خلف بريق السجادة الحمراء وصور «الانستغرام» المثالية، انفجرت عاصفة قانونية في وجه نجمة تلفزيون الواقع كيم كارداشيان، بعدما خرجت تفاصيل دعوى قضائية جماعية تتهم شركتها للأزياء «Skims» بانتهاكات «قاسية» بحق موظفيها.

أجور مفقودة ووجبات ملغاة

الدعوى التي فجرها الموظف السابق «ديفيد نايت»، كشفت عن واقع مغاير داخل إمبراطورية المليارات، حيث اتهم الشركة بتعمد عدم دفع أجور العمل الإضافي، وإجبار الموظفين على العمل لساعات طوال دون منحهم فترات الراحة أو الوجبات التي ينص عليها قانون العمل في كاليفورنيا. وكانت الصدمة الأكبر في المزاعم التي أشارت إلى أن بعض العاملين لم يتلقوا حتى الحد الأدنى للأجور في فترات معينة.

والمقلق في الأمر بالنسبة لكيم، ليس فقط التعويضات المالية، بل سعي مقدم الدعوى لتحويلها إلى «قضية جماعية» تضم مئات الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين الذين يزعمون تعرضهم لنفس «الاستغلال»، مما قد يضع سمعة العلامة التجارية التي تقدر قيمتها بمليارات الدولارات على المحك.

من جانبها، لم تقف إدارة «سكيمز» صامتة، حيث أصدرت بياناً حاداً وصفت فيه الاتهامات بأنها «ادعاءات نمطية» تهدف للابتزاز والحصول على تسويات مالية. وأكدت الشركة التزامها الكامل بحقوق موظفيها، معلنة استعدادها لخوض معركة قضائية طويلة لتبرئة اسمها من هذه «الافتراءات».

وبين مطالبات العمال ونفي الشركة، يبقى السؤال الأبرز في أروقة هوليوود: هل يخفي النجاح الأسطوري لـ«سكيمز» وراءه بيئة عمل «سامة»؟ القضية لا تزال في أروقة المحاكم، لكن «هاشتاغات» المقاطعة بدأت بالفعل في الظهور داخل أمريكا، مما ينذر بأزمة علاقات عامة هي الأصعب في مسيرة كيم كارداشيان المهنية.