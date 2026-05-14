في زمن تتسارع فيه الأيام وتبهت فيه القيم يرحل بين حين وآخر رجال يذكروننا بأن البناء الحقيقي للإنسان والمكان لا تصنعه المناصب وحدها بل تصنعه القيم والعمل الصامت والإخلاص، فماذا عساي أن أقول، وكيف لي أن أكتب عن ذلك الفقد الذي داهمنا يوم الأحد الماضي حين ضجَّ الخبر، ورُزئت قلوبنا، بفقد خالي العظيم ووالدي العزيز.. أكتب وقلوبنا الثكلى المثقلة بوجع فقده، التي ستحمله في أعماقنا دعاءً صادقًا بحجم أثره العظيم الذي صنعته خُطاه الوثّابة للخير، حيث ودعت قرية المبنى بمحافظة العرضيات أحد وجهاء قبيلة بالعريان خالي ووالدي (حسين بن عبدالرحمن العرياني)، فلفّ المكان الحزن والتحفت الوجوه دموعا صامتة ووجدت نفسي أمام ذاك المنظر أشاطر قريتي حزنها وأبناءه دموعهم الساخنة على أبينا الذي مات تاركاً لنا تجربة حياة المسجد فيها هو المدرسة وطيب الذكرى وسمو الأخلاق هما العنوان الأبرز... رحل طيب القرية تاركاً إرثاً من المواقف النبيلة، والسيرة الطيبة، والذكر الحسن، وأثراً لا يُنسى في نفوس من عرفوه.


غادر رحمه الله الدنيا بعد عمر قارب المئة عام حافلة بالعطاء والمسؤولية والوفاء.


لقد رحل رحمه الله جسداً وبقي أثراً وسيرة وبقيت قيمه حاضرة في أبنائه الذين يحملون إرثه الأخلاقي والإنساني ويجسدون امتداد حضوره في الحياة.


رحمه الله وأسكنه فسيح جناته وجعل ما قدمه في ميزان حسناته وأحسن عزاء أهله ومحبيه (وأنا أولهم) وكل من عرف هذا الرجل الذي عاش بصمت ورحل بوقار وترك وراءه تاريخاً من العطاء لا ينسى.