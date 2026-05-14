شهدت منصة «إكس» جولة جديدة من السجال الساخن، بطلاها رجل الأعمال المهندس نجيب ساويرس والإعلامي أحمد موسى، في مواجهة لم تخلُ من الحدة، كشفت تبايناً حاداً في الرؤى حول ترتيب الأولويات بين «بقاء الدولة» و«معيشة المواطن».
.. «ومصر هتعيش إزاي من غيرنا؟»
بدأ الفتيل بمنشور نقله أحد المتابعين لساويرس، تضمن تصريحاً منسوباً لأحمد موسى يقول فيه: «مش مهم ناكل ولا نشرب المهم مصر تعيش». ولم يفوت ساويرس الفرصة، ليرد بكلمات قليلة لكنها «نارية» أصابت الهدف بدقة، متسائلاً: «ومصر هتعيش إزاي من غيرنا؟»، في إشارة واضحة إلى أن قوة الدولة تُستمد من قوة وحياة مواطنيها.
لكن الرد لم يمر مرور الكرام، إذ سارع الإعلامي أحمد موسى بنفي التصريح جملة وتفصيلاً، موجهاً هجوماً حاداً لساويرس ومروجي المنشور. وكتب موسى بلهجة شديدة: «كاذبون مدلسون.. لم أقل هذا الكلام التافه يا نجيب بيه»، معتبراً أن هناك محاولات ممنهجة لتشويه صورته واختلاق مواقف لا أساس لها من الصحة.
وليست هذه المرة الأولى التي يصطدم فيها «الملياردير المشاغب» مع «الإعلامي المثير للجدل»، لكن هذا الصدام تحديداً اكتسب زخماً واسعاً لأنه لمس وتراً حساساً لدى الشارع المصري في ظل التحديات الاقتصادية الراهنة. وبينما يرى ساويرس نفسه صوتاً «للواقعية والمنطق»، يتمسك موسى بخطابه الذي يصفه بـ«الوطني الخالص».
وفي مصر، تحول «التريند» إلى ساحة للنقاش بين الجمهور، بين من أيد منطق ساويرس في إعلاء قيمة الإنسان، وبين من دافع عن نفي موسى للتصريحات، ليبقى هذا «الشجار الرقمي» فصلاً جديداً في سلسلة الصدامات المستمرة بين الرجلين.
The "X" platform witnessed a new round of heated debate, featuring businessman engineer Naguib Sawiris and media figure Ahmed Moussa, in a confrontation that was not without intensity, revealing a sharp divergence in views regarding the prioritization between "the survival of the state" and "the livelihood of the citizen."
.. "And how will Egypt live without us?"
The spark was ignited by a post shared by one of Sawiris's followers, which included a statement attributed to Ahmed Moussa saying: "It doesn't matter if we eat or drink, what matters is that Egypt survives." Sawiris seized the opportunity to respond with few but "fiery" words that hit the target accurately, asking: "And how will Egypt live without us?" in a clear indication that the strength of the state is derived from the strength and life of its citizens.
However, the response did not go unnoticed, as media figure Ahmed Moussa quickly denied the statement in its entirety, launching a sharp attack on Sawiris and the promoters of the post. Moussa wrote in a strong tone: "Liars and deceivers.. I did not say this trivial talk, Mr. Naguib," considering that there are systematic attempts to distort his image and fabricate baseless situations.
This is not the first time the "rebellious billionaire" has clashed with the "controversial media figure," but this particular clash gained significant momentum as it struck a sensitive chord among the Egyptian public amid current economic challenges. While Sawiris sees himself as a voice of "realism and logic," Moussa clings to his rhetoric, which he describes as "purely national."
In Egypt, the "trend" turned into a discussion arena among the public, with some supporting Sawiris's logic in elevating the value of the individual, while others defended Moussa's denial of the statements, leaving this "digital quarrel" as a new chapter in the ongoing clashes between the two men.