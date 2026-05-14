A humanitarian moment of feeding "pet animals" turned into a battleground between two women in the October area of Egypt, ending with urgent intervention from the Egyptian Ministry of Interior after a video clip documenting the shocking incident circulated.

The story began when the owner of a clothing store placed food for stray dogs in front of one of the buildings, which angered her neighbor, a "housewife." The dispute quickly escalated when the first accused her neighbor of pouring a "chemical substance" on her car and unleashing a torrent of insults at her, prompting her to document the damages and file an official complaint.

Upon summoning the accused woman, she admitted to using the chemical substance, but justified it by saying she wanted to "prevent the gathering of dogs" in front of her house due to the disturbance they caused, claiming that the spillage on the car happened "unintentionally." The matter did not stop there, as the two women exchanged accusations of insults and physical assault in front of the investigation officers.

The Egyptian Ministry of Interior announced that it would take all necessary legal actions against both parties and referred the incident to the public prosecution to initiate investigations. The incident topped social media platforms in Egypt, with followers divided between those defending animal rights and those who believe that the gathering of dogs in front of homes creates a problem for residents.