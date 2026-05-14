لقي نحو 90 شخصاً مصرعهم جراء عاصفة عنيفة اجتاحت ولاية أوتار براديش، الأكثر سكاناً في الهند، مصحوبة بأمطار غزيرة وتساقط كثيف للبرد، بحسب ما أعلنته هيئة إدارة الكوارث والإغاثة في الولاية، اليوم (الخميس).

وتشهد مناطق شمال الهند عادةً عواصف موسمية خلال الفترة الممتدة من مارس إلى يونيو، تسبق هطول الأمطار الموسمية التي تخفف من حدة الحرارة المرتفعة.

وأوضح مفوض الإغاثة في الولاية، عبر منشور على منصة X، أن الظروف الجوية القاسية التي شهدتها الولاية يوم الأربعاء أسفرت عن وفاة 89 شخصاً.

كما أشارت السلطات إلى إصابة 53 آخرين، إضافة إلى تضرر 87 منزلاً ونفوق 114 رأساً من الماشية، نتيجة العواصف والأمطار الغزيرة وتساقط البرد والصواعق.

وأظهرت مشاهد بثتها وسائل إعلام محلية اقتلاع الأشجار واللوحات الإعلانية بفعل الرياح العاتية، فيما سقط بعضها فوق سيارات وسط سحب كثيفة من الغبار والحطام، كما تسببت الرياح في تحطيم أثاث الأكشاك المنتشرة على جوانب الطرق.

وذكرت مصادر في هيئة الإغاثة أن عدداً من الضحايا لقوا حتفهم بسبب سقوط الأشجار وانهيار جدران المنازل جراء قوة العاصفة.

من جهتها، أعلنت حكومة الولاية، التي يديرها حزب بهاراتيا جاناتا بزعامة رئيس الوزراء الهندي ناريندرا مودي، توجيه السلطات المحلية لتقديم المساعدة للمتضررين وصرف تعويضات مالية للأسر المتضررة خلال 24 ساعة.