خلف بريق السجادة الحمراء وصور «الانستغرام» المثالية، انفجرت عاصفة قانونية في وجه نجمة تلفزيون الواقع كيم كارداشيان، بعدما خرجت تفاصيل دعوى قضائية جماعية تتهم شركتها للأزياء «Skims» بانتهاكات «قاسية» بحق موظفيها.
أجور مفقودة ووجبات ملغاة
الدعوى التي فجرها الموظف السابق «ديفيد نايت»، كشفت عن واقع مغاير داخل إمبراطورية المليارات، حيث اتهم الشركة بتعمد عدم دفع أجور العمل الإضافي، وإجبار الموظفين على العمل لساعات طوال دون منحهم فترات الراحة أو الوجبات التي ينص عليها قانون العمل في كاليفورنيا. وكانت الصدمة الأكبر في المزاعم التي أشارت إلى أن بعض العاملين لم يتلقوا حتى الحد الأدنى للأجور في فترات معينة.
والمقلق في الأمر بالنسبة لكيم، ليس فقط التعويضات المالية، بل سعي مقدم الدعوى لتحويلها إلى «قضية جماعية» تضم مئات الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين الذين يزعمون تعرضهم لنفس «الاستغلال»، مما قد يضع سمعة العلامة التجارية التي تقدر قيمتها بمليارات الدولارات على المحك.
من جانبها، لم تقف إدارة «سكيمز» صامتة، حيث أصدرت بياناً حاداً وصفت فيه الاتهامات بأنها «ادعاءات نمطية» تهدف للابتزاز والحصول على تسويات مالية. وأكدت الشركة التزامها الكامل بحقوق موظفيها، معلنة استعدادها لخوض معركة قضائية طويلة لتبرئة اسمها من هذه «الافتراءات».
وبين مطالبات العمال ونفي الشركة، يبقى السؤال الأبرز في أروقة هوليوود: هل يخفي النجاح الأسطوري لـ«سكيمز» وراءه بيئة عمل «سامة»؟ القضية لا تزال في أروقة المحاكم، لكن «هاشتاغات» المقاطعة بدأت بالفعل في الظهور داخل أمريكا، مما ينذر بأزمة علاقات عامة هي الأصعب في مسيرة كيم كارداشيان المهنية.
Behind the sparkle of the red carpet and the perfect "Instagram" photos, a legal storm has erupted against reality TV star Kim Kardashian, following the emergence of details from a class-action lawsuit accusing her fashion company "Skims" of "harsh" violations against its employees.
Missing Wages and Canceled Meals
The lawsuit, initiated by former employee "David Knight," revealed a different reality within the billion-dollar empire, where the company is accused of deliberately failing to pay overtime wages and forcing employees to work long hours without providing the breaks or meals mandated by California labor law. The biggest shock came from allegations that some workers did not even receive the minimum wage during certain periods.
What is particularly concerning for Kim is not just the financial compensation, but the plaintiff's effort to turn it into a "class action" involving hundreds of current and former employees who claim to have faced the same "exploitation," which could jeopardize the reputation of the brand valued at billions of dollars.
For its part, the "Skims" management did not remain silent, issuing a sharp statement describing the allegations as "stereotypical claims" aimed at extortion and obtaining financial settlements. The company affirmed its full commitment to its employees' rights, announcing its readiness to engage in a lengthy legal battle to clear its name from these "falsehoods."
Amid the workers' claims and the company's denial, the most pressing question in the halls of Hollywood remains: Does the legendary success of "Skims" hide a "toxic" work environment? The case is still in the courts, but boycott "hashtags" have already begun to emerge across America, signaling a public relations crisis that could be the toughest in Kim Kardashian's career.