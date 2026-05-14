أصدرت مجلة تايم العالمية بالشراكة مع ستاتيستا قائمتها لأكثر 500 شركة تأثيراً في العالم لعام 2026، إذ احتلت «دلّه الصحية» مرتبة متقدمة ضمن القائمة التي ضمت شركات مدرجة من أكثر من 40 دولة حول العالم وتعمل في 17 قطاعاً مختلفاً.

ويعتمد التصنيف على إطار علمي يقيس الأثر الحقيقي للشركات التي تفوق إيراداتها السنوية 250 مليون دولار على الإنسان والمجتمع والبيئة والمعرفة، بعيداً عن الاعتمادات التقليدية المبنية على تقارير الشركات أو تصنيفات الاستدامة فقط، ويأخذ بعين الاعتبار القيمة الناتجة عن المعرفة وجودة الحياة والأثر الصحي طويل المدى، إلى جانب الكفاءة في استخدام الموارد والاستدامة المؤسسية.

ويؤكد هذا الإنجاز المكانة المتقدمة التي تحظى بها «دلّه الصحية» في قطاع الرعاية الصحية، من خلال تقديم خدمات طبية متكاملة وفق أعلى معايير الجودة وسلامة المرضى، إلى جانب دورها في تعزيز جودة الحياة والرعاية المستدامة في المملكة.

ويأتي هذا التصنيف ليبني على إنجازات «دلّه الصحية» المتتالية، إذ كانت قد صنفت أخيراً، في مقدمة شركات الرعاية الصحية على مستوى منطقة الخليج وذلك في قائمة مجلة تايم لأسرع الشركات الخليجية نمواً.

يذكر بأن «دلّه الصحية» تستقبل أكثر من 3.8 مليون زيارة من المراجعين سنوياً عبر شبكة واسعة من المستشفيات والعيادات التخصصية، إضافة إلى خدمات الرعاية المنزلية. وبالاعتماد على فريق متمرس ونخبة من الأطباء المتخصصين، تعمل «دلّه الصحية» وفقاً لأعلى معايير الجودة وسلامة المرضى، وتحرص على القيم الإنسانية والمهنية التي جعلتها المرجع الأول للرعاية الصحية الموثوقة في المملكة.