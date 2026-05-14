احتفت شركة «نستله العربية السعودية»، بالتعاون مع فرع وزارة الموارد البشرية والتنمية الاجتماعية بمنطقة مكة المكرمة، بتخريج الدفعة الثانية من برنامج «أكاديمية نستله»، وذلك بعد إتمام 15 طالباً وطالبة، في خطوة تعكس التزام الشركة العميق بتمكين الكوادر الوطنية والاستثمار في رأس المال البشري السعودي، وتعزيز دورها كشريك فاعل في تحقيق مستهدفات التنمية الوطنية.
يهدف البرنامج التدريبي إلى تطوير مهاراتهم ورفع جاهزيتهم لدخول سوق العمل، وقد أُقيم خلال الفترة من 3 إلى 14 مايو 2026م، وتضمن تدريباً نظرياً وتطبيقات عملية، إلى جانب توفير أجهزة حاسب آلي للمتدربين، وتنظيم زيارات ميدانية أتاحت للمشاركين الاطلاع على بيئات العمل ومتطلباتها، مما منحهم تجربة أقرب إلى الواقع المهني.
كما ركّز البرنامج على تعريف المشاركين بفرص العمل في مجالات التصنيع المحلي، وسلاسل الإمداد، وإدارة المستودعات الحديثة، بما يعزز فهمهم للدور الحيوي الذي تلعبه هذه القطاعات في دعم الأمن الغذائي واستدامة سلاسل التوريد داخل المملكة.
وتخلل البرنامج مشاركة توعوية مقدمة من صندوق تنمية الموارد البشرية «هدف» حول الإرشاد المهني، من خلال دورة شاملة للتأهيل والتمكين الوظيفي، بهدف تعزيز وعي المشاركين بالمسارات المهنية ومتطلبات سوق العمل وآليات التطور الوظيفي.
كما ساهمت هذه الجهود في تمكين الشباب السعودي من اتخاذ قرارات مهنية مدروسة، وبناء مسارات وظيفية مستدامة تتماشى مع احتياجات الاقتصاد الوطني المتنامي.
ويأتي البرنامج ضمن جهود «نستله العربية السعودية» لدعم الشباب وتنمية مهاراتهم عبر مبادرات عملية تُسهم في تعزيز المعرفة وبناء الثقة وتطوير الجاهزية المهنية، بما يتماشى مع مستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030 في تنمية القدرات الوطنية وتمكين الشباب.
ويعكس هذا البرنامج التزام «نستله» كشركة عالمية ومعايير دولية رائدة، بدعم المحتوى المحلي وتعزيز توطين الوظائف، من خلال الاستثمار في الكفاءات الوطنية، وخلق فرص نوعية للشباب السعودي في مختلف مجالات العمل، لا سيما في التصنيع المحلي وإدارة سلاسل الإمداد والخدمات اللوجستية.
وقال الرئيس التنفيذي لشركة نستله العربية السعودية روبير الحلو: «سعداء بتخريج الدفعة العاشرة من برنامج أكاديمية نستله وبما أظهره المشاركون من التزام وتفاعل خلال فترة التدريب. نؤمن في نستله بأن تمكين الشباب يبدأ من منحهم تجربة عملية قريبة من سوق العمل تساعدهم على تطوير مهاراتهم، وتفتح أمامهم فرصاً أوسع للتعلّم والتأهيل، بالشراكة مع الجهات الوطنية ذات العلاقة».
وأضاف: «نحرص في نستله العربية السعودية على أن نكون جزءاً من منظومة التنمية الوطنية، من خلال تمكين المواهب المحلية، ودعم التصنيع داخل المملكة، وتطوير الكفاءات في مجالات حيوية مثل سلاسل الإمداد، بما يعزز من تنافسية الاقتصاد الوطني واستدامته».
وأكدت «أكاديمية نستله» التزامها بدعم البرامج التي تسهم في تنمية القدرات الوطنية وتطوير مهارات الشباب وتعزيز جاهزيتهم العملية، عبر شراكات فاعلة تخدم المجتمع وسوق العمل. كما تجدد التزامها بدورها كشريك موثوق في تحقيق أولويات المملكة، من خلال نقل المعرفة العالمية وتطبيق أفضل الممارسات الدولية محلياً، بما يسهم في بناء اقتصاد مزدهر قائم على الكفاءات الوطنية والابتكار والاستدامة.
Nestlé Saudi Arabia, in collaboration with the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development branch in the Makkah region, celebrated the graduation of the second batch of the "Nestlé Academy" program, after 15 male and female students completed the program. This step reflects the company's deep commitment to empowering national talents and investing in Saudi human capital, enhancing its role as an active partner in achieving national development goals.
The training program aims to develop their skills and increase their readiness to enter the labor market. It was held from May 3 to May 14, 2026, and included theoretical training and practical applications, in addition to providing computers for the trainees and organizing field visits that allowed participants to learn about work environments and their requirements, giving them an experience closer to professional reality.
The program also focused on introducing participants to job opportunities in local manufacturing, supply chains, and modern warehouse management, enhancing their understanding of the vital role these sectors play in supporting food security and the sustainability of supply chains within the Kingdom.
The program included an awareness session presented by the Human Resources Development Fund "Hadaf" on career guidance, through a comprehensive course for qualification and job empowerment, aimed at enhancing participants' awareness of career paths, labor market requirements, and mechanisms for career development.
These efforts have also contributed to enabling Saudi youth to make informed career decisions and build sustainable career paths that align with the needs of the growing national economy.
The program is part of Nestlé Saudi Arabia's efforts to support youth and develop their skills through practical initiatives that contribute to enhancing knowledge, building confidence, and developing professional readiness, in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 in developing national capabilities and empowering youth.
This program reflects Nestlé's commitment as a global company and leading international standards to support local content and enhance job localization by investing in national talents and creating quality opportunities for Saudi youth in various fields of work, especially in local manufacturing, supply chain management, and logistics services.
The CEO of Nestlé Saudi Arabia, Robert Halou, stated: "We are pleased to graduate the tenth batch of the Nestlé Academy program and the commitment and engagement shown by the participants during the training period. At Nestlé, we believe that empowering youth starts with providing them with practical experiences close to the labor market that help them develop their skills and open wider opportunities for learning and qualification, in partnership with relevant national entities."
He added: "We at Nestlé Saudi Arabia are keen to be part of the national development system by empowering local talents, supporting manufacturing within the Kingdom, and developing competencies in vital areas such as supply chains, which enhances the competitiveness and sustainability of the national economy."
The "Nestlé Academy" affirmed its commitment to supporting programs that contribute to developing national capabilities, enhancing youth skills, and increasing their practical readiness through effective partnerships that serve the community and the labor market. It also renews its commitment to its role as a trusted partner in achieving the Kingdom's priorities by transferring global knowledge and applying best international practices locally, contributing to building a prosperous economy based on national competencies, innovation, and sustainability.