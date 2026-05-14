في الوقت الذي تخوض فيه أوكرانيا معاركها الميدانية، انفجرت في العاصمة كييف معركة من نوع آخر، بطلتها أولينا زيلينسكا زوجة الرئيس الأوكراني، بعد تسريبات أمنية تتحدث عن «ترتيبات سرية» وقصور فاخرة تُبنى خلف الكواليس.

مجمع «ديناستيا» والتعويض الفاخر

الرواية التي فجرتها مصادر استخباراتية ونقلتها وكالات الأنباء، تتحدث عن قصر فخم داخل مجمع «ديناستيا» النخبوي في منطقة «كوزين» الراقية. المثير للدهشة هو ما قيل عن أن القصر ليس مجرد إقامة رئاسية، بل هو «تعويض مالي فاخر» قُدم لزوجة الرئيس كجزء من تسوية سرية تسبق انفصالاً محتملاً بين الزوجين.

لم تتوقف العاصفة عند حدود الحياة الشخصية، بل امتدت لتكشف عن ملف فساد مالي «ثقيل» طال أندريه يرماك مدير مكتب الرئيس الأوكراني. وتحدثت تقارير عن تورط شبكات مالية في تدوير مبالغ تتجاوز 460 مليون غريفنا لتمويل هذه المشاريع العقارية. وزادت التسريبات إثارة بظهور اسم «فوفا» كمالك غير مباشر، وهو الاسم الذي يُشاع أنه اللقب الداخلي للرئيس زيلينسكي نفسه.

صمت رسمي وتحقيقات جارية

بينما يلتزم القصر الرئاسي الأوكراني الصمت المطبق حيال هذه الادعاءات، أشار المكتب الوطني لمكافحة الفساد (NABU) إلى وجود تحقيقات حول تسريبات صوتية مرتبطة بقطاع الطاقة، قد تكون الخيط الذي يربط بين أموال الدولة وبناء تلك القصور الفارهة.

ويمكن القول إن مجمع «ديناستيا» تحول من مشروع سكني نخبوي إلى رمز لأزمة قد تعصف بصورة الثنائي الرئاسي. فهل نحن أمام «خيانة مالية» أم «تسوية عاطفية» بطلها قصر فاخر؟ الأيام القادمة وحدها كفيلة بكشف حقيقة ما يحدث خلف جدران المجمع الغامض.