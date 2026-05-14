وقعت الحكومة اليمنية والحوثيون، اليوم (الخميس)، على اتفاق يقضي بالإفراج عن 1728محتجزاً من الطرفين، بحسب ما أعلنت الحكومة الشرعية.


ونقلت وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ)، عن بيان للوفد الحكومي قوله، إن الاتفاق جاء نتاجاً للمسار التفاوضي الذي انطلق من العاصمة العُمانية مسقط في 11 ديسمبر 2025م، وفق قاعدة «الكل مقابل الكل»، وتخللته جولة من التفاوض غير المباشرة في العاصمة السعودية الرياض استمرت شهراً كاملاً، جرى خلالها إرساء أطر تقنية وإجرائية لتبادل الكشوفات وتعزيز مسار التفاهم، مشيراً إلى التعقيدات والعقبات التي رافقت جولة المشاورات المباشرة التي احتضنتها المملكة الأردنية الهاشمية، واستمرت 90 يوماً متواصلة، من 5 فبراير وحتى 6 مايو 2026م.


ولفت البيان إلى أن الوفد الحكومي اضطلع بمسؤولياته خلال مختلف مراحل التفاوض بروح وطنية وإنسانية عالية، انطلاقاً من الحرص على إنجاح هذا المسار وإعادة المحتجزين إلى أسرهم.


وأشار إلى أن الجهود تُوّجت بالتوقيع على الكشوفات وآلية التنفيذ، في خطوة وصفها بأنها تمثل تحولاً حقيقياً وانفراجاً ملموساً في هذا الملف الإنساني الشائك، مبيناً أن هذا الإنجاز جاء بدعم ومتابعة مباشرة من رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي الدكتور رشاد العليمي وأعضاء المجلس والحكومة.


وأشاد البيان بالدور الكبير الذي اضطلعت به المملكة العربية السعودية واهتمامها المتواصل بالملف الإنساني المهم، مثمناًَ كذلك جهود الأردن قيادةً وشعباً، لما قدمته من تسهيلات ودعم لوجستي ودبلوماسي أسهم في إنجاح المشاورات.


وفيما يتعلق بمصير القيادي في حزب الإصلاح المشمول بقرار مجلس الأمن الدولي 2216، ذكرت الوكالة أن الاتفاق نص على تشكيل لجنة من الطرفين، بمشاركة أسرته، للتوجه إلى صنعاء والتحقق من مصيره واتخاذ الإجراءات اللازمة، بحضور اللجنة الدولية للصليب الأحمر كوسيط محايد، وذلك قبل تنفيذ عملية إطلاق سراح المحتجزين.


كما نص الاتفاق على القيام بالزيارات المتبادلة للسجون وأماكن الاحتجاز في المرحلة الثانية بعد تنفيذ عملية إطلاق سراح المحتجزين.


وكانت تسريبات حوثية ذكرت أن محمد قحطان قتل في عام 2015، وهو ما نفته أسرة قحطان في بيان وأكدت أنها كانت ترسل له الطعام عبر القيادي اليمني عبدالقادر هلال عام 2016، وكان يطمئنها أنه على قيد الحياة وبصحة طيبة.


وذكرت مصادر مطلعة أن الاتفاق يقضي بتبادل 640 من أسرى ومختطفي الشرعية لدى الحوثيين، مقابل 1088 من أسرى الحوثيين لدى الشرعية.