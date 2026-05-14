In a time when days rush by and values fade, there are men who leave us from time to time, reminding us that the true construction of a person and a place is not solely made by positions, but by values, silent work, and dedication. So what can I say, and how can I write about that loss that struck us last Sunday when the news broke, and our hearts were grieved by the loss of my great uncle and dear father.. I write with our grieving hearts weighed down by the pain of his loss, which will carry within us a sincere prayer as vast as his great impact made by his strides toward goodness. The village of the building in Al-Ardiyat province bid farewell to one of the dignitaries of the Al-Aryan tribe, my uncle and father (Hussein bin Abdulrahman Al-Aryani). The place was enveloped in sadness, and faces were adorned with silent tears. I found myself before that scene, sharing my village's sorrow and its sons' hot tears for our father who passed away, leaving us with a life experience where the mosque was the school, and the good memory and noble morals were the most prominent titles... The good man of the village departed, leaving behind a legacy of noble stances, a good reputation, and an unforgettable impact in the hearts of those who knew him.



He left this world, may God have mercy on him, after nearly a century filled with giving, responsibility, and loyalty.



He departed, may God have mercy on him, in body, but his legacy and character remain, and his values are present in his children who carry his moral and human heritage and embody the continuation of his presence in life.



May God have mercy on him, grant him a spacious paradise, and place what he offered in the balance of his good deeds. May He grant solace to his family and loved ones (and I am the first of them) and to all who knew this man who lived quietly, departed with dignity, and left behind an unforgettable history of giving.