لقي نحو 90 شخصاً مصرعهم جراء عاصفة عنيفة اجتاحت ولاية أوتار براديش، الأكثر سكاناً في الهند، مصحوبة بأمطار غزيرة وتساقط كثيف للبرد، بحسب ما أعلنته هيئة إدارة الكوارث والإغاثة في الولاية، اليوم (الخميس).
وتشهد مناطق شمال الهند عادةً عواصف موسمية خلال الفترة الممتدة من مارس إلى يونيو، تسبق هطول الأمطار الموسمية التي تخفف من حدة الحرارة المرتفعة.
وأوضح مفوض الإغاثة في الولاية، عبر منشور على منصة X، أن الظروف الجوية القاسية التي شهدتها الولاية يوم الأربعاء أسفرت عن وفاة 89 شخصاً.
كما أشارت السلطات إلى إصابة 53 آخرين، إضافة إلى تضرر 87 منزلاً ونفوق 114 رأساً من الماشية، نتيجة العواصف والأمطار الغزيرة وتساقط البرد والصواعق.
وأظهرت مشاهد بثتها وسائل إعلام محلية اقتلاع الأشجار واللوحات الإعلانية بفعل الرياح العاتية، فيما سقط بعضها فوق سيارات وسط سحب كثيفة من الغبار والحطام، كما تسببت الرياح في تحطيم أثاث الأكشاك المنتشرة على جوانب الطرق.
وذكرت مصادر في هيئة الإغاثة أن عدداً من الضحايا لقوا حتفهم بسبب سقوط الأشجار وانهيار جدران المنازل جراء قوة العاصفة.
من جهتها، أعلنت حكومة الولاية، التي يديرها حزب بهاراتيا جاناتا بزعامة رئيس الوزراء الهندي ناريندرا مودي، توجيه السلطات المحلية لتقديم المساعدة للمتضررين وصرف تعويضات مالية للأسر المتضررة خلال 24 ساعة.
About 90 people have died due to a violent storm that swept through Uttar Pradesh, the most populous state in India, accompanied by heavy rains and intense hail, according to the state's disaster management and relief agency, announced today (Thursday).
Northern India typically experiences monsoon storms during the period from March to June, preceding the monsoon rains that alleviate the intense heat.
The state's relief commissioner clarified in a post on platform X that the severe weather conditions experienced in the state on Wednesday resulted in the deaths of 89 people.
Authorities also reported that 53 others were injured, in addition to 87 houses being damaged and 114 livestock perishing due to the storms, heavy rains, hail, and lightning strikes.
Footage broadcast by local media showed trees and billboards being uprooted by the strong winds, with some falling onto cars amid thick clouds of dust and debris, while the winds also caused the furniture of roadside stalls to be destroyed.
Sources in the relief agency mentioned that several victims died due to falling trees and the collapse of house walls as a result of the storm's intensity.
For its part, the state government, which is run by the Bharatiya Janata Party led by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, announced that local authorities were directed to provide assistance to the affected individuals and disburse financial compensation to the impacted families within 24 hours.