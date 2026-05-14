TIME magazine, in partnership with Statista, has released its list of the 500 most influential companies in the world for 2026, with "Dallah Healthcare" ranking prominently among the companies listed from over 40 countries worldwide and operating in 17 different sectors.

The ranking is based on a scientific framework that measures the real impact of companies with annual revenues exceeding $250 million on people, society, the environment, and knowledge, moving beyond traditional assessments based solely on corporate reports or sustainability rankings. It takes into account the value generated from knowledge, quality of life, long-term health impact, as well as efficiency in resource use and institutional sustainability.

This achievement underscores the advanced position that "Dallah Healthcare" holds in the healthcare sector by providing comprehensive medical services according to the highest standards of quality and patient safety, along with its role in enhancing quality of life and sustainable care in the Kingdom.

This ranking builds on the successive achievements of "Dallah Healthcare," which was recently ranked among the top healthcare companies in the Gulf region in TIME magazine's list of the fastest-growing Gulf companies.

It is noteworthy that "Dallah Healthcare" receives over 3.8 million visits from patients annually through a wide network of hospitals and specialized clinics, in addition to home care services. Relying on an experienced team and a select group of specialized doctors, "Dallah Healthcare" operates according to the highest standards of quality and patient safety, and is committed to the human and professional values that have made it the primary reference for trusted healthcare in the Kingdom.