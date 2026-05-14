Nestlé Saudi Arabia, in collaboration with the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development branch in the Makkah region, celebrated the graduation of the second batch of the "Nestlé Academy" program, after 15 male and female students completed the program. This step reflects the company's deep commitment to empowering national talents and investing in Saudi human capital, enhancing its role as an active partner in achieving national development goals.

The training program aims to develop their skills and increase their readiness to enter the labor market. It was held from May 3 to May 14, 2026, and included theoretical training and practical applications, in addition to providing computers for the trainees and organizing field visits that allowed participants to learn about work environments and their requirements, giving them an experience closer to professional reality.

The program also focused on introducing participants to job opportunities in local manufacturing, supply chains, and modern warehouse management, enhancing their understanding of the vital role these sectors play in supporting food security and the sustainability of supply chains within the Kingdom.

The program included an awareness session presented by the Human Resources Development Fund "Hadaf" on career guidance, through a comprehensive course for qualification and job empowerment, aimed at enhancing participants' awareness of career paths, labor market requirements, and mechanisms for career development.

These efforts have also contributed to enabling Saudi youth to make informed career decisions and build sustainable career paths that align with the needs of the growing national economy.

The program is part of Nestlé Saudi Arabia's efforts to support youth and develop their skills through practical initiatives that contribute to enhancing knowledge, building confidence, and developing professional readiness, in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 in developing national capabilities and empowering youth.

This program reflects Nestlé's commitment as a global company and leading international standards to support local content and enhance job localization by investing in national talents and creating quality opportunities for Saudi youth in various fields of work, especially in local manufacturing, supply chain management, and logistics services.

The CEO of Nestlé Saudi Arabia, Robert Halou, stated: "We are pleased to graduate the tenth batch of the Nestlé Academy program and the commitment and engagement shown by the participants during the training period. At Nestlé, we believe that empowering youth starts with providing them with practical experiences close to the labor market that help them develop their skills and open wider opportunities for learning and qualification, in partnership with relevant national entities."

He added: "We at Nestlé Saudi Arabia are keen to be part of the national development system by empowering local talents, supporting manufacturing within the Kingdom, and developing competencies in vital areas such as supply chains, which enhances the competitiveness and sustainability of the national economy."

The "Nestlé Academy" affirmed its commitment to supporting programs that contribute to developing national capabilities, enhancing youth skills, and increasing their practical readiness through effective partnerships that serve the community and the labor market. It also renews its commitment to its role as a trusted partner in achieving the Kingdom's priorities by transferring global knowledge and applying best international practices locally, contributing to building a prosperous economy based on national competencies, innovation, and sustainability.