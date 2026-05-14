تحولت لحظة إنسانية لإطعام «حيوانات أليفة» إلى ساحة للعراك والاشتباك بين سيدتين في منطقة أكتوبر بمصر، وانتهت بتدخل عاجل من أجهزة وزارة الداخلية المصرية بعد تداول مقطع فيديو يوثق الواقعة الصادمة.

بدأت القصة حين قامت مالكة محل ملابس بوضع طعام لكلاب الشوارع أمام أحد العقارات، وهو ما أثار غضب جارتها «ربة منزل». وتطور الخلاف سريعاً بعدما اتهمت الأولى جارتها بسكب «مادة كيميائية» على سيارتها وتوجيه وابل من السباب لها، مما دفعها لتوثيق الأضرار وتقديم بلاغ رسمي.

وباستدعاء السيدة المتهمة، أقرت بوضع المادة الكيميائية بالفعل، لكنها بررت ذلك برغبتها في «منع تجمع الكلاب» أمام منزلها لما تسببه من إزعاج، زاعمة أن تناثر المادة على السيارة حدث «دون قصد». ولم يتوقف الأمر عند هذا الحد، بل تبادلت السيدتين الاتهامات بالسب والضرب أمام رجال المباحث.

وأعلنت وزارة الداخلية المصرية اتخاذ كافة الإجراءات القانونية اللازمة حيال الطرفين، وإحالة الواقعة إلى النيابة العامة لمباشرة التحقيقات. وتصدرت الواقعة منصات التواصل الاجتماعي في مصر، حيث انقسم المتابعون بين مدافع عن حقوق الحيوان وبين من يرى أن تجمع الكلاب أمام المنازل يسبب أزمة للسكان.