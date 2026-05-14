تحولت لحظة إنسانية لإطعام «حيوانات أليفة» إلى ساحة للعراك والاشتباك بين سيدتين في منطقة أكتوبر بمصر، وانتهت بتدخل عاجل من أجهزة وزارة الداخلية المصرية بعد تداول مقطع فيديو يوثق الواقعة الصادمة.
بدأت القصة حين قامت مالكة محل ملابس بوضع طعام لكلاب الشوارع أمام أحد العقارات، وهو ما أثار غضب جارتها «ربة منزل». وتطور الخلاف سريعاً بعدما اتهمت الأولى جارتها بسكب «مادة كيميائية» على سيارتها وتوجيه وابل من السباب لها، مما دفعها لتوثيق الأضرار وتقديم بلاغ رسمي.
وباستدعاء السيدة المتهمة، أقرت بوضع المادة الكيميائية بالفعل، لكنها بررت ذلك برغبتها في «منع تجمع الكلاب» أمام منزلها لما تسببه من إزعاج، زاعمة أن تناثر المادة على السيارة حدث «دون قصد». ولم يتوقف الأمر عند هذا الحد، بل تبادلت السيدتين الاتهامات بالسب والضرب أمام رجال المباحث.
وأعلنت وزارة الداخلية المصرية اتخاذ كافة الإجراءات القانونية اللازمة حيال الطرفين، وإحالة الواقعة إلى النيابة العامة لمباشرة التحقيقات. وتصدرت الواقعة منصات التواصل الاجتماعي في مصر، حيث انقسم المتابعون بين مدافع عن حقوق الحيوان وبين من يرى أن تجمع الكلاب أمام المنازل يسبب أزمة للسكان.
A humanitarian moment of feeding "pet animals" turned into a battleground between two women in the October area of Egypt, ending with urgent intervention from the Egyptian Ministry of Interior after a video clip documenting the shocking incident circulated.
The story began when the owner of a clothing store placed food for stray dogs in front of one of the buildings, which angered her neighbor, a "housewife." The dispute quickly escalated when the first accused her neighbor of pouring a "chemical substance" on her car and unleashing a torrent of insults at her, prompting her to document the damages and file an official complaint.
Upon summoning the accused woman, she admitted to using the chemical substance, but justified it by saying she wanted to "prevent the gathering of dogs" in front of her house due to the disturbance they caused, claiming that the spillage on the car happened "unintentionally." The matter did not stop there, as the two women exchanged accusations of insults and physical assault in front of the investigation officers.
The Egyptian Ministry of Interior announced that it would take all necessary legal actions against both parties and referred the incident to the public prosecution to initiate investigations. The incident topped social media platforms in Egypt, with followers divided between those defending animal rights and those who believe that the gathering of dogs in front of homes creates a problem for residents.