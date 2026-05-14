شهد قصر الشعب في دمشق، أمس الأربعاء، لقاءً لافتًا جمع الرئيس السوري أحمد الشرع بالفنان السوري جمال سليمان، في أول ظهور رسمي لرئيس سورية مع فنان منذ تسلمه السلطة بداية عام 2025.

ماذا حدث في اللقاء بينهما؟

ومن جانبه، شارك سليمان صورة من لقائه مع الرئيس السوري أحمد الشرع عبر حسابه على «فيسبوك»، معربًا عن سعادته باللقاء، مشيرًا إلى أنه ناقش معه عددًا من الملفات المتعلقة بالمصالح الوطنية والطموحات التنموية التي تستهدف إحداث نقلة كبيرة في سوريا وتحسين حياة المواطنين.
جمال سليمان يكشف تفاصيل لقائه بالرئيس السوري أحمد الشرع

حديث عن قضايا وطنية

وأوضح جمال أن اللقاء أتاح له فرصة الحديث بصفته مواطنًا سوريًا عن أهمية تحقيق العدالة الانتقالية بالتوازي مع المصالحة الوطنية الشاملة، مؤكدًا أنه لمس اهتمامًا حقيقيًا من الرئيس بهذه القضايا.

تفاعل واسع من الجمهور

وتباينت ردود فعل الجمهور حول لقاء الشرع وجمال سليمان تفاعلًا، حيث اعتبره المتابعون مؤشرًا على تقارب متزايد بين الفنانين السوريين والمؤسسات الرسمية، خصوصا في ظل لقاءات سابقة مماثلة جمعت الرئيس بعدد من نجوم الدراما السورية منذ توليه منصبه.

حضور رمضاني لافت في 2026

يشار إلى أن جمال سليمان خاض السباق الرمضاني لعام 2026 من خلال مسلسل «الخروج إلى البئر»، مجسدًا شخصية سلطان الغالب في عمل درامي جديد.

وجمع المسلسل مجموعة من أبرز نجوم الدراما السورية والعربية، من بينهم كارمن لبس، عبد الحكيم قطيفان، نضال نجم، طلال مارديني، نانسي خوري، وروعة ياسين، والعمل من تأليف سامر رضوان وإخراج محمد لطفي.