأراضيها، وفي الوقت نفسه تواصل دعم المسار الدبلوماسي والتمسك به، مبيناً أن القوات المسلحة الإيرانية جاهزة لتوجيه رد وصفه بـ«المدمر والساحق» في حال تعرض البلاد لأي اعتداء.


ولفت إلى أن الشعب الإيراني يسعى إلى السلام ولا يرغب في الحرب، مبيناً أن مضيق هرمز يبقى مفتوحاً أمام جميع السفن التجارية، دون أي عوائق أو قيود تعترض حركة الملاحة.


واعتبر أن التعاون مع القوات البحرية يمثل إجراء روتينياً لضمان أمن وسلامة العبور في هذا الممر الإستراتيجي، مشيراً إلى أن السفن التجارية مطالبة بالتنسيق مع القوات البحرية الإيرانية كجزء من الإجراءات المعتادة لحماية الملاحة.


ونفى عراقجي أي توجه لتقييد حركة الشحن الدولي عبر المضيق الذي يعد شرياناً حيوياً لإمدادات الطاقة العالمية.


وأضاف عراقجي: المضيق يتأثر سلبا بالعدوان والحصار الأمريكي غير القانوني المفروض على إيران، معرباً عن أمله في أن ينتهي هذا الوضع قريبا برفع العقوبات الأحادية التي وصفها بأنها مخالفة للقانون الدولي ولا تخدم استقرار المنطقة.


في غضون ذلك، قالت هيئة عمليات التجارة البحرية البريطانية إنها تلقت تقريراً عن واقعة قرب مضيق هرمز، موضحة أنه تم الاستيلاء على سفينة من قبل أفراد غير مصرح لهم أثناء رسوها، وهي الآن متجهة إلى المياه الإقليمية الإيرانية.