أصدرت مجلة تايم العالمية بالشراكة مع ستاتيستا قائمتها لأكثر 500 شركة تأثيراً في العالم لعام 2026، إذ احتلت «دلّه الصحية» مرتبة متقدمة ضمن القائمة التي ضمت شركات مدرجة من أكثر من 40 دولة حول العالم وتعمل في 17 قطاعاً مختلفاً.
ويعتمد التصنيف على إطار علمي يقيس الأثر الحقيقي للشركات التي تفوق إيراداتها السنوية 250 مليون دولار على الإنسان والمجتمع والبيئة والمعرفة، بعيداً عن الاعتمادات التقليدية المبنية على تقارير الشركات أو تصنيفات الاستدامة فقط، ويأخذ بعين الاعتبار القيمة الناتجة عن المعرفة وجودة الحياة والأثر الصحي طويل المدى، إلى جانب الكفاءة في استخدام الموارد والاستدامة المؤسسية.
ويؤكد هذا الإنجاز المكانة المتقدمة التي تحظى بها «دلّه الصحية» في قطاع الرعاية الصحية، من خلال تقديم خدمات طبية متكاملة وفق أعلى معايير الجودة وسلامة المرضى، إلى جانب دورها في تعزيز جودة الحياة والرعاية المستدامة في المملكة.
ويأتي هذا التصنيف ليبني على إنجازات «دلّه الصحية» المتتالية، إذ كانت قد صنفت أخيراً، في مقدمة شركات الرعاية الصحية على مستوى منطقة الخليج وذلك في قائمة مجلة تايم لأسرع الشركات الخليجية نمواً.
يذكر بأن «دلّه الصحية» تستقبل أكثر من 3.8 مليون زيارة من المراجعين سنوياً عبر شبكة واسعة من المستشفيات والعيادات التخصصية، إضافة إلى خدمات الرعاية المنزلية. وبالاعتماد على فريق متمرس ونخبة من الأطباء المتخصصين، تعمل «دلّه الصحية» وفقاً لأعلى معايير الجودة وسلامة المرضى، وتحرص على القيم الإنسانية والمهنية التي جعلتها المرجع الأول للرعاية الصحية الموثوقة في المملكة.
TIME magazine, in partnership with Statista, has released its list of the 500 most influential companies in the world for 2026, with "Dallah Healthcare" ranking prominently among the companies listed from over 40 countries worldwide and operating in 17 different sectors.
The ranking is based on a scientific framework that measures the real impact of companies with annual revenues exceeding $250 million on people, society, the environment, and knowledge, moving beyond traditional assessments based solely on corporate reports or sustainability rankings. It takes into account the value generated from knowledge, quality of life, long-term health impact, as well as efficiency in resource use and institutional sustainability.
This achievement underscores the advanced position that "Dallah Healthcare" holds in the healthcare sector by providing comprehensive medical services according to the highest standards of quality and patient safety, along with its role in enhancing quality of life and sustainable care in the Kingdom.
This ranking builds on the successive achievements of "Dallah Healthcare," which was recently ranked among the top healthcare companies in the Gulf region in TIME magazine's list of the fastest-growing Gulf companies.
It is noteworthy that "Dallah Healthcare" receives over 3.8 million visits from patients annually through a wide network of hospitals and specialized clinics, in addition to home care services. Relying on an experienced team and a select group of specialized doctors, "Dallah Healthcare" operates according to the highest standards of quality and patient safety, and is committed to the human and professional values that have made it the primary reference for trusted healthcare in the Kingdom.