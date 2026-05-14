The "X" platform witnessed a new round of heated debate, featuring businessman engineer Naguib Sawiris and media figure Ahmed Moussa, in a confrontation that was not without intensity, revealing a sharp divergence in views regarding the prioritization between "the survival of the state" and "the livelihood of the citizen."

.. "And how will Egypt live without us?"

The spark was ignited by a post shared by one of Sawiris's followers, which included a statement attributed to Ahmed Moussa saying: "It doesn't matter if we eat or drink, what matters is that Egypt survives." Sawiris seized the opportunity to respond with few but "fiery" words that hit the target accurately, asking: "And how will Egypt live without us?" in a clear indication that the strength of the state is derived from the strength and life of its citizens.

However, the response did not go unnoticed, as media figure Ahmed Moussa quickly denied the statement in its entirety, launching a sharp attack on Sawiris and the promoters of the post. Moussa wrote in a strong tone: "Liars and deceivers.. I did not say this trivial talk, Mr. Naguib," considering that there are systematic attempts to distort his image and fabricate baseless situations.

This is not the first time the "rebellious billionaire" has clashed with the "controversial media figure," but this particular clash gained significant momentum as it struck a sensitive chord among the Egyptian public amid current economic challenges. While Sawiris sees himself as a voice of "realism and logic," Moussa clings to his rhetoric, which he describes as "purely national."

In Egypt, the "trend" turned into a discussion arena among the public, with some supporting Sawiris's logic in elevating the value of the individual, while others defended Moussa's denial of the statements, leaving this "digital quarrel" as a new chapter in the ongoing clashes between the two men.