احتفت شركة «نستله العربية السعودية»، بالتعاون مع فرع وزارة الموارد البشرية والتنمية الاجتماعية بمنطقة مكة المكرمة، بتخريج الدفعة الثانية من برنامج «أكاديمية نستله»، وذلك بعد إتمام 15 طالباً وطالبة، في خطوة تعكس التزام الشركة العميق بتمكين الكوادر الوطنية والاستثمار في رأس المال البشري السعودي، وتعزيز دورها كشريك فاعل في تحقيق مستهدفات التنمية الوطنية.

يهدف البرنامج التدريبي إلى تطوير مهاراتهم ورفع جاهزيتهم لدخول سوق العمل، وقد أُقيم خلال الفترة من 3 إلى 14 مايو 2026م، وتضمن تدريباً نظرياً وتطبيقات عملية، إلى جانب توفير أجهزة حاسب آلي للمتدربين، وتنظيم زيارات ميدانية أتاحت للمشاركين الاطلاع على بيئات العمل ومتطلباتها، مما منحهم تجربة أقرب إلى الواقع المهني.

كما ركّز البرنامج على تعريف المشاركين بفرص العمل في مجالات التصنيع المحلي، وسلاسل الإمداد، وإدارة المستودعات الحديثة، بما يعزز فهمهم للدور الحيوي الذي تلعبه هذه القطاعات في دعم الأمن الغذائي واستدامة سلاسل التوريد داخل المملكة.

وتخلل البرنامج مشاركة توعوية مقدمة من صندوق تنمية الموارد البشرية «هدف» حول الإرشاد المهني، من خلال دورة شاملة للتأهيل والتمكين الوظيفي، بهدف تعزيز وعي المشاركين بالمسارات المهنية ومتطلبات سوق العمل وآليات التطور الوظيفي.

كما ساهمت هذه الجهود في تمكين الشباب السعودي من اتخاذ قرارات مهنية مدروسة، وبناء مسارات وظيفية مستدامة تتماشى مع احتياجات الاقتصاد الوطني المتنامي.

ويأتي البرنامج ضمن جهود «نستله العربية السعودية» لدعم الشباب وتنمية مهاراتهم عبر مبادرات عملية تُسهم في تعزيز المعرفة وبناء الثقة وتطوير الجاهزية المهنية، بما يتماشى مع مستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030 في تنمية القدرات الوطنية وتمكين الشباب.

ويعكس هذا البرنامج التزام «نستله» كشركة عالمية ومعايير دولية رائدة، بدعم المحتوى المحلي وتعزيز توطين الوظائف، من خلال الاستثمار في الكفاءات الوطنية، وخلق فرص نوعية للشباب السعودي في مختلف مجالات العمل، لا سيما في التصنيع المحلي وإدارة سلاسل الإمداد والخدمات اللوجستية.

وقال الرئيس التنفيذي لشركة نستله العربية السعودية روبير الحلو: «سعداء بتخريج الدفعة العاشرة من برنامج أكاديمية نستله وبما أظهره المشاركون من التزام وتفاعل خلال فترة التدريب. نؤمن في نستله بأن تمكين الشباب يبدأ من منحهم تجربة عملية قريبة من سوق العمل تساعدهم على تطوير مهاراتهم، وتفتح أمامهم فرصاً أوسع للتعلّم والتأهيل، بالشراكة مع الجهات الوطنية ذات العلاقة».

وأضاف: «نحرص في نستله العربية السعودية على أن نكون جزءاً من منظومة التنمية الوطنية، من خلال تمكين المواهب المحلية، ودعم التصنيع داخل المملكة، وتطوير الكفاءات في مجالات حيوية مثل سلاسل الإمداد، بما يعزز من تنافسية الاقتصاد الوطني واستدامته».

وأكدت «أكاديمية نستله» التزامها بدعم البرامج التي تسهم في تنمية القدرات الوطنية وتطوير مهارات الشباب وتعزيز جاهزيتهم العملية، عبر شراكات فاعلة تخدم المجتمع وسوق العمل. كما تجدد التزامها بدورها كشريك موثوق في تحقيق أولويات المملكة، من خلال نقل المعرفة العالمية وتطبيق أفضل الممارسات الدولية محلياً، بما يسهم في بناء اقتصاد مزدهر قائم على الكفاءات الوطنية والابتكار والاستدامة.