جمال سليمان يكشف تفاصيل لقائه بالرئيس السوري أحمد الشرع

شهد قصر الشعب في دمشق، أمس الأربعاء، لقاءً لافتًا جمع الرئيس السوري أحمد الشرع بالفنان السوري جمال سليمان، في أول ظهور رسمي لرئيس سورية مع فنان منذ تسلمه السلطة بداية عام 2025.
ماذا حدث في اللقاء بينهما؟
ومن جانبه، شارك سليمان صورة من لقائه مع الرئيس السوري أحمد الشرع عبر حسابه على «فيسبوك»، معربًا عن سعادته باللقاء، مشيرًا إلى أنه ناقش معه عددًا من الملفات المتعلقة بالمصالح الوطنية والطموحات التنموية التي تستهدف إحداث نقلة كبيرة في سوريا وتحسين حياة المواطنين.
حديث عن قضايا وطنية
وأوضح جمال أن اللقاء أتاح له فرصة الحديث بصفته مواطنًا سوريًا عن أهمية تحقيق العدالة الانتقالية بالتوازي مع المصالحة الوطنية الشاملة، مؤكدًا أنه لمس اهتمامًا حقيقيًا من الرئيس بهذه القضايا.
تفاعل واسع من الجمهور
وتباينت ردود فعل الجمهور حول لقاء الشرع وجمال سليمان تفاعلًا، حيث اعتبره المتابعون مؤشرًا على تقارب متزايد بين الفنانين السوريين والمؤسسات الرسمية، خصوصا في ظل لقاءات سابقة مماثلة جمعت الرئيس بعدد من نجوم الدراما السورية منذ توليه منصبه.
حضور رمضاني لافت في 2026
يشار إلى أن جمال سليمان خاض السباق الرمضاني لعام 2026 من خلال مسلسل «الخروج إلى البئر»، مجسدًا شخصية سلطان الغالب في عمل درامي جديد.
وجمع المسلسل مجموعة من أبرز نجوم الدراما السورية والعربية، من بينهم كارمن لبس، عبد الحكيم قطيفان، نضال نجم، طلال مارديني، نانسي خوري، وروعة ياسين، والعمل من تأليف سامر رضوان وإخراج محمد لطفي.
The People's Palace in Damascus witnessed an impressive meeting yesterday, Wednesday, between Syrian President Ahmad al-Shara and Syrian artist Jamal Suleiman, marking the first official appearance of a Syrian president with an artist since he took office at the beginning of 2025.
What happened in their meeting?
For his part, Suleiman shared a photo of his meeting with Syrian President Ahmad al-Shara on his Facebook account, expressing his happiness with the meeting and noting that he discussed several files related to national interests and developmental aspirations aimed at making a significant shift in Syria and improving the lives of citizens.
Discussion on National Issues
Jamal clarified that the meeting provided him with the opportunity to speak as a Syrian citizen about the importance of achieving transitional justice alongside comprehensive national reconciliation, emphasizing that he sensed a genuine interest from the president in these issues.
Wide Public Reaction
Public reactions to the meeting between al-Shara and Jamal Suleiman varied, as followers considered it an indicator of increasing closeness between Syrian artists and official institutions, especially in light of previous similar meetings that brought the president together with several stars of Syrian drama since he assumed office.
Notable Ramadan Presence in 2026
It is worth mentioning that Jamal Suleiman participated in the Ramadan race for the year 2026 through the series "Going to the Well," portraying the character Sultan al-Ghalib in a new dramatic work.
The series brought together a group of the most prominent stars of Syrian and Arab drama, including Carmen Lebbos, Abdul Hakim Qatifan, Nidal Najm, Talal Mardini, Nancy Khouri, and Rowaida Yassin, with the work written by Samer Radwan and directed by Mohamed Lotfy.