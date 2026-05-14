شهدت منصة «إكس» جولة جديدة من السجال الساخن، بطلاها رجل الأعمال المهندس نجيب ساويرس والإعلامي أحمد موسى، في مواجهة لم تخلُ من الحدة، كشفت تبايناً حاداً في الرؤى حول ترتيب الأولويات بين «بقاء الدولة» و«معيشة المواطن».

.. «ومصر هتعيش إزاي من غيرنا؟»

بدأ الفتيل بمنشور نقله أحد المتابعين لساويرس، تضمن تصريحاً منسوباً لأحمد موسى يقول فيه: «مش مهم ناكل ولا نشرب المهم مصر تعيش». ولم يفوت ساويرس الفرصة، ليرد بكلمات قليلة لكنها «نارية» أصابت الهدف بدقة، متسائلاً: «ومصر هتعيش إزاي من غيرنا؟»، في إشارة واضحة إلى أن قوة الدولة تُستمد من قوة وحياة مواطنيها.

لكن الرد لم يمر مرور الكرام، إذ سارع الإعلامي أحمد موسى بنفي التصريح جملة وتفصيلاً، موجهاً هجوماً حاداً لساويرس ومروجي المنشور. وكتب موسى بلهجة شديدة: «كاذبون مدلسون.. لم أقل هذا الكلام التافه يا نجيب بيه»، معتبراً أن هناك محاولات ممنهجة لتشويه صورته واختلاق مواقف لا أساس لها من الصحة.

وليست هذه المرة الأولى التي يصطدم فيها «الملياردير المشاغب» مع «الإعلامي المثير للجدل»، لكن هذا الصدام تحديداً اكتسب زخماً واسعاً لأنه لمس وتراً حساساً لدى الشارع المصري في ظل التحديات الاقتصادية الراهنة. وبينما يرى ساويرس نفسه صوتاً «للواقعية والمنطق»، يتمسك موسى بخطابه الذي يصفه بـ«الوطني الخالص».

وفي مصر، تحول «التريند» إلى ساحة للنقاش بين الجمهور، بين من أيد منطق ساويرس في إعلاء قيمة الإنسان، وبين من دافع عن نفي موسى للتصريحات، ليبقى هذا «الشجار الرقمي» فصلاً جديداً في سلسلة الصدامات المستمرة بين الرجلين.