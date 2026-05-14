The Yemeni government and the Houthis signed an agreement today (Thursday) to release 1,750 detainees from both sides, according to the legitimate government.



The Yemeni News Agency (Saba) reported a statement from the government delegation saying that the agreement resulted from the negotiation process that began in the Omani capital Muscat on December 11, 2025, based on the principle of "all for all." This process included a month-long round of indirect negotiations in the Saudi capital Riyadh, during which technical and procedural frameworks for exchanging lists and enhancing the path of understanding were established. The statement pointed to the complexities and obstacles that accompanied the round of direct consultations hosted by the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, which lasted for 90 continuous days, from February 5 to May 6, 2026.



The statement noted that the government delegation assumed its responsibilities during various stages of the negotiations with a high national and humanitarian spirit, driven by a commitment to the success of this process and the return of the detainees to their families.



It indicated that the efforts culminated in the signing of the lists and the implementation mechanism, in a step described as a real transformation and a tangible breakthrough in this complex humanitarian file, clarifying that this achievement came with direct support and follow-up from the President of the Presidential Leadership Council, Dr. Rashad Al-Alimi, and the members of the council and the government.



The statement praised the significant role played by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its ongoing interest in this important humanitarian file, also appreciating the efforts of Jordan, both leadership and people, for the facilities and logistical and diplomatic support it provided, which contributed to the success of the consultations.



Regarding the fate of the leader of the Islah Party covered by UN Security Council Resolution 2216, the agency mentioned that the agreement stipulated the formation of a committee from both sides, with the participation of his family, to go to Sana'a to verify his fate and take the necessary measures, in the presence of the International Committee of the Red Cross as a neutral mediator, before implementing the release of the detainees.



The agreement also stipulated conducting reciprocal visits to prisons and detention places in the second phase after the release of the detainees.



Leaked Houthi information had mentioned that Mohammed Qahtan was killed in 2015, which Qahtan's family denied in a statement, confirming that they had been sending him food through Yemeni leader Abdulqader Hilal in 2016, and he reassured them that he was alive and in good health.



Informed sources mentioned that the agreement provides for the exchange of 640 detainees and abductees of the legitimacy held by the Houthis, in exchange for 1,088 Houthi detainees held by the legitimacy.