جمال سليمان يكشف تفاصيل لقائه بالرئيس السوري أحمد الشرع

The People's Palace in Damascus witnessed an impressive meeting yesterday, Wednesday, between Syrian President Ahmad al-Shara and Syrian artist Jamal Suleiman, marking the first official appearance of a Syrian president with an artist since he took office at the beginning of 2025.

What happened in their meeting?

For his part, Suleiman shared a photo of his meeting with Syrian President Ahmad al-Shara on his Facebook account, expressing his happiness with the meeting and noting that he discussed several files related to national interests and developmental aspirations aimed at making a significant shift in Syria and improving the lives of citizens.



Discussion on National Issues

Jamal clarified that the meeting provided him with the opportunity to speak as a Syrian citizen about the importance of achieving transitional justice alongside comprehensive national reconciliation, emphasizing that he sensed a genuine interest from the president in these issues.

Wide Public Reaction

Public reactions to the meeting between al-Shara and Jamal Suleiman varied, as followers considered it an indicator of increasing closeness between Syrian artists and official institutions, especially in light of previous similar meetings that brought the president together with several stars of Syrian drama since he assumed office.

Notable Ramadan Presence in 2026

It is worth mentioning that Jamal Suleiman participated in the Ramadan race for the year 2026 through the series "Going to the Well," portraying the character Sultan al-Ghalib in a new dramatic work.

The series brought together a group of the most prominent stars of Syrian and Arab drama, including Carmen Lebbos, Abdul Hakim Qatifan, Nidal Najm, Talal Mardini, Nancy Khouri, and Rowaida Yassin, with the work written by Samer Radwan and directed by Mohamed Lotfy.