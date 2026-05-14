About 90 people have died due to a violent storm that swept through Uttar Pradesh, the most populous state in India, accompanied by heavy rains and intense hail, according to the state's disaster management and relief agency, announced today (Thursday).

Northern India typically experiences monsoon storms during the period from March to June, preceding the monsoon rains that alleviate the intense heat.

The state's relief commissioner clarified in a post on platform X that the severe weather conditions experienced in the state on Wednesday resulted in the deaths of 89 people.

Authorities also reported that 53 others were injured, in addition to 87 houses being damaged and 114 livestock perishing due to the storms, heavy rains, hail, and lightning strikes.

Footage broadcast by local media showed trees and billboards being uprooted by the strong winds, with some falling onto cars amid thick clouds of dust and debris, while the winds also caused the furniture of roadside stalls to be destroyed.

Sources in the relief agency mentioned that several victims died due to falling trees and the collapse of house walls as a result of the storm's intensity.

For its part, the state government, which is run by the Bharatiya Janata Party led by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, announced that local authorities were directed to provide assistance to the affected individuals and disburse financial compensation to the impacted families within 24 hours.