Behind the sparkle of the red carpet and the perfect "Instagram" photos, a legal storm has erupted against reality TV star Kim Kardashian, following the emergence of details from a class-action lawsuit accusing her fashion company "Skims" of "harsh" violations against its employees.

Missing Wages and Canceled Meals

The lawsuit, initiated by former employee "David Knight," revealed a different reality within the billion-dollar empire, where the company is accused of deliberately failing to pay overtime wages and forcing employees to work long hours without providing the breaks or meals mandated by California labor law. The biggest shock came from allegations that some workers did not even receive the minimum wage during certain periods.

What is particularly concerning for Kim is not just the financial compensation, but the plaintiff's effort to turn it into a "class action" involving hundreds of current and former employees who claim to have faced the same "exploitation," which could jeopardize the reputation of the brand valued at billions of dollars.

For its part, the "Skims" management did not remain silent, issuing a sharp statement describing the allegations as "stereotypical claims" aimed at extortion and obtaining financial settlements. The company affirmed its full commitment to its employees' rights, announcing its readiness to engage in a lengthy legal battle to clear its name from these "falsehoods."

Amid the workers' claims and the company's denial, the most pressing question in the halls of Hollywood remains: Does the legendary success of "Skims" hide a "toxic" work environment? The case is still in the courts, but boycott "hashtags" have already begun to emerge across America, signaling a public relations crisis that could be the toughest in Kim Kardashian's career.